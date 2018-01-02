Becerra led resistance against Trump

The year 2017 got off to either a brilliant beginning (if you voted for President Donald J. Trump) or an awful start (if you didn’t).
It seemed that the nation’s 45th president left his fingerprints all over the news as he vowed to carry out his campaign promises by ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program; pushing for a wall on the southern border; trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act; signing a huge tax cut bill; attacking “fake news” on Twitter; and ending up with the lowest-ever approval ratings for a president.
However, the president and his actions weren’t the only news in 2017. We came up with the 17 top news events of the past year.
Enjoy!
1. Xavier Becerra
Prior to this year, few people knew about the Sacramento native who represented a Los Ángeles district in Congress for 16 years until the 58-year-old Democrat was picked by Gov. Jerry Brown to fill the state Attorney General position left vacant when Kamala Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate.
On Jan. 24, 2017, Becerra was sworn in as the state’s first Latino in that role.
Since then, Becerra – leading a vow made by state Sen. Pro Tem Kevin De León and Assembly Leader Anthony Rendón – has led the battle against the Trump administration.
In his first year, Becerra has filed two dozen lawsuits against the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back federal regulations that protect immigrants, military members, health care, students and the environment.
“We want every single Californian to know that we have their back. I want them to know who I am and what I will do and my work will begin there– because California is not just about the North and the South. The folks in the middle are just as important,” said Becerra when he was sworn in on Jan. 24.
Then, the son of immigrants from Jalisco, México hit the ground running.
There were lawsuits against Trump’s efforts to place a travel band on citizens from mostly Muslim countries, the president’s effort to roll back portions of the Affordable Care Act, and, an effort to relax environmental regulations.
There was also a lawsuit against plans to build a border wall, on the basis that environmental laws were being violated in its construction.
In most cases, Becerra teamed up with other state attorney generals.
“We believe the Trump administration’s actions aren’t just wrong, they’re illegal,” Becerra e-mailed a reporter last month over an environmental lawsuit. “No one is above the law. And no one should put protecting polluters ahead of protecting our planet or people.
“California didn’t get to be the sixth-largest economy in the world by sitting back.”
Becerra, whose wife was born in the Central Valley, has focused on other issues, including a lawsuit against a fraudulent immigration consultant in Stockton and also targeted a large retail store that duped mostly Latino immigrants.
2. Dreamers keep pressure on
When the president announced he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in September, the 800,000 Dreamers and their supporters sprang into action despite Trump’s encouragement that they should not worry. They took over a press conference organized by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. They organized protests throughout the country. Some took to social media to post their photo and share their stories. They piled into Congressional offices to demand a “clean” Dream Act. They demanded Democrats to withhold support of Trump’s tax bill unless it was accompanied by legislation protecting them. In the end, they were told to wait until January before Congress would take up the bill.
3. Rains end drought
When it rains, it pours. That was the case of record rain that fell throughout California in January and February to bring an end to five years of record drought that saw Gov. Jerry Brown insist on conservation efforts. How much rain? So much that the 2017 rain year was the second wettest in 122 years of record-keeping. Between October 2016 and March 2017, the state averaged 30.75 inches of rain. The record is 34.28 inches in the 1982-83 season. Federal officials said in April that 91 percent of the state was no longer in drought conditions.
4. De León vs. Feinstein
What does the first Latino to serve as leader of the state Senate do when he is termed out? Well, originally state Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León had his eye on the lieutenant governo’s post, but opted instead to take on one of the longest-serving members of the U.S. Senate when he announced a challenge to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is seeking her fifth, six-year term. The most recent polls show Feinstein with 41 percent support to de León’s 27 percent, with 32 percent undecided. That is good news for de León because an earlier survey indicated the majority of Californians think Feinstein should retire. This will definitely be a race to watch.
5. Gerawan vs. ALRB
What began as victory for the United Farm Workers in May 1990 when Gerawan Farming farmworkers voted 536-374 in favor of union representation ended in November when the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously against the Fresno County grower that, despite a 17-year absence by the union, the state’s process for settling employment contract disputes was legal. Gerawan sued over the unconstitutionality of mandatory mediation and conciliation. The company has vowed to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit over the counting of ballots in a November 2013 union decertification vote is still pending.
6. Legends’ deaths
The works and contributions of Latino leaders like Judge Armando Rodríguez (the first Latino elected to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and later the county’s first Latino judge); Ambassador Phillip V. Sánchez (the Pinedale native who went on to serve as ambassador to Honduras and Colombia); and Rufino Domínguez-Santos (the Mixteco immigrant who fought for the rights of the indigenous communities in the U.S. and his native land) set the example for new generations. (See www.vidaenelvalle.com for additional information).
