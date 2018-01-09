California es más pobre de lo que muestra el censo, según cifras revisadas

En 10 condados californianos más del 20 por ciento de la población vive en la pobreza – inclusive los condados de Tulare, Fresno, Merced, Kings y Madera – según un análisis presentado por el Centro de Presupuesto y Políticas de California, elaborado con un índice de pobreza más ajustado a la realidad que el que usa el censo.
El informe destaca que en 33 condados un 15 por ciento o más de la población vive con ingresos por debajo del límite de pobreza y en condados como Tulare, Fresno y Merced más de una cuarta parte de la población es pobre.
El análisis utilizó la metodología de medición desarrollada por el Centro Stanford de Pobreza y Desigualdad y el Instituto de Política Pública de California (PPIC) que incluye factores como el costo de la vivienda y subsidios sociales recibidos y es más exacto que la Medida Suplementaria de Pobreza (SPM) establecida por el censo.
“Una actualización reciente de la Medida de Pobreza de California (CPM) publicada por PPIC muestra que las dificultades económicas son considerablemente más altas en muchas partes del estado según esta medida de pobreza (más exacta),” señaló Alissa Anderson, analista senior del Centro de Presupuesto.
El Condado de Tulare (28.1 por ciento) tiene el índice más alto de población que vive en la pobreza, mientras el condado de San Mateo (7 %) es el que tiene menor proporción de personas pobres.
Senators ask Trump to reject Census citizenship question
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris were among five Senators who wrote a letter to the Trump administration asking it to reject a question on citizenship on the 2020 Census.
“The inclusion of a question on citizenship threatens to undermine the accuracy of the Census as a whole, and given this administration’s rhetoric and actions related to immigrants and minority groups, the (Department of Justice) request is deeply troubling,” read the letter.
Such a question, the Senators, said, “would likely depress” census participation from immigrants who fear the government could use the information to target them.
The letter also raised concerns about lack of funding and technology as the Census prepares for its decennial count.
Blame traded over possible tortilla price hike
MÉXICO CITY
Tortilla makers and the Mexican government are trading blame over a potential rise in the price of tortillas, with the former saying rising energy costs are to blame and the latter warning about possible uncompetitive practices.
The National Union of Corn Mills and Tortillerias (Unimtac), which represents around 80,000 tortilla bakeries and mills nationwide, says the price of that basic foodstuff for millions of low-income Mexicans could rise by between 1.5 pesos and three pesos (between $0.07 and $0.14) per kilogram.
The price per kilo at tortilla bakeries ranges at present from between 9.33 pesos ($0.50) in the central city of Puebla to 19.83 pesos in the northwestern city of Hermosillo, according to the Economy Secretariat’s National Market Integration and Information System.
The Unimtac said Wednesday that the price of tortillas will rise nationally due to changes in international corn markets and a significant rice in the prices of natural gas, gasoline and electricity.
The cost per kilo of tortilla has risen more than 60 percent over the past decade, and concerns about a rise in the price of this basic foodstuff therefore traditionally spring up at the start of a new year.
Chicano Youth Conference
FRESNO
Today (Jan. 10) is the registration deadline for the 45th annual Chicano Youth Conference scheduled Jan. 27 at Fresno State. The keynote speaker will be former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.
The conference – which targets middle and high school students – will feature workshops about higher education, leadership, careers, social justice, cultural awareness and leadership.
Entertainment will be provided by Los Danzantes de Aztlán, poet Aideed Medina, music group Una-lsu, and Aztec dancers.
Ambassador luncheon
VISALIA
The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold its ambassador luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Left of Center, 699 Center St.
The guest speaker is Roy Kendall. Cost is $15. Details: (559) 734-6020.
