Best of 2017 photos: Juan Esparza Loera

Five-hundred-and-seventy-eight of the 851 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony were originally from México.
A bank of fog closes in on a couple of runners taking part in the Sycamore Island 10k race near the San Joaquín River.
First-year competitor Miranda Lara, a junior at University High School, celebrates the overall title with her teammates.
Marchers stopped for a few minutes in front of the Fresno County Jail during a pro-immigration march in Fresno.
McLane High School’s Axel Corona got called for a high kick against Orosi High’s Eduardo Espitia.
In what has become a ritual, Visalia optometrist Michael Baumann kicks up his heels near the end of the half marathon.
Fresno City Councilmmeber Esmeralda Soria speaks at an informational forum for immigrants at Stapleton Hall.
Mendota High School senior Danny Trejo acknowledges the crowd after scoring a goal in the 70th minute of a 4-0 win over Avenal in the Division VI boys section final.
Crew leader Brad Castillo attends to Monique Jacques on the second morning of her quest to finish the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in July in Death Valley. She finished the 135-mile race.
Chabeli Torres of Los Danzantes de Aztlán from Fresno State performs a dance from Hidalgo during the folkloric showcase at PuebloFest on Saturday.
The hair goes flying at Bullard High’s Alyssa Renovato gets defended by Huntington Beach’s Summer Stewart and Alexandra Lotter.
A vocalist from Sonora Santanera performs at the 2017 PuebloFest at the International AgCenter in Tulare.
Arcelio García, who founded Malo in San Francisco with Jorge Santana, performs with the band on the final day of PuebloFest.
Delia Salas of Mujeres Valientes performs in front of a video of Dolores Huerta during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Tracy Beavers was among several people who participated in the beer mile of the 2017 Barn Burner races on March 25.
Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro takes part in the 21st annual César E. Chávez Garlanding Ceremony and Celebration at Fresno State’s Peace Garden on March 29.
Ballet Folklórico Pasión de Mi Tierra kicked off Saturday night’s Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase concert with dances from Nayarti. The group is from Los Angeles.
Las hermanas Raquel y Victorina Betancourt de Madera participarón con más de 300 personas en una marcha de casi dos horas para honrar la vida y el trabajo del líder campesino César E. Chávez el 2 de abril por las calles de Madera.
The Irene González Project from Fresno paid a tribute to farmworkers with its ‘El Moviemiento’ presentation at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Dinuba High School senior Aliyah Rangel performed a monologue about Las Adelitas during the Mexican Revolution for her talent at the Miss Cinco de Mayo pageant.
The Madera South High School Fashion Club held its inaugural fashion show Thursday evening at the school cafeteria. Club advisors Gloria Van Der Laan and Benjamín Madrigal share a dance on stage at the conclusion of the fashion show.
Christian López earned a doctorate from the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State. He celebrates with fellow doctorate candidates during the 106th commencement for Fresno State May 20 at the Save Mart Center.
A record crowd of 14,340 showed up for the 41st annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration at the Save Mart Center on May 20.
A girl shows what she has learned at a summer school folklórico dance program in Kerman.
Madera’s Oswaldo López, the STYR Labs Badwater 135 champion, makes his way up to Panamint Springs in July.
San Joaquín Valley native Sandra Villines became the first Latina to win the STYR Labs Badwater 135 in July.
A campaign to have the new high school in Madera named after Matilda Torres, who served as a Madera High School counselor for 37 years, succeeded. The school board voted unanimously to name the new high school after her on July 25.
Fernando Cabada was second overall in 15:03.7 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Alejandro Abredono shows off his trick roping skills at the Half-Way Store on the final day of the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage.
The live music had many people, including Andrés Rubio of Oakdale, dancing during the celebration of the Joaquín Murrieta horse riders outside the Half-Way Store on July 30.
Sunnie Montoya shows her running form at a local track meet.
Fresno Citizenship and Immigration Services staff member Sofía Flores applauds during the monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
A Fresno Grizzlies player awaits a pitch at Chukchansi Park.
Los Danzantes de Aztlán performed dances from northern México during Fresno State’s kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Several hundred people marched in the Tower District on Olive Avenue in support of DACA.
Manuel Prieto points out an item on singers to Nancy and Jerry Márquez at the opening of the ‘Mexicanos and Mexican Americans: Interwoven into the Fabric of Fresno County’ at The Big Fresno Fair on Oct. 2.
Alejandra Tejada performs with Mariachi Fresno State at the 20th anniversary of ‘Selena’ Oct. 25 at Maya Cinemas.
Sophia Santana takes a look at her painted face at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
Aitza Preciado, 6, and brother Diego Preciado, 7, have fun taking selfies at the eighth annual FAFSA event at Fresno State on Nov. 4.
Tara Cucullu of Fresno heads down Shepherd Avenue during the Fresno half marathon of the 10th annual Two Cities Marathon on Nov. 5. She finished in 1:47.25.
A dancer appears to be wearing a charro hat during the Danzantes del Valle show on Nov. 11 at the Warnors Theatre.
Miss Fresno County 2011 Valerie Salcedo sang the national anthem at the 2017 Fresno Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 in downtown Fresno.