7. Land of poets, writers
Fowler-born Juan Felipe Herrera may have ended his second term as the first Latino to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate, but that does not mean the region finds itself lacking in poets, authors and writers. Last year, Fresno State opened the Laureate Lab Visual Words Studio inside the Henry Madden Library where Herrera develops programs for the local community. Not only that, but Tim Z. Hernández released his latest book, ‘And They Will Call You;’ Fresno City College instructor Kenneth Chacón launched his first book, ‘The Cholo Who Said Nothing;’ and Clovis native Joseph Ríos released ‘Shadowboxing: Poems & Impersonations.’
8. Villaraigosa vs. Newsom
Veteran politician Antonio Villaraigosa finally came around to announcing his bid to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown, a few years after the frontrunner, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, threw his hat into the ring. Despite his late start, Villaraigosa appears to be headed to a November showdown against Newsom according recent polls. A UC Berkeley poll released last month shows Newsom with a 26 percent to 17 percent lead over Villaraigosa in a battle of Democrats. Newsom has strong support from the Bay area, while Villaraigosa enjoys strong backing from lower-income households and Latinos.
9. Massive Univisión layoffs
The Spanish-language television landscape got shook up in April when it laid off about 100 on-air talent, videographers, producers and editors. In Fresno, viewers were no longer able to see weekend anchor Francisco Mireles; and, news director Sandy Sirias was among those laid off. Anchor Reina Cárdenas was moved to producer duties. Sacramento news director Pablo Iacub was put in charge of the Sacramento and Fresno news departments. Reports indicated that Univisión was looking to trim up to $6 million from its operating budget.That does not include the retirement of longtime national news anchor María Elena Salinas.
10. Naturalization ceremonies
Month after month, the naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center for new U.S. citizens drew more than 900 residents from throughout the San Joaquín Valley. And, those from México represented more than 60 percent of those taking the oath of naturalization. A video welcoming them to their new country by President Donald J. Trump did not arrive until October. The reaction from the new citizens was subdued but respectful.
11. Stockton mayor’s woes
Stockman Mayor Anthony Silva was known for bold moves during his tenure – sleeping in a cardboard box to highlight the problem of homelessness; giving God the key to the city; a proposal to ban sagging pants. The Republican even hatched a plan to import manatees to the Delta to help control the hyacinth problem. However, he lost his re-election bid in 2016. Last March, he made the news when he was arrested at San Francisco International Airport and charged with embezzlement, grand theft, money laundering and other charges in connection to a non-profit children’s club he ran.
12. Latino graduations
The importance of education in the Latino community was underscored in a big way in May, when a record crowd of 14,340 jammed into the Save Mart Center to see a record 1,018 graduates take part in the 41st annual Fresno State Latino/Chicano Commencement Celebration. Organizers had to scram for extra seats. The ceremony is the largest of its kind in the nation. A week later, it was standing room only at the 32nd annual Chicano Commencement at Stanislaus State in Turlock.
13. UFW loses court case
In late March, the United Farm Workers was ordered by a Monterey County Superior Court judge to pay $1.2 million in unpaid overtime and other penalties to about 160 workers who said they didn’t get overtime pay or lunch breaks. The lawsuit was filed in 2014. The UFW has vowed to appeal what it calls an “unfair decision.”
14. Latina name on high school
In July, the Madera Unified school board voted 7-0 to name a new high school to be built after a former Madera High School counselor who was credited for working tirelessly for all students in getting them headed to college. This will be the first high school in the San Joaquín Valley named after a Latina. The family of Matilda ‘Tini’ Torres launched a campaign to get the school named after her following her death in April 2015. The school district of almost 21,000 students is 89.5 percent Latino.
15. New superintendent
Fresno’s loss was Sacramento’s gain in April when the Sacramento City Unified School District trustees named Fresno school administrator Jorge Aguilar as their new superintendent. Aguilar was credited for increasing graduation rates and test scores in the Fresno district. Aguilar, who grew up in Parlier and earned bachelor’s degrees from UC Berkeley, earned a law degree from Loyola Law School.
16. Huerta documentary
While she co-founded the United Farm Workers with César E. Chávez and held leadership positions with the union up until she retired to launch her own foundation based in Bakersfield, Dolores Huerta has not gotten the attention of Chávez. That was, until last year when actor/producer Peter Bratt, upon the encouragement of musician Carlos Santana, released the 98-minute documentary ‘Dolores’ in September. The film about the 87-year-old trailblazer won several film festival awards.
17. Joaquín Murrieta pilgrimage
Joaquín Murrieta may have died at the hands of California Rangers in Arroyo Cantúa on July 25, 1847, but his spirit lives on as evidenced by the 39th annual Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimmage the last weekend of July. The ride was organized by the late Sigurdur ‘Mexican Sigui’ Christopherson, Julián Orozco and Jesse López to bring attention to the plight of farmworkers in Cantúa Creek. Hundreds of horse riders take part in the three-day event.
