2017 deaths: ‘Angel Baby’ singer, mini-Graceland Museum founder, candy apple red paint creator, trailblazers

People whose business it is to know the world’s demographics, estimate approximately 60 million people died worldwide in 2017.
Some died young, others well past the century mark.
Which Latinos of note died in 2017?
How about the person responsible for getting ‘Hispanic’ as an option on the Census form? (Congressman Robert García)
How about the first Mexican-American to become a bishop in the U.S.? (San Antonio Archbishop Patrick Fernández Flores)
How about the singer of the classic ‘Angel Baby’ song? (Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Méndez Hamlin)
How about the creater of a mini Graceland in south Texas to honor Elvis Presley? (Simon H. Vega)
How about a sportscaster who called Don Larsen’s perfect game and Hank Aaron’s 715th home run and Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th hit? (Rafael ‘Felo’ Ramírez)
How about a car customizer who came up with the candy apple red color? (Joe Bailón)
In one way or another, these people made a difference.
A look at the deaths of 2017, starting with local ones.
Armando O. Rodríguez (Oct. 31, 1929-April 5): The list of accomplishments run long for the retired Fresno County judge who was born ninth among 12 children whose parents migrated to the U.S. from México. Rodríguez was the the first Latino elected to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors (1972), and the first Latino judge in Fresno County (1975). A Korean War veteran, he opened the first California Rural Legal Assistance office in Madera after he was denied office rentals in Fresno. Rodríguez, whose wife, Betty, died in November 2012, was an ardent supporter of Arte Américas.
Rodríguez received the Ohtli Award from the Mexican government, the highest honor the country gives to an individual who has provided assistance to Mexican citizens outside México or promoted their culture. He was also a president of the statewide Mexican American Political Association (MAPA, 1971-73).
Phillip V. Sánchez (July 28, 1928-Oct. 16): The Pinedale native had a rags-to-riches story that included being the highest-ranking Latino in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. Sánchez served as ambassador to Honduras and later Colombia. He also served as assistant director of the federal Office of Economic Opportunity. Sánchez, one of seven children whose father abandoned the family, began working in the fields before joining the Army National Guard. He served 40 years in the military.
Sánchez, who also served as Fresno County chief administrative officer, served as a newspaper publisher in New York City before returning to Clovis in 2011. He and his wife started an orphanage in México.
Rufino Domínguez-Santos (April 23, 1965-Nov. 11): Less than a year after returning to Fresno from serving six years as director of the Institute for Migrant Affairs Abroad for his native Mexican state of Oaxaca, Domínguez-Santos discovered he had brain cancer. He was forced to flee his home of San Miguel Cuevas due to death threats over his community work on behalf of the indigenous.
In the San Joaquín Valley, Domínguez-Santos helped launch the Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities in 1991 and served as its executive director (2001-2010).
Esther Uranday (April 26, 1937-Dec. 18): The eldest of 14 children born to farmworker parents, she was the longest-tenured staff member of the United Farm Workers with four decades of service upon her retirement four years ago. Uranday, who grew up in Earlimart, was a member of the National Farm Workers Association when she met UFW founder César E. Chávez.
Uranday was among 44 strikers who were arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies for shouting “Huelga!” (Strike) on the picket line in the 1960s. She was jailed, along with Chávez’s wife, Helen, for three days. She served as executive assistant to current UFW president Arturo S. Rodríguez for a few years.
Gary Quintana (June 27, 1972-Oct. 12): A wrestling star at Selma High and later at Fresno State in the late 1980s and early 1990s, he worked tirelessly in preparing youth wrestlers for a successful future. He most recently volunteered to teach the sport at the Selma Youth Wrestling Club.
He won a state wrestling title while at Selma High, and was inducted into the Selma Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He had coached at Clovis North High School and Granite Ridge Middle School, and worked as an assistant coach at Clovis West and Bullard.
The rest ...
Cecilia González Gómez (May 28, 1961-Jan. 3): Served in the LXII Legislature of the Mexican Congress representing Jalisco. Was a member of the PRI.
Ricardo Piglia (Nov. 24, 1941-Jan. 6): Leading contemporary Argentine writer who taught Latin American literature at Princeton. He returned to his homeland in 2011.
Carlos Fernández Gondín (July 1, 1938-Jan. 7): Cuba’s minister of the Interior since 2015. He was a founding member of Cuba’s Community Party.
