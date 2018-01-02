Best of 2017 in photos: María G. Ortiz-Briones

Luis Galván holds ‘We Are America’ sign outside Rep. David Valadao’s Hanford office at National Day of Action for the Dream Act rally on Dec. 6, 2017.
MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Noramay Cadena, a former engineer with the Boeing Company, was the keynote speaker at the Adelante Mujer Conference ‘Thinking Beyond the Box’ on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Fresno Convention Center Valdez Hall in downtown Fresno.
El magnético grupo Las Cafeteras, estuvo en Fresno en el mes de Octubre 2017 en la tienda Xfinity de River Park para dar un concierto acústico gratuito y convivir con sus fans del Valle Central.
Beatriz Niño, of Betti The Clown Face Painting, was kept busy at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
A high school student places one of the ‘Sticker Shock 2017’ campaign stickers in October 2017 at Foods Co, a major grocery store in Fresno.
Celebración de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe por la Sociedad Guadalupana de la Iglesia Santa Brígida en Hanford, California el domingo 10 de diciembre del 2017. Cientos de feligreses participaron en la procesión en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe. Más de 8 millones de personas celebran el día cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se le apareció a Juan Diego un 12 de diciembre de 1531 cerca de la Ciudad de México.
Leticia Valencia of Visalia made an appearance as La Catrina during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Stockton native Cristina Vargas, center, talks to Todd Suntrapak, president and chief executive officer for Valley Children's during their 'White Coat Ceremony' in June 2017.
La actriz y empresaria Kate del Castillo estuvo en Fresno el jueves 10 de agosto del 2017 promocionando su Tequila Honor durante una firma de autógrafos en el Supermercado Vallarta de la Avenida Clinton.
California healthcare advocates and local community leaders rally with Central Valley residents outside the federal courthouse on July 18 2017. Repeal of the ACA medical coverage could affect thousands locally.
Immigrants’ rights advocate Rosa Salmeron with Fresno State Social Work Student Association outside Rep. David Valadao’s office on Dec. 6, 2017.
Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California during the statewide “Covered in Art” bus tour stop in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.
Jesús Arias, junto a su papá Alejandrino, dos semanas después de su cirugía que fue realizada el 23 de febrero en el hospital Valley Children’s.
Messages at the 'Caravan Against Fear' protest at the Fresno County Jail on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in downtown Fresno.
Valeska Sánchez, second from right, is a Fresno resident participating in 'Caravan Against Fear' which stopped in downtown Fresno on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Erika Robles posa con su foto del proyecto de lactancia materna de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings on Feb. 2, 2017.
Lidia Quevedo, de Delano, uno de los asistentes a la inauguración de la Semana Binacional de Salud, el sábado, 14 de octubre en el Consulado de México en Fresno.
El Cónsul de México en Fresno David Preciado y su esposa Verónica Magaña le dieron la bienvenida de su hija Alaia, quien nació el 16 de enero en Fresno. Alaia nació a las 8:48 de la mañana, pesando siete libras y tres onzas y midió 19 ½ pulgadas de largo.
Eber Garcia, student at Kerman High School, places one of the ‘Sticker Shock 2017’ campaign stickers Saturday morning in October 2017 at Foods Co, a major grocery store in Fresno.
Lanare resident Juventino González (right) with California billionaire Tom Steyer in August 2017 during a roundtable water discussion at the office of the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability in Fresno.
Students from San Joaquín County high schools spent a day at Kaiser Permanente Modesto Medical Center to learn about health careers on July 25, 2017 as part of the Decision Medicine summer program.
Fresno City College dental hygiene student Emily Donabedian helps Sofía Flores, 7, during a dental clinic held during the month of March 2017 at the FCC Dental Hygiene Clinic.
Dell Scholars and best friends Verónica Leal and Jennifer Becerra graduated together as valedictorians from Sunnyside High School on June 6 and will be roommates at UCLA.
El Senador estatal Ed Hernández visitó el vienes 16 de junio del 2017 la comunidad de East Orosi para escuchar sobre los problemas con el agua contaminada.
Tomás Evangelista took part in a DACA forum on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 with Congressman Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, last week in Modesto. Denham supports the program.
