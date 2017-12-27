Vuelve legalmente a EE.UU. veterano deportado y luego perdonado en California

El veterano de la Marina de Estados Unidos Marco Antonio Chávez regresó el 21 de diciembre con su familia luego de haber sido deportado a México hace quince años, lo que lo convierte en el primer exmilitar expulsado del país que logra retornar con un estatus legal permanente.
“Estoy contento, significa que ya me voy a casa, ya terminó la batalla en Tijuana. Ahora a seguir con la batalla de restablecerme en los Estados Unidos otra vez,” fueron sus primeras palabras al llegar a San Diego.
Chávez reconoció que el nerviosismo no lo dejó dormir y desde muy temprano llegó al cruce peatonal de San Ysidro, en donde minutos más tarde se le concedió el ingreso al país.
El excombatiente, que en 1998 fue sentenciado por un cargo de crueldad animal, cumplió con una condena de diez meses en prisión y luego fue deportado a su país de origen, refirió que “elementos” de la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP) lo felicitaron por estar de regreso en Estados Unidos, e incluso se tomaron fotografías con él mientras verificaban su documentación.
“Mi mejor regalo de Navidad está aquí. Ya me voy a casa y ojalá sea el mejor regalo para mis hijos, que voy a ir a ver,” declaró.
Chávez fue recibido entre aplausos y con un fuerte abrazo de su padre, Antonio Chávez, quien con voz entrecortada agradeció el apoyo de activistas y del gobierno de California para que el regreso fuera posible.
Increase in paid family leave
SACRAMENTO
Starting on Jan. 1, weekly benefits for the state’s Paid Family Leave and Disability Insurance programs increase for workers to take time off to care for ill family members, bond with new children or miss work due to pregnancy, sickness or injury.
Both of the benefit programs are funded entirely by employees through their State Disability Insurance payroll deductions, and they are administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). In 2002, California became the first state in the nation to create a Paid Family Leave program.
“When workers need time off for their families or to recover their health, these programs can make it financially possible,” said EDD Director Patrick W. Henning. “With the increase in benefit amounts for Paid Family Leave and Disability Insurance, more California workers can afford to do so.”
Court blocks contraceptive regulation
OAKLAND
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted a preliminary injunction to block the Trump Administration regulations that would allow employers to exclude contraceptive coverage mandated by the Affordable Care Act from their employees’ health insurance policies.
The Dec. 21 action follows the nationwide injunction issued in Pennsylvania earlier this month. Both the Pennsylvania and California rulings were based on the failure of the federal government to comply with the Administrative Procedures Act in promulgating its Interim Final Rule.
Green can for Christmas trees
MERCED
If you are disposing of your Christmas tree, the city of Merced wants you to cut it into 4-foot lengths and put it in your green can. Flocked trees need to be put in the gray trash can. Do not put trees at the curb.
You can’t get rid of your tree on New Year’s Day because of holiday closures.
There will be no trash collection on that day. All refuse pickup will be delayed one day.
King’s Fair gets donation
HANFORD
The Kings County Farm Bureau and the June Dairy Month Committee delivered a new, $3,000 commercial freezer to the King’s Fair on Dec. 22.
Since state fair funding was eliminated during the recession, forcing fairs to become financially self-sufficient, local fairs like the Kings Fair have struggled to meet operational costs.
The fair’s commercial freezer broke beyond repair earlier this year.
Mexican politician arrested
MÉXICO CITY
The former secretary of the National Executive Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has been arrested for allegedly diverting $13 million in public funds, prosecutors in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua said Dec. 21.
Alejandro Gutiérrez was arrested on Wednesday in Saltillo, a city in neighboring Coahuila state, during “Operation Justice for Chihuahua,” the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said.
Gutiérrez’s arrest illustrates the level of corruption in former Chihuahua Gov. Céar Duarte’s administration and could hurt the chances of PRI presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade in next year’s election.
President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration has had to deal with allegations of corruption swirling around several PRI governors and former officials.
Gutiérrez was arrested for being “likely responsible for the diversion of 250 million pesos ($13 million) from the public coffers in Chihuahua state,” the AG’s office said.
The former PRI official is charged “with having participated in a sophisticated scheme to divert the sum of 250 million pesos in public funds destined for the strengthening of educational programs in the year 2016,” the AG’s office said.
The funds, according to investigators, were diverted to the 2016 PRI election campaign.
Five individuals, including officials, politicians and businessmen, have been convicted in connection with the corruption network allegedly run by Duarte, and nine others are being prosecuted.
Duarte, who is suspected of being in hiding in the United States, is the subject of 10 arrest warrants.
The fugitive politician, who governed Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016, is accused of diverting public funds.