Roberto Cabañas (April 11, 1961-Jan. 9): The Paraguayan forward scored two goals against Belgium in the 1986 World Cup to lead the team into the second round. He was the North American Soccer League MVP in 1983 and helped lead the New York Cosmos to two NASL titles. Cabañas played for Cerro Porteño (Paraguay), Olympique Lyonnais (France), América de Cali (Colombia), and Boca Juniors (Argentina).
Patrick Fernández Flores (July 26, 1929-Jan. 9): The archbishop of San Antonio, Texas (1979-2004), he was the first Mexican American to become a bishop of the Catholic Church. His effort to expand St. Peter’s Church led to the U.S. Supreme Court decision (Boerne v. Flores, 1997) to strike down parts of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.
José de Jesús Madera Uribe (Nov. 27, 1927-Jan. 21): Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno (1980-91) and later appointed to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Service (1991-2004), he launched the educational television station KNXT Ch. 49 on Nov. 2, 1986.
Robert García (Jan. 9, 1933-Jan. 25): Represented the South Bronx in Congress (1978-90. He persuaded President Jimmy Carter to include ‘Hispanic” as an option in the 1980 U.S. Census.
Raúl Valerio (Jan. 1, 1927-Jan. 25): Mexican actor who spoke Spanish and Nahuatl. Among his soap operas were ‘Por Tu Amor,’ ‘La Verdad Oculta,’ and, ‘Querida Enemiga.’
Carmen Contreras-Bozak (Dec. 31, 1919-Jan. 30): Born in Puerto Rico, she was the first Latina to serve in the U.S. Women’s Army Corps (WAC), where she was valuable as an interpreter. She is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Lorenzo Servitje Sendra (Nov. 20, 1918-Feb. 3): Co-founded Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest bakery in 1945 with 10 delivery vans and 38 workers. The company now owns more than 100 domestic and international brands, including Entenmann’s, Stroehmann, Thomas, and Orowheat. The company has more than 13,000 products and operates in 32 countries with annual sales of $13.5 billion.
Josefina Leiner (March 19, 1928-Feb. 9): A Mexican actress during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, she starred in movies like ‘Los Hijos de María Morales’ and ‘Viva Jalisco Que es Mi Tierra’).
Salvador Guerrero III (Jan. 7, 1949-Feb. 11): Known better as Chavo Guerrero or Chavo Classic, he was part of the Guerrero wrestling family and became the oldest WWE cruiserweight champion.
Juan Ulloa Ramírez (Feb. 5, 1935-Feb. 11): A striker for Costa Rica, he represented his country in seven World Cup qualifying matches and also played for Alajuelense (Costa Rica), Aurora (Guatemala), León (México), Real Betis (Spain) and Unión Deportiva Canarias (Venezuela). He was a three-time scoring champion in Costa Rica.
Ricardo Arias Calderón (May 4, 1933-Feb. 13): Was Panamá’s vice president (1989-92), and as president of the Christian Democratic Party was a leading opponent of Manuel Noriega’s military government.
José Solé (July 28, 1929-Feb. 15): Mexican actor and director whose work spanned more than six decades, mainly in theater.
Roberto Lamarca Gabriele (October 4, 1959-Feb. 22): Venezuelan television actor who gained fame for his character Arístides Valerio in the Radio Caracas Televisión series ‘Por Estas Calles.’
Jesús Silva Herzog Flores (May 8, 1935-March 6): Mexican economist who served as Finance secretary (1982-86) and later ambassador to Spain (1991-94) and the U.S. (1995-97).
Absalón Castellanos Domínguez (Oct. 2, 1923-March 10): Mexican politician who was commander of the Heroic Military Academy (1976-80) and later governor of Chipas (1982-88).
Eligio ‘Kika’ de la Garza II (Sept. 22, 1927-March 13): Congressman who represented the 15th Congressional District in south Texas (1965-97).
Sarah Jiménez Vernis (Feb. 3, 1927-March 13): Mexican artist and teacher known for her political graphic work.
Rodrigo Valdez (Dec. 22. 1946-March 14): Colombian boxer who was ranked by Ring Magazine as the 29th greatest punchers of all time. Was undisputed world middleweight champion known for his rivalry with Carlos Manzón. His pro record was 63-8-2 (42 KOs).
Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Méndez Hamlin (July 21, 1945-March 30): The lead singer for Rosie and the Originals, she was 14 when she wrote ‘Angel Baby.’ The song became a Top 40 hit in 1961. She was the first Latina to appear on Dick Clark’s ‘American Bandstand.’ She retired in 1963, but returned to perform in various revival concerts.
Dr. Rafael Molina Morillo (March 30, 1930-April 2): He launched Ahora! Publications in the Dominican Republic, and served as editor of Listín Diario and El Día. He was president of the Inter-American Press Association (2006-07).
Sergio González Rodríguez (Jan. 26-April 3): Mexican journalist known for his reports about the female murders in Ciudad Juárez in the 1990s. He also wrote award-winning essays, novels and screenplays.
Arturo García Bustos (Aug. 8, 1926-April 7): Mexican painter who studied under Frida Kahlo.
Margarita Isabel (July 25, 1941-April 9): Mexican actress who won three Ariel Awards, including for best actress in a minor role for the 1992 movie ‘Like Water for Chocolate.’
Aaron Hernández (Nov. 6-1989-April 19): Tight end with the New England Patriots who was tried for murder. He was found dead in his jail cell in what was ruled a suicide.
Cecilia Alvear (Nov. 5, 1939-April 21): Former president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and NBC Network News bureau chief in México City. She was born in the Galápagos Islands.
Evangelina Villegas (Oct. 24, 1924-April 24): Mexican cereal biochemist who developed quality protein maize, which provides 90 percent of the nutritional value of skim milk and can fatten hogs for market quicker. She and her partner were awarded the 2000 World Food Prize.
Jesús Alvarado Nieves (Oct. 7, 1959-April 28): Known as Brazo de Oro, the Mexican luchador was part of the Alvarado wrestling family. Teamed with his brothers to win various championships.
Mario Balbuena González (April 16, 1959-May 7): Mexican luchador known as Gran Apache and El Apache. His wife and two of his daughters also became wrestlers.
Simon H. Vega (Oct. 8, 1935-May 12): Served in the U.S. Army in Germany with Elvis Presley and later turned his house in Los Fresno, Texas into ‘Little Graceland.’ The museum contains photos of Vega with Presley and other mementos.
Antonio ‘Tony’ Valencia (June 13, 1973-May 13): Born in Oaxaca, México, “Coach Tony” was a longtime volunteer boxing coach at Southeast Fresno Boxing Club, Ringside Gym and Fresno YMCA (downtown). Valencia, also a tennis player, mentored thousands of youth in his 23 years in boxing.
Javier Valdez Cárdenas (April 14, 1967-May 15): Mexican journalist who founded the newspaper Ríodoce in Sinaloa, and winner of various awards for his reporting on drug trafficking and organized crime. He was shot and killed near his newspaper office in Culiacán.
Raúl Córdoba Alcalá (March 13-May 17): Mexican goalkeeper who played in the 1950 World Cup. He helped Atlas win the Mexican league title in 1951, and also played for Club San Sebastián de León, Club Deportivo Oro, and Deportivo Toluca.
David Sánchez Cantú (Feb. 2, 1992-May 19): Mexican boxer who won the WBA interim super flyweight title. His pro record was 31-4-2 (23 KOs).
Roberto De Vicenzo (April 14, 1923-June 1): Professional golfer from Argentina who won more than 230 tournaments worldwide, including eight on the PGA Tour. He will best be known for the 1968 Masters Tournament when he signed an incorrect scoreboard and missed out on a playoff for first place. “What a stupid I am!,” he remarked.
Miguel d’Escoto Brockmann (Feb. 5, 1933-June 8): Nicaraguan diplomat who served as president of the United National General Assembly (September 2008-September 2009).
Ervin A. González (June 6, 1960-June 8): Civil trail attorney known for high-profile, consumer class action lawsuits that resulted in verdicts of $65.1 million and $60.9 million. He also had a $100 million settlement for the desecration of Jewish cemetery graves.
Ernestina Laura Herrera de Noble (June 7, 1925-June 14): Argentine publisher who was the largest shareholder of Grupo Clarín, which publishes Clarín newspaper.
Antonio Medellín (April 15, 1942-June 18): Mexican actor known for his telenovela work in ‘Muchachitas’ and ‘Rubí.’
José Luis Cuevas (Feb. 26, 1934-July 3): Mexican artist who was a leading member of the Generación de la Ruptura. A museum with his name was opened in México City in 1992.
