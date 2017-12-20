As a boy, he hated Santa Claus; today, he provides Christmas cheers to thousands

Covered California extends open enrollment deadline to Dec. 22

Covered California is giving consumers one more week to sign up for health coverage that will begin on Jan. 1, 2018. According to Covered California officials, over the past three days, Covered California has seen more than 38,000 new consumers sign up for coverage, which means that as of Dec. 13 more than 182,000 new consumers have signed up for coverage since open enrollment began. Consumers now have until the end of Dec. 22 to sign up for coverage that will begin on Jan. 1. Covered California officials also wants consumers to know that while the enrollment deadline for most states is Dec. 15, Californians will have through Jan. 31, 2018, to sign up for coverage. While consumers can sign up for coverage after Dec. 22, their coverage will not start until Feb. 1 at the earliest.