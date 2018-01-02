Speaker: New U.S. citizens should embrace their new country

As host of the morning show ‘Arriba Valle Central’ on KFTV Channel 21, Lupita Lomelí has emceed hundreds of México-themed celebrations throughout her near-three decades with the Univisión station.
There have been Mexican independence days, Cinco de Mayo, Día de los Niños, Fería de la Educación, Navidad en el Barrio and more. Before going to work for Univisión, she did the same as a radio disc jockey.
A few months ago, Lomelí was honored with the Ohtli Award, the highest honor the Mexican government can bestow on a citizen from another country.
She speaks in Spanish as easily as she does in English.
Lomelí was among nine children that her father – a bracero who worked in the railroads, and climbed tall ladders to harvest dates – and mother brought to the United States.
Our parents taught us to be proud of this country. They taught us from Day 1 to be proud of this country and that we came here to work hard.
Yet, Lomelí told 851 San Joaquín Valley residents who became the newest U.S. citizens to “make yourself proud to be an American because this Central Valley is unique, wonderful and gives us a lot of opportunities.”
“Love your country that you came from. You can never take that away,” said Lomelí during her 10-minute speech on Dec. 19 at the Fresno Convention Center. “
Those from México, 578, represented the largest bloc of new U.S. citizens. India was second with 77.
Lomelí explained her view of the United States through the frame of her father.
“Our parents taught us to be proud of this country,” she said. “They taught us from Day 1 to be proud of this country and that we came here to work hard.”
A few events stand out for Lomelí.
The first was discovering as a girl who grew up in Guadalajara that a new country can have cold temperatures.
“I didn’t own a sweater,” she said. “We could not understand how cold it was. So, it was a sacrifice.”
Two other moments stand out in her mind.
One was working in the field hoeing, “which was difficult.”
“One gentleman made a comment to my dad. ‘I don’t want to work next to her because she beats all the men! I’m embarrassed!’”
Lomelí said her father “was so proud” to hear that complaint.
Another time, a woman discovered the family was struggling and dropped off butter, milk and cheese while Lomelí’s father was working.
“Oh my goodness, we thought. We were going to have enchiladas, quesadillas, and all those things we really wanted to enjoy,” she recalled.
When her father got home, her mother informed him of the food they had received.
“You would think somebody was pulling my dad’s hair because he was so angry. He said, ‘We didn’t come to this country to be a burden! We came to this country to work hard and provide for our children.’”
So, the next day, Lomeli’s mother took the cheese, milk and butter back to the woman.
Lomelí said her “mother loved the United States, and my dad loved México.” The mother said she would visit México but never live there, while the father thought about returning in the back of his mind.
“My parents lived to their 90s, and they never went back to live in México,” said Lomelí.
After her parents became naturalized citizens, they took their right to vote seriously, said Lomelí. “It was amazing to see how dedicated and how important that became to them,” she said.
Lomelí encouraged the new citizens to take the same responsibility to vote for those who can’t.
“We’re in this great country, and we need to make it better for everybody,” said Lomelí.
Where they came from
1. México, 578; 2. India, 77; 3. Philippines, 37; 4. El Salvador, 22; 5. Laos, 17; 6. Thailand, 13; 7. Vietnam, 12; 8. Iraq, 10; 9. China, 7; 10. Colombia, Yemen, 6. Also: Argentina, 1; Cuba, 3; Guatemala, 5; Perú, 3.
