Becerra establishes state Bureau of Environmental Justice

Saying that low-income communities and communities of color “continue to bear the brunt of pollution, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra has launched the Bureau of Environmental Justice within the environment section at the state Department of Justice.
Becerra said those communities suffer from pollution caused by industrial development, poor land use decisions, transportation and trade corridors.
“To all who advocate for environmental justice, the California Department of Justice will work with you and fight for a clean, safe and healthy environment,” said Becerra. “We have a moral and legal responsibility to do so.”
Assemblymember Eduardo García, D-Coachella, welcomed the news.
“Far too many disadvantaged Californian communities, like those in my district, have been rendered vulnerable due to disproportionate impacts of pollution, contamination, and other egregious environmental violations,” said García. “Justice should not be reserved for communities who can afford to investigate and litigate parties that break the law.”
The bureau will focus on remediating contaminated drinking water, ensure compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), reduce exposure to toxins in the environment and consumer products, and other issues.
EMILY’s list backs Madueño
WASHINGTON, D.C.
EMILY’S List, the country’s largest resource for women in politics, has endorsed former Riverbank Mayor Virginia Madueño in her bid to unseat Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Modesto, in the 10th Congressional District.
Madueño, the organization said, “understands why it’s so important to make the American dream a reality for hardworking families and communities. She grew up facing a life-threatening health crisis, which is why Virginia has been a strong voice for quality, affordable health care.”
The district was one of 23 Republican-held districts that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
During her time as mayor of Riverbank and as a small business owner, she cut red tape to help local businesses create jobs and worked with the U.S. Army to convert an old local factory into a community jobs hub.”
Combate contra abuso de visas H-1B
WASHINGTON, D.C.
El Servicio de Ciudadanía y Aduana de los EE.UU. ha publicado un memorándum de políticas que clarifica que el departamento puede solicitar documentación detallada para garantizar que se mantenga una relación legítima empleador-empleado mientras un empleado trabaja en una localidad de terceros.
Al publicar esta política, USCIS aclara los requisitos reglamentarios existentes relacionados con las solicitudes H-1B presentadas para los trabajadores que trabajarán en uno o más sitios de trabajo de terceros. Este memorando de políticas deja en claro que los empleadores deben proporcionar contratos e itinerarios para los empleados que trabajarán en un lugar de terceros.
La guía, vigente desde el 22 de febrero de 2018, explica que, para que se apruebe una petición H-1B que involucre una localidad de trabajo de un tercero, el solicitante debe demostrar con preponderancia de evidencia que, entre otras cosas:
Detalles: www.uscis.gov/es
We Believe Conference
MADERA
Madera Unified School District will host its inaugural We Believe Conference from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 6 at the Madera County Office of Education Conference Center.
Parents, students, staff and community members will be asked to thing about the future direction of the district. The conference will features keynote addresses from the district board president and superintendent. There will be breakout sessions.
Palomas Mensajeras 2018
FRESNO
El Consulado de México en Fresno les invita al próximo evento de reunificación familiar del programa Palomas Mensajeras el sábado (3 de marzo) a las 10 a.m. en el Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St. El evento abierto al público.
El programa piloto Palomas Mensajeras tiene como objetivo reunir a padres y madres de paisanos.
michoacanos que viven en Estados Unidos y que no se han podido ver en décadas
Medi-Cal community forum
FRESNO
Fresno Building Healthy Communities & The Public Policy Institute of California will host a free community forum entitled ‘The Future of Healthcare in Fresno: Medi-Cal and the Local Economy’ on Thursday (March 1) at 8:30 a.m. at The Fresno Center, 4879 E. Kings Canyon Road.
The event will highlight the Medi-Cal program and look at the social and economic impact of potential reform. A panel of local leaders and service providers will discuss the Medi-Cal program in Fresno and reflect upon the economic and social impact of reform.
Panelists will include Noé Páramo from the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation; Margarita Rocha of Centro La Familia Advocacy Services; and, Jason Vega of the Central Valley Health Network.
Free hearing evaluations
FRESNO
Now through May 1, Fresno State’s Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic is offering free hearing evaluations to the campus community and general public.
Evaluations will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the on-campus Audiology Clinic.
The two-hour evaluations test for hearing loss, and can identify the type and severity of the loss. Appointments must be made in advance by completing a case history form, available online at www.fresnostate.edu/chhs/csds/shl-clinic/clinicapp.html.
Details: (559) 278-2422.
Consulado sobre ruedas
MENDOTA
El Consulado de México en Fresno llevará a cabo su Consulado Sobre Ruedas - matrículas, pasaportes, actas de nacimiento y credencial INE - el 6 al 8 de marzo en en el Westside Youth Center, ubicado en el 1709 7th St, Mendota.
Requisitos: documentos en original del acta de nacimiento, identificación oficial y comprobante de domicilio para hacer sus tramites. Sólo se antenderá con cita.
Detalles: (877) 639-4835.
Valadao mobile office
The staff of Congressman David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, will have mobile office hours on March 7 in Sanger and Parlier.
Sanger Branch Library, 1812 Seventh St., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Parlier Library, 1130 E. Parlier Ave., 3 p.m to 4 p.m.
Details: (559) 582-5526.
Youth activity funds available
The Tulare County Youth Commission is accepting applications for its 2018-19 Step Up Youth Activities Grant program.
The program allocates $100,000 for grants to non-profit organizations in the county. There is $20,000 in funding available for each of the five supervisorial districts. Grants can range from $5,000 to $10,000.
A grant-writing workshop will be held at 3 p.m. March 1 at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors office, 2800 W. Burrel.
Details: (569) 636-5000.
Free speech, hate speech talk
MODESTO
The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project will host a panel discussion on free speech and hate speech starting at 7 p.m. on March 1 in Forum 110 at the East Campus, 435 College Avev.
Stanislaus State constitutional scholar Dr. Stephen Routh and MJC history professors Curtis Martin and Al Smith will focus on the legal status of speech, historical context of speech, moral issues surrounding hate speech, how different nation-states handle speech issues, and how targeted groups can best respond to protected speech that they experience as hateful.
