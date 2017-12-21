Juez señala que el término de DACA creó dificultades para ‘soñadores’ (English version below)

Un juez federal que estudia cinco demandas que buscan bloquear la derogación del programa de Acción Diferida (DACA) señaló el 20 de diciembre que la decisión de la Administración del presidente Donald Trump de acabar esta medida generó “adversidades.”
El juez federal William Alsup escuchó hoy los argumentos orales de las demandas que enfrenta el Gobierno, tras eliminar en septiembre pasado este programa que protegía a más de 800,000 jóvenes indocumentados, y reconoció que desde entonces las dificultades que enfrentan los beneficiarios son “reales” y “palpables.”
El magistrado no tomó ninguna decisión este miércoles respecto a bloquear temporalmente la decisión del Gobierno, que es lo que solicitan los demandantes, ni tampoco desestimó la demanda, tal como lo ha pedido el Departamento de Justicia.
“Creemos que el juez hará lo justo y otorgará una orden temporal en la cual protegerá el programa DACA. Como el Congreso no ha actuado para protegernos, creo que es absolutamente importante que la corte nos proteja,” dijo Dulce García, una de las demandantes.
La joven beneficiaria del programa puesto en marcha en 2012 por el entonces presidente Barack Obama señaló que la decisión de Trump está basada en “creencias negativas en contra de los mexicanos y latinos.”
“Desde la campaña está hablando mal de nosotros y colocando una mala imagen para poder incumplir una promesa que nos hicieron,” dijo García, presente en la audiencia de hoy.
Desde el pasado cinco de septiembre, cuando la actual Administración anunció el fin de DACA, tribunales federales del país recibieron un aluvión de querellas legales para defender a los “soñadores,” como se conoce a los beneficiarios de DACA.
El juez Alsup se halla considerando, entre otras, demandas presentadas por el Consejo Administrativo de la Universidad de California (UC), el estado de California, y la ciudad de San José.
“Terminar arbitraria y caprichosamente el programa DACA, que beneficia a nuestro país, en su conjunto, no solo es ilegal sino contrario a nuestros valores nacionales,” dijo Janet Napolitano, regente de UC, centro que presentó una demanda el 8 de septiembre pasado.
La audiencia de hoy se dio en medio de una campaña de presión de parte de los “soñadores” para que el Congreso apruebe antes de que finalice este año un proyecto de ley para legalizarlos, y que no implique el reforzamiento de las políticas migratorias.
El senador por Arizona Jeff Flake dio a conocer hoy que la Cámara Alta no votará un proyecto bipartidista sobre DACA hasta el mes de enero, según el compromiso que le dio el líder de la mayoría republicana en el Senado, Mitch McConnell.
Entre los argumentos de la defensa figura que tras el término de DACA el Ejecutivo no podrá sostener su promesa de no compartir la información que los beneficiados dieron de buena fe, y terminará usando los datos para ponerlos en proceso de deportación.
Las querellas legales también hacen hincapié en que el Gobierno ignoró la Ley Federal de Flexibilidad Regulatoria, que requiere que se analicen los efectos de un cambio en este programa en las pequeñas empresas, muchas de las cuales son propiedad de, o emplean a, beneficiarios de DACA.
Los representantes legales del Gobierno defendieron en la audiencia que estudiaron los efectos de eliminar DACA, y por eso lo han hecho de manera gradual y han permitido que sus beneficiarios se queden en el país hasta que se venza su permiso, o han permitido a otros renovarlo por otros dos años más.
García asegura que la Administración Trump no está respetando la institución de la Presidencia.
“Este país es fuerte en sus instituciones y aunque él (Trump) tiene discreción, tiene que revisar primero que promesas hizo la Presidencia anterior,” señaló Garcia, quién llegó a los Estados Unidos a los 4 años junto a su madre.
En un comunicado posterior a la audiencia, Becerra aseguró que la batalla legal en las cortes continuará y pelearán por los “soñadores” con cada herramienta que tengan.
“Vamos a ir hasta las últimas consecuencias,” aviso por su parte García.
Federal judge signals difficulties caused by ending DACA
A federal judge studying five lawsuits seeking to block the repeal of the Deferred Action program (DACA) said Dec. 20 that the decision of President Donald J. Trump’s administration to end this measure generated “adversities.”
Federal Judge William Alsup heard the oral arguments of the lawsuits facing the government, after eliminating last September this program that protected more than 800,000 undocumented youth, and recognized that since then the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries are “real” and “palpable.”
The magistrate did not take any decision on Wednesday regarding temporarily blocking the government’s decision, which is what the plaintiffs are asking for, nor did he dismiss the suit, as requested by the Justice Department.
“We believe that the judge will do the right thing and will grant a temporary order in which he will protect the DACA program. Since Congress has not acted to protect us, I think it is absolutely important that the court protects us,” said Dulce García, one of the plaintiffs.
Arbitrarily and capriciously ending the DACA program, which benefits our country as a whole, is not only illegal but contrary to our national values.
UC president Janet Napolitano
The young beneficiary of the program launched in 2012 by then President Barack Obama said that Trump’s decision is based on “negative beliefs against Mexicans and Latinos.”
“Since the campaign, he’s been speaking badly about us and putting a bad image in order to break a promise they made to us,” said García, present at Wednesday’s hearing.
Since Sept. 5, when the current Administration announced the end of DACA, federal courts in the country received a barrage of legal complaints to defend the “dreamers,” as the DACA beneficiaries are known.
Alsup is considering, among others, lawsuits filed by the Administrative Council of the University of California (UC), the state of California, and the city of San José.
“Arbitrarily and capriciously ending the DACA program, which benefits our country as a whole, is not only illegal but contrary to our national values,” said UC president Janet Napolitano. The UC filed a lawsuit on Sept. 8.
Wednesday’s hearing took place in the middle of a campaign of pressure on the part of the “dreamers” so that Congress approves before the end of this year a bill to legalize them, and that does not imply the reinforcement of the migratory policies.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, announced Wednesday that the Senate will not vote on a bipartisan project on DACA until January, according to the commitment made by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Among the defense arguments is that after DACA ends, the executive can not sustain its promise not to share the information that the beneficiaries gave in good faith, and end up using the data to put them in the process of deportation.
The legal complaints also emphasize that the government ignored the Federal Law of Regulatory Flexibility, which requires that the effects of a change in this program be analyzed in small businesses, many of which are owned by, or employ, beneficiaries of DACA.
The legal representatives of the government defended at the hearing that they studied the effects of eliminating DACA, and that is why they have done so gradually and have allowed their beneficiaries to remain in the country until their permit expires, or have allowed others to renew it. for another two more years.
García said the Trump administration is not respecting the institution of the presidency.
“This country is strong in its institutions and although he (Trump) has discretion, he has to review first what promises the previous presidency made,” said García, who arrived in the United States at age 4 with her mother.
In a statement after the hearing, Becerra said that the legal battle in the courts will continue and fight for the “dreamers” with each tool they have.
“We’re going to go to the last consequences,” García said.
