BRIEFS/BREVES: State football title for Strathmore with 31-29 win

One year after falling by one point in the state football championship game, Strathmore High held on for a 31-29 victory over Orange High to capture the state 6-AA football championship Dec. 16 at El Modeno High.
Senior running back Joseph García ran 40 times for 223 yards and four touchdowns, including an 8-yard scoring run with 4:54 remaining that with a 2-point conversion made it 31-22 and provided just enough cushion for the Spartans (16-0).
García had a crucial run on fourth-and-inches in the fourth quarter to ice the game
“When the game’s on the line, we knew whose hands we wanted to put the ball it. And we rode Garcia to a state championship,” said Strathmore head coach Jeromy Blackwell.
The Tulare County city of about 3,000 residents is about 80 percent Latino.
Store owner awards $10,000
CUTLER
Jack Mohamed, who owns Cutler Food Mart and Jack’s Gas & Deli, recently presented Orosi High School with a $10,000 check for the school’s scholarship program.
“I figured that the people in the community are so nice to me and my business so I had understood the importance of giving back,” said Mohamed, who was once a student of Orosi High principal Roberto Vaca when he was a counselor at Sanger High.
The money will provide scholarships for 10 graduating students.
“I hope they do good for the community when they become successful,” said Mohamed.
Winter break meals
FRESNO
Free meals will be available during the winter holiday break to all youth ages 1 through 18 at eight Fresno Unified and 28 Fresno EOC locations through Jan. 5, 2018.
No registration, application or demonstration of financial need is required, but meals must be eaten on site.
“We know that just because school isn’t in session, doesn’t mean some of our students aren’t worried about where their next meal is coming from,” said superintendent Bob Nelson. “We know the holidays are tough and we’re grateful that we can do our part to ensure children are being fed throughout winter break.”
The program is funded and administered by the USDA Office of Food and Nutrition Services.
Computers donated
VISALIA
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors, Tulare County Office of Education, The Rotary Club of Visalia and Office Depot have partnered to deliver more than 50 computers to worthy children. School officials nominated children to receive computers based on their outstanding character and good citizenship.
The county contributed 56 computers and matching flat screens that were due to be sold as surplus. The Rotary Club donated funding so that the surplus computers could be given away to worthy children.
The county tested the computers, erased all sensitive files and proprietary software, and installed fresh Windows operating systems.
School officials recently nominated students to receive the donated computers.
López Obrador launches 3rd presidential bid
MÉXICO CITY
Veteran leftist Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador formally launched his third campaign for the Mexican presidency last Tuesday with a speech stressing the need to address the root causes of the violence that plagues the Aztec nation.
“Today we begin a new and definitive stage of the struggle of the Movement for National Regeneration (Morena),” the former México City mayor said.
López Obrador, who lost the 2006 election by less than 1 percent and finished second again in 2012, currently leads in the polls for the July 2018 contest.
Pledging to ensure a “democratic rule of law,” he said that if he is elected, no one in México will be above or outside the law.
On the issue of public safety, López Obrador again raised his controversial proposal to consider a wide-ranging amnesty for convicted criminals as part of “exploring all possibilities for stopping the violence.”
Any amnesty would come only after extensive consultations – notably with families of crime victims – and would be open only to inmates who commit to rehabilitation, the candidate said.
And while determined to deal with the underlying economic and social conditions that contribute to violence, López Obrador said that he would also create a new national law-enforcement agency and insist on receiving detailed daily briefings on crime statistics.
To boost the economy, he promised to provide relief to all of those affected by the pair of massive earthquakes that rocked México in September, advocating a program focused on housing, infrastructure and improved public services.
Clamping down on corruption will free up revenue to invest in job creation, boost pensions for retirees and revive Mexico’s battered rural economy, López Obrador said.
Mexican foreign policy under a Morena government would be guided by “the principles of non-interference and national self-determination,” he said.
“We will maintain a relationship of friendship and cooperation with the government of the United States,” López Obrador said, though adding that México will not accept mistreatment of Mexicans north of the border, “nor racist, hegemonic or overbearing attitudes,” a clear allusion to the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The leftist hopeful also outlined a plan to reorganize the Mexican federal government by relocating all most departments and agencies outside the capital.
Under the initiative, only the president’s office and the departments dealing with defense, foreign affairs, finance and national administration would remain in Mexico City.
He said that decentralization makes sense in light of the capital’s vulnerability to natural disasters such as the Sept. 19 earthquake.
Activistas celebran una ‘posada sin fronteras’
SAN DIEGO
Un tramo de la frontera entre EE.UU. y México albergó hoy una tradicional ‘Posada Sin Fronteras,’ en el que se hizo un llamado a la “reconciliación y solidaridad” a días de culminar un año marcado por el endurecimiento de políticas migratorias.
Este “evento transfronterizo,” celebrado a ambos lados de la valla que divide la ciudad mexicana de Tijuana y su vecina estadounidense San Diego, recordó a los inmigrantes que han perdido la vida en su intento de alcanzar el “sueño americano.”
Tal como se hizo desde su primera edición, hace 24 años, los organizadores leyeron los nombres de quienes murieron en su afán de cruzar la frontera en esta posada, en la que se aludió a José y María, extranjeros de Belén y quienes tuvieron que buscar refugio la noche en que Jesús nació, de acuerdo al relato bíblico.
“Jesucristo fue migrante, él también cruzó fronteras sin papeles,” aseveró Enrique Morones, director del grupo Ángeles de la Frontera, que coordinó el evento de hoy.
“Debemos de seguir su ejemplo de amor, de tratar al prójimo con amor, algo que la persona que está en la Casa Blanca no está haciendo,” añadió, en alusión al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.
Como en toda posada navideña, los participantes cantaron villancicos y lanzaron burbujas a través de la valla metálica, además de compartir en el lado mexicano tamales y otros dulces tradicionales en esta época del año.
Los activistas y líderes religiosos destacaron que el año que ya casi culmina ha sido especialmente difícil para la comunidad inmigrante e indocumentada en Estados Unidos, habida cuenta del endurecimiento de las políticas migratorias que propugna la actual Administración en la Casa Blanca y su empeño en construir un muro fronterizo.
Aunado a ello, la intensificación de redadas y el fin del programa de la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) han hecho que miles de indocumentado vivan con el miedo a una deportación.
“Ha sido un año bastante difícil,” reconoció Pedro Ríos, director del Comité de Amigos Americanos en San Diego, California. “Pero a su vez, hay mucho interés de saber cómo participar, y sólo así vamos a poder hacer cambios,” agregó.
