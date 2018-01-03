BRIEFS/BREVES: It’s official, California is now a ‘sanctuary state’

With the new year, Senate Bill 54 has gone into effect and made California a “sanctuary state.”
The law, a rebuke to President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to clamp down on undocumented residents, limits the ability of state and local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
“These are uncertain times for undocumented Californians and their families,” said Gov. Jerry Brown when he signed the bill in September. “This bill strikes a balance that will protect public safety while bringing a measure of comfort to those families who are now living in fear every day.”
The legislation bans officers from asking about someone’s immigration status or detain them on a hold request from federal officials unless they have been convicted of one among more than 800 crimes.
Another new law, AB 291, prohibits landlords from reporting undocumented renters. AB 450 prohibits employers from cooperating with or allowing immigration enforcement raids at their work sites without a court order.
New minimum wage
The lowest-paid workers will benefit from a minimum wage increase that went into effect this month. The minimum wage increased by 50 cents, to $11 per hour for workers at companies with at least 26 employees, and to $10.50 for those at smaller firms.
The hourly wage will continue annually until it reaches $15 in 2022 for large companies and the same rate in 2023 for all workers.
Becerra appointments
SACRAMENTO
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra has appointed Mayra E. Álvarez to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, which oversees the implementation of the Mental Health Services Act.
Álvarez is the president of The Children’s Partnership, and has served in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She graduated from UC Berkeley and earned a graduate degree at the University of North Carolina.
Becerra has nominated Frank Cárdenas to the state Fair Political Practices Commission, which is responsible for implementing the Political Reform Act. Cárdenas is an adjunct instructor at Cal State Los Ángeles. He earned his law degree from Harvard and a bachelor’s degree from USC.
Danzantes Unidos Festival
FRESNO
Early registration will continue through Jan. 14 for the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival scheduled March 23-25 in Fresno.
The festival includes workshops, artisan craft show and dance concerts.
Registration is open at www.danzantes.org.
Ambassador luncheon
VISALIA
The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold its ambassador luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Left of Center, 699 Center St.
The guest speaker is Roy Kendall. Cost is $15. Details: (559) 734-6020.
Consulado Sobre Ruedas
FRESNO
El Consulado Mexicano ha programado varias fechas en enero para el Consulado Sobre Ruedas en Tulare, Merced y Porterville. Gente pude solicitar matrículas, pasaportes, actas de nacimiento o credenciales INE.
La agenda:
▪ Tulare: del 8 al 11 de enero en Iglesia Río de Vida, 474 W. Inyo Ave.
▪ Merced: del 22 al 25 de enero en Merced Soccer Academy, 640 T St.
▪ Porterville: del 29 de enero al 1 de febrero en Comisión Honorífica Mexicana Americana, 466 E. Putnam Ave.
Leonel Messi entre los mejor pagados
NUEVA YORK
La estrella argentina de fútbol Lionel Messi encabeza la lista de los diez latinos mejor pagados de la industria del entretenimiento de 2017 de la revista Forbes, que indica además que en conjunto esas figuras ganaron 404.3 millones de dólares.
La esperada lista incluye figuras nativas de América Latina o que se han establecido en uno de sus países o aquellos latinos que se han establecido en EE.UU.
En un distante segundo lugar está el comediante Louis CK, que ganó 52 millones, pero que según Forbes podrían reducirse para el próximo año luego de que el artista perdiera contratos luego de que varias mujeres le acusaran de conducta sexual indebida.
El resto: 3. Sofía Vergara (41.5 millones); 4. Bruno Mars (37 millones); 5. Carmelo Anthony (32.5 millones).
23,101 aseinatos en México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO
Con 23,101 homicidios dolosos registrados hasta noviembre de 2017, se ha convertido ya en el año más violento para México en dos décadas, informó hoy Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad Pública.
De acuerdo con su informe mensual, en los primeros 11 meses del año se produjeron un total de 37,527 homicidios. De estos, 23,101 se computaron como asesinatos, en tanto que 14,426 fueron culposos.
Solo en noviembre tuvieron lugar 2,212 homicidios dolosos y 1,341 homicidio culposos. Los estados más violentos fueron Guerrero, con 190; Baja California, con 178; el Estado de México, con 172; Veracruz, con 138, y Chihuahua, con 137.
Tourism strong in México
MÉXICO CITY
México’s tourism industry posted a surplus of $8.27 billion in the first nine months of 2017, up 15.4 percent from the same period last year, the Tourism Secretariat said last Thursday.
“The favorable trend in hard-currency receipts from international visitors has generated a significant surplus in the country’s tourism balance,” the secretariat said in a statement.
“Last year, the tourism balance was $9.34 billion, helping to counterbalance the country’s overall trade deficit,” the secretariat said.
An estimated 10 million jobs are either directly or indirectly linked to tourism in México, the secretariat said.
México generated $16 billion in hard-currency earnings from tourism and welcomed 28.6 million foreign visitors during the first nine months of 2017.
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) ranks Mexico No. 8 in the world in terms of tourist arrivals, with 35 million foreign visitors traveling to the North American nation in 2016.