Juan Carlos Colombres (Jan. 19, 1923-July 6): Argentine cartoonist and humorist who illustrated for many of the country’s leading publications. His byline was Landrú.
Vice Admiral Diego E. Hernández (March 25, 1934-July 7): A U.S. Navy officer who was the first Latino to be named vice commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). He was born and raised in Puerto Rico.
Héctor Lechuga (April 18, 1927-July 13): Mexican actor, comedian and radio personality who is best known for his radio program ‘Ensalada de Locos,’ whose cast included Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdes.
George Romero (Feb. 4, 1940-July 16): Filmmaker born in New York who produced horror classics like ‘Night of the Living Dead’ and other zombie movies.
Luis Gimeno (Feb. 15, 1927-July 24): Uruguayan actor who worked mainly in México, where he won a leading actor award in 2010.
Luis María Ramírez Boettner (March 13, 1918-July 25): Paraguay’s Minister of Foreign Affairs (1993-1996).
Héctor Raúl ‘Tato’ Cifuentes Lira (Oct. 14, 1925-July 30): Chilean actor, singer and ventriloquist who performed mainly in Argentina and Uruguay.
Eduardo Humberto del Río García (June 20, 1934-Aug. 8): Political cartoonist who used Rius as his pen name. He also wrote more than 100 books.
Patricio Echegaray (Oct. 17, 1946-Aug. 9): General secretary of Argentina’s Communist Party (1986-2017). He was a member of Buenos Aires’ city legislature (2000-03).
Eugenio Polgovsky (June 29, 1977-Aug. 11): Mexican filmmaker who founded Tecolote Films in México City. He won four Ariel Awards and numerous international awards.
Concha Valdés Miranda (July 16, 1928-Aug. 19): Cuban songwriter and singer whose works have been used in movies. She was among the first composers in the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Rafael ‘Felo’ Ramírez (June 22, 1923-Aug. 21): Cuban-born, Spanish-language sports announcer for the Miami Marlins whose work included calling Don Larsen’s perfect game, Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th hit, and Hank Aaron’s 715th home run. He was a boxing expert who called many boxing matches.
Angélica Mendoza de Ascarza (Aug. 1, 1929-Aug. 28): Peruvian rights activist for the Quechahuman who was recognized by the International Red Cross.
Élmer Ángel Acevedo (Jan. 27, 1949-Aug. 30): Salvadoran soccer player who played for the national team at the 1968 Olympics and later scored a goal against Honduras that sparked the infamous Football War.
Franzi Hato Hasbún Barake (1946-Aug. 30): Salvadoran politican who served as Minister of Education and Secretariat of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency.
Pablo ‘Paul’ Cruz Moreno (April 28, 1931-Sept. 1): Served in the Texas Legislature representing El Paso’s 77th District for 40 years until his defeat in 2008. An elementary school was named in his honor.
Luciano Varela (Feb. 17, 1935-Sept. 2): Served in the New México House of Representatives (1987-2016).
Roberto Hernández Jr. (Jan. 25, 1938-Sept. 3): Mexican journalist and sportscaster who worked for UANL Tigres games. He was also a columnist for Milenio Diario.
Ultiminio Ramos (Dec. 2, 1941-Sept. 3): Cuban featherweight champion who fled to México City in 1960 when Fidel Castro took power. Known as Sugar Ramos, he compiled a 55-7-4 (40 KOs) record and was elected into the World Boxing Hall of Fame.
María Cristina Arango Vega (Oct. 15, 1928-Sept. 15): First Lady of Colombia (1970-74), and mother of Colombia’s 30th president, Andrés Pastrana Arango.
Joe Bailón (March 18, 1923-Sept. 25): Car customizer credited with creating Candy Apple Red as a paint color that led to a full selection of candy paint colors. A resident of Auburn, near Sacramento, he customized cars for personalities like Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Zsa Zsa Gabor.
Evangelina Elizondo (April 28, 1929-Oct. 2): Actress known for her work during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, including the movies ‘Las Locuras de Tin-Tan,’ ‘Frontera Norte’ and ‘Los Platillos Voladores.’ She also wrote two books and recorded many albums.
Gonzalo Martínez Corbalá (March 10, 1928-Oct. 15): Mexican ambassador to Cuba (1980-82) who served two terms in the Mexican Senate (1982-88) as a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party. He was also governor of San Luis Potosí (1991-92).
