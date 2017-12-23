México City seeks women leaders in fight against climate change (En español abajo)

México City is the first Latin American city actively seeking the next generation of women leaders motivated to fight climate change, said the capital’s Environment Secretary Tanya Müller García.
In doing so, México reaffirms its commitment to Women4Climate, a project that began during the Mayors’ Summit of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group held in the Mexican capital in December 2016 and hosted by Paris Mayor Anne Hidago.
Müller noted that México City is the second city after Paris to formalize, with its recent meeting of the Tutorial Program of CDMX Women4Climate, its commitment to fighting climate change.
The gathering, open until Jan. 8, 2018, welcomes women over age 18 who live in the capital and who present projects focused on reducing or adapting to the effects of global warming in México City.
The goal is to present the 10 women judged to be the winners, along with their mentor, who will fully commit herself to the projects and see to it that these women have all the support and counseling they need.
Tanya Müller García
The proposal must be related to México City’s Climate Action Program and its core strategic ideas: urban and rural energy transition, containing urban sprawl, improving the environment, sustainable management of natural resources, resilient construction, education and communications, and research and development.
The environment secretary announced that the results of the meeting will be presented during the 2nd Women4Climate Summit, to be held next Feb. 26 in the Mexican capital.
She noted that there will be a quick follow-up so the winners can make their proposals a reality in 2018 and be seen by the public as “the next generation of women leaders fighting climate change.”
Müller said that another goal of the Women4Climate meeting will be to check on how public policy is developing, what is being done by women mayors in terms of climate change, and how their ideas are being incorporated in the different cities.
The meeting will bring together women mayors from the most important cities in the world, as well as urban and business leaders and important members of civil society, all of whom represent a new generation of women who play an active role in reducing carbon emissions and diminishing the impact of climate change.
Müller let it be known that the presidency of the C40 is already working to make sure that at future Women4Climate forums, there will be similar gatherings committed to identifying in the assigned cities 10 women leaders who will benefit from the same support.
Women4Climate seeks to influence the global conversation on climate change through the leadership, projects and proposals of women, she said.
Ciudad de México busca a mujeres líderes contra el cambio climático
La Ciudad de México es la primera urbe en Latinoamérica que busca a la siguiente generación de mujeres líderes en temas de cambio climático, dijo Tanya Müller García, secretaria de Medio Ambiente de la capital.
Con esta propuesta, México reafirma su compromiso con Mujeres Por el Clima, una iniciativa que surgió durante la Cumbre de Alcaldes del Grupo de Liderazgo Climático (C40), efectuada en la capital mexicana en diciembre de 2016, y presentada por Anne Hidago, la alcaldesa de París.
Müller destacó que la Ciudad de México es la segunda urbe, después de París, que formaliza el compromiso con el reciente lanzamiento de la convocatoria para el Programa de Tutoría de la CDMX Mujeres por el Clima.
La convocatoria, abierta hasta el 8 de enero de 2018, está dirigida a mujeres mayores de 18 años que vivan en la capital que presenten un proyecto enfocado en la mitigación o adaptación a los efectos del calentamiento global en la Ciudad de México.
La propuesta deberá estar vinculada con el Programa de Acción Climática de la Ciudad de México y con alguno de sus ejes estratégicos: transición energética urbana y rural, contención de la mancha urbana, mejoramiento ambiental, manejo sustentable de los recursos naturales, construcción de resiliencia, educación y comunicación, e investigación y desarrollo.
La secretaria de Medio Ambiente anunció que los resultados de la convocatoria se presentarán durante la Segunda Cumbre de Mujeres por el Clima (Women4Climate), que se llevará a cabo el 26 de febrero de 2018 en la capital mexicana.
“El objetivo es presentar a las diez mujeres ganadoras y a su mentor, quien se comprometerá a que los proyectos y estas mujeres tengan todo el acompañamiento y asesoría que se requieren,” señaló.
Resaltó que se dará un seguimiento puntual para que las ganadoras puedan implementar sus proyectos en 2018 y darles visibilidad como “la siguiente generación de mujeres líderes de opinión que luchan contra el cambio climático.”
Müller añadió que otro de los objetivos en la reunión de Mujeres por el Clima es conocer cómo se está desarrollando la política pública, qué se está haciendo desde la perspectiva de las alcaldesas en términos de cambio climático y cómo eso se está incorporando en las distintas ciudades.
El encuentro reunirá a alcaldesas de la ciudades más importantes del mundo, así como a líderes urbanas, empresariales y de la sociedad civil, quienes conforman una nueva generación de mujeres que participan activamente en las acciones para reducir las emisiones de carbono y disminuir los impactos del cambio climático.
La funcionaria capitalina señaló que ya son diez ciudades, de las 91 que forman parte del Grupo de Liderazgo Climático, que se han comprometido con Mujeres por el Clima.
El C40 reconoce que las mujeres representan más de la mitad de la población mundial y que, a menudo, se ven afectadas desproporcionadamente por el cambio climático. Considera que su liderazgo y participación son fundamentales para resolver esta crisis global.
Müller enfatizó que realizar la cumbre en la capital del país es un reconocimiento del C40 a México por las acciones que realiza, incorporando la visión de género, enfocadas al liderazgo climático para mujeres.
Dio a conocer que la presidencia del C40 ya busca que en próximos foros de Mujeres por el Clima se hagan también convocatorias similares con el compromiso de identificar en la ciudad asignada a 10 mujeres líderes que puedan tener este mismo acompañamiento.
Mujeres por el Clima busca influir en la conversación global sobre el tema a través del liderazgo, los proyectos y las propuestas de las mujeres, concluyó.
