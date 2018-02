Migración en cadena no es un proceso rápido

Rogelio Negrete, of México, raises his right hand moments before taking the oath of allegiance at the naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Feb. 20. Rogelio Negrete, of México, and Gonzalo Gómez, of Chile, take the pledge of allegiance prior to becoming naturalized citizens at a ceremony conducted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at the Fresno Convention Center on Feb. 20. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com