Marvin Rodríguez Ramírez (Nov. 26, 1934-Oct. 16): Costa Rican soccer coach who led the national team to its first World Cup in 1990. He also played in 43 matches for the national team.
Miguel Ángel Loayza Ríos (June 21, 1940-Oct. 19): Soccer midfielder from Perú known as ‘El Maestrito’ and ‘El Mago.’ He played for several clubs in Argentina and Colombia.
Federico Luppi (Feb. 23, 1936-Oct. 20): Argentine actor who also worked in Spain. He played the role of Ofelia’s father in ‘Pan’s Labyrinth.’
Richard Edward Cavazos (Jan. 3, 1929-Oct. 29): He was the first Latino to become a U.S. Army four-star general. Born in Kingsville, Texas, he is the brother of former U.S. Secretary of Education Lauro Cavazos.
María Martha Serra Lima (Dec. 19, 1944-Nov. 2): Argentine singer who rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s and worked with Armando Manzanero and Los Panchos. She sold more than 10 million albums.
Julio Carlos Santiago ‘Ghito’ Vernazza (Sept. 23, 1928-Nov. 12): Argentien forward for Platense and River Plate who moved to Italy’s Serie A club Palermo in 1956. He also played for AC Milan and Vicenza. He scored 181 goals in 446 matches.
Francisco Olegario Segura (June 20, 1921-Nov. 18): Known as Pancho, he was among the world’s top tennis players in the 1940s and 1950s. He was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador and moved to the U.S. in the late 1930s. Legendary Jack Kramer called him one of the 21 greatest players of all time.
Claudio Báez (March 23, 1948-Nov. 19): Mexican actor who appeared as a villain in various soap operas like ‘Dos Mujeres y Un Camino’ and ‘El Premio Mayor.’
Jesús Gómez Portugal Montenegro (May 14, 1941-Nov. 25): Mexican equestrian who won a bronze medal at the 1980 Olympics.
María del Rosario Green Macías (March 31, 1941-Nov. 25): Mexican economist who was Secretary of Foreign Affairs for Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo. She was also secretary general of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and a senator.
Julio Óscar Mechoso (May 31, 1955-Nov. 25): Cuban-American actor whose movies included ‘Grindhouse,’ ‘Jurassic Park III,’ and ‘Bad Boys.’ His television work included ‘Miami Vice’ and ‘Seinfeld.’
Magín Díaz García (Dec. 30, 1922-Nov. 28): Colombian musician/composer whose first solo album, ‘El Orisha de la Rosa’ was released in 2017. The album won the Latin Grammy Award for best recording package.
José Orlando Padrón (1926-Dec. 5): Cuban cigar maker who moved to Spain, New York and Miami before starting Piloto Cigars Inc., which produces the famous Padrón Cigars. The company is based in Nicaragua.
Manuel Emilio Jiménez Rivera (Nov. 19, 1936-Dec. 11): Dominican Republic left fielder who played for the Kansas City Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs. He batted .301 in his rookie season.
Ana Enriqueta Terán (May 4, 1918-Dec. 18): Venezuelan poet won won the national prize for Literature in 1989.
Lito Cruz (May 14, 1941-Dec. 19): Argentine stage director and movie actor who crusaded for the livelihood of theaters.
Jesús Castillo Rangel (Oct. 24, 1896-Dec. 20): Known as Don Chuchito, he was 14 when he took part in the Mexican Revolution fighting alongside Emiliano Zapata. He was recognized as México’s longest-living citizen at 121 years of age, but that age was not recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records. His wife died at age 91.
Neftalí Rivera Olivera (Sept. 22, 1948-Dec. 23): Puerto Rican basketball player who scored a record 79 points in the Puerto Rican league in 1974 before the 3-point shot existed. He played in the 1972 and 1976 Summer Olympics.
Rudy Casanova (Nov. 3, 1967-Dec. 25): Cuban actor who worked primarily in Mexican soap operas like ‘Soñadoras,’ ‘Mujer de Madera,’ and ‘Mañana es Para Siempre.’
Gustavo Mac Lennan (Dec. 19, 1941-Dec. 27): Argentine actor and journalist known for his work in Perú and Argentina. He was a founding member of Teatro de la Peste.
Fernando Birri (March 13, 1925-Dec. 28): Argentine filmmaker considered the father of new Latin American cinema. His first film in 1959 had 89 words in its title. He was a visiting professor at Tufts University.
Comments