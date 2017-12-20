Santa Claus and Dr. José Luis Bautista showed up with gifts at the 18th annual Navidad en el Barrio Christmas celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in downtown Fresno on Dec. 16.
Fresno

As a boy, he hated Santa Claus; today, he provides Christmas cheers to thousands

By JUAN ESPARZA LOERA

December 20, 2017

FRESNO

Dr. José Luis Bautista is no Grinch at Christmas ... not any more.

Growing up, he would go without Christmas gifts so often that he began to hate Santa Claus.

“I would curse at him,” recalls Bautista, and his mother would slap him.

“Someday, you’ll be Santa Claus,” he mother would tell him.

Thanks to a heart that opened up to Santa – and an army of volunteers – Bautista is now a Santa Claus to thousands of families who might not have much to cheer about.

“I know how they feel not to have anything,” said Bautista as he surveyed the Bautista Medical Group clinic parking lot the morning of Dec. 16.

Children got toys (usually, trucks and balls for boys; dolls for girls), met Santa Claus and enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers. Later, they got a chance to conduct science experiments.

Parents got meals. And, they could go through donated children’s clothes to find something for their kids.

There were vision checks, among other health-related exams.

Folkloric dance performers provided entertainment.

Navidad en el Barrio started in 2000 in Fresno, and expanded to Sanger the following year. Each site helps about 3,000 people have a Christmas.

Bautista, however, refuses to take all the credit. He relies on other professionals to help with donations or volunteer time.

“A retired doctor gave us $7,500 this year,” said Bautista, who takes no money from “big pharma” or politicians.

The volunteers and local donors, he said, “believe in giving.”

Bautista’s biggest dream is that some of the children who posed for a photo with Santa Claus, ate a warm meal, or received a toy will become a future Santa Claus and give back to their community.