Domingo Zapata hands out candy as one of the Tres Reyes Magos at the 42nd annual Fiesta Navideña Champagne Brunch and Fashion Show on Dec. 2.
Los Danzantes de Aztlán performed Jaranas de Yucatán at the 30th annual Christmás in México Folklórico Show at the Satellite Student Union on Dec. 2.
Los Danzantes de Aztlán performed dances from Hidalgo at the 30th annual Christmás in México Folklórico Show at the Satellite Student Union on Dec. 2. This dance is 'Corre Caballo.'
Teatro TORTILLA presented a modern twist to 'The Pastorela' Dec. 6 at the Fresno State Satellite Student Union before about 400 spectators. María José and María Guadalupe join Blanca Ramos and Mario in a dance.
Dr. José Luis Bautista shoots video of people dancing at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Baustista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
Rudy Ruvalcaba greets Santa Claus near the end of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Teocalli youth perform dances from Jalisco. The 2017 Juegetón Dec. 9 at Chukchansi Park was organized by the Fresno Latino Rotary Club.
An ‘angel’ spreads her wings on the First Pentacostal Church of New London flat during the 2017 London Christmas Parade on Dec. 9.
Gerardo Méndez joined a pro-DACA group in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno to call for a clean Dream Act on Dec. 20.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer hands a police badge to Asención Conchas III while Rosalinda Reynosa and Asención Conchas Jr. look on.
Crispina Domínguez holds 1-year-old son Freddy during the Fresno County Office of Education Migrant Education Region IV Christmas party on Dec. 14.
Compañía de Danza El Sol performed dances from Hidalgo at the 'Que Siga la Tradición' show Dec. 16 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Ashley Franco participates in a chant during the Sanctuary for All Solidarity March held Saturday afternoon in downtown Fresno.
Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro, UC Merced chancellor Dorothy Leland, California Community Colleges Board of Governors member Arnoldo Avalos and Fresno State provost Lynnette Zelezny spoke about challenges and priorities to their systems at the second California Latino Leadership Education Summit at Fresno State on March 24.
Clovis West High School players celebrate the school's convincing 54-22 win over Clovis High for the Central Section girls basketball title.
McLane High School’s Emerson Hernández celebrates his 31st-minute goal. He gets a pat in the back from teammate Axel Corona.
Nancy Lynette Ayala burns incense and says a prayer at the opening of the ‘Fear and Threat Will Not Silence Women’s Voice’ rally in front of Fresno City Hall on March 8.
Singer Benancio Esparza shares a laugh with Half-Way Store owner Leticia Fernández on the final day of the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage.
Sacramento Bishop Jaime Soto spoke about the need for immigration reform at an April 5, 2017.
Danzantes Unidos Festival director Maria Luisa Colmenárez strikes a pose in front of angel wings painted by Chalomé González at the opening of the first full day of the 2017 edition of the festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Grupo Folklórico Los Laureles performed dances from Jalisco to close out the Saturday night showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre on the second day of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Arte Américas dedicated a massive mural by Francisco Letelier and Mauro Carrera May 11 on the wall of the CMAC building. Former national poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera said everyone is a poet. "This mural of celebration celebrates all of you."
Vivian Velasco Paz, with daughter Gabriela, pledged $100,000 to Arte Américas along with her husband, Dr. Carlos Paz.
Chicanos Unidos for Academic Achievement organized the 32nd annual Chicano Commencement at Stanislaus State in Turlock on May 27. Raquel A. Chavira Coria said her mother alone has “pulled me ahead.” She earned a bachelor in Liberal Studies.
The crown fell of Miss California 2017 Jillian Smith for only seconds before she snatched it off the stage.
Manny Escamilla spoke about growing up on the so-called 'Devil's Street' in south Modesto and going on to Harvard University.
California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León holds up two plaques presented to him during a visit to Fresno on Aug. 9. He called them “the 10 Commandments.”
Banda Filormómica de Estanislau Maqueos of Los Ángeles played almost all the music for dancers at the Guelaguetza California 2017 at Calwa Park Sunday afternoon.
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles tied for second place in the large-school category of the 2017 Principal's Lip Sync contest held April 1 at Sunnyside High School. He won $2,000 in scholarship money for his students.
José Manuel Torres told fellow GED certificate honorees to never fear a challenge.
The Irene González Project, headed by Chalomé González,’ presented ‘Movimiento,’ a tribute to San Joaquín Valley farmworkers on the final night of the three-day Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsome spoke for about 17 minutes and then asnwered questions for more than an hour at a gubernatorial campaign appearance at Tuolumne Hall in Fresno on Aug. 15.
Dinuba’s María E. Rodríguez was the first woman to finish in the 2015 Mother’s Day run with a time of 42.22.4 in the 10K race at Fresno’s Woodwad Park. She was 19th overall.
A worker prepares a box of organic cantaloupe ready for market at Del Bosque Farms during Campesinos Por un Día.
Ballet Folklórico El Mestizaje presentó bailes de Sinaloa. El grupo empató por primer lugar entre el concurso de grupos juveniles.
Diego Estrada leads the kids’ race at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
