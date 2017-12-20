Feinstein asked to withhold spending bill support unless it includes ‘clean’ Dream Act

While hundreds of Dreamers and their supporters filled the hallways at the national Capitol on Wednesday, about a score of immigration activists – including some beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program they’re trying to revive – rallied in front of the federal courthouse asking that Sen. Dianne Feinstein withhold her support of a federal spending bill unless there is a “clean” Dream Act attached to it.
Sen. Kamala Harris has signaled she will not support a spending bill without legislation that protects Dreamers, while Sen. Bernie Sanders repeated his demand on CNN Wednesday morning that he will vote no on a spending bill if Dreamers are not protected.
Brisa Cruz, of the California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance, said the need is urgent because 122 DACA recipients lose their temporary legal status daily. That number, she said, will balloon to more than a thousand daily in January.
“We want to remind Feinstein that she needs to act on this issue; to stop playing games with our community,” said Cruz. “This is a serious matter; we all matter.”
The rally was similar to others held throughout the country by similar groups who have been actively courting Democrats and Republicans in responding to President Donald J. Trump’s challenge to Congress to come up with legislation to protect an estimated 800,000 DACA recipients who will no longer be shielded from deportation after the president struck down the program in September.
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican, said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to bring the legislation up in January.
Flake, following the Senate passage of a landmark tax reform bill, said he was “pleased that the Majority Leader has committed to bring the bipartisan DACA bill we are currently negotiating to the Senate floor in January.”
McConnell’s conditions might make it difficult for a bill to come together.
“There are bipartisan discussions in the Senate, involving the administration, about improving border security, interior enforcement and reforming important parts of our broken immigration system, including addressing the unlawfully established Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program,” McConnell said in a statement.
“If negotiators reach an agreement on these matters by the end of January, I will bring it to the Senate floor for a free-standing vote,” said McConnell.
We do deserve to have that peace of mind and tranquility to be here and continue with our lives.
Jairo Lozano
Cruz and other DACA supporters think there is a better solution.
“No more deportations; no more militarization at the border,” said Cruz, who said the DACA program established by former President Barack Obama did not go far enough in protecting parents and an older segment of the undocumented population.
“We want to make sure we are included in the conversation,” said Cruz.
María Navarro, a Stockton resident, was 4 years old when her mother brought her to the U.S. from Guadalajara, Jalisco, México. DACA has allowed her to get a driver’s license, attend college and “feel more comfortable.”
“But keep in mind that (DACA) left out parents, grandparents and those who did not meet the age requirement of 31,” said Navarro, an organizer with the San Joaquín Immigrant Youth Collective. “We need to keep in mind there are 11 million undocumented.”
Iris, who identified herself only as a resident from Riverdale, is another DACA recipient. She was 2 years old when she was brought to the U.S. from Guanajuato, México.
Once she got her Social Security number, she traveled to Texas just because she could.
“I was able to express myself more confidently,” said Iris, who attends Fresno State.
Going back to pre-DACA is not an option, she said.
“Everyone is in fear of going back to those days,” said Iris.
Jairo Lozano, who earned his degree at Fresno State and now works as a marriage and family therapist, agrees.
“We do deserve to have that peace of mind and tranquility to be here and continue with our lives,” said Lozano, who benefited from DACA.
“We belong here as much as any other person who was born here,” said Lozano, who was born in Colima, México.
