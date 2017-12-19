Naturalization ceremony / Fresno Convention Center / Dec. 19, 2017

Ana Santiago of Merced waves her U.S. flag after it was announced that 578 or the 851 new U.S. citizens were from México. She is originally from Ameca, Jalisco.
Emcee Lupita Flores welcomes the 851 new U.S. citizens to the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony.
Carmelo Reyes of Modesto was among the 851 people who became U.S. citizens at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony. He is originally from Acapulco, Guerrero, México.
Edith Cervantes of Bakersfield takes part in the national anthem at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony. She is originally from Monte León, Michoacán, México.
People from 42 countries were represented at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Bakersfield’s Manuel López was among 22 people originally from El Salvador who became U.S. citizens at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony.
Jenny Rodríguez applauds during the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Ana Santiago of Merced waves her U.S. flag after it was announced that 578 of the 851 new U.S. citizens were from México. She is originally from Ameca, Jalisco.
Five-hundred-and-seventy-eight of the 851 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony were originally from México.
Lynn Feldman, director of the Fresno office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, laughs after stumbling on her pronunciation of the guest speaker at the Dec. 19 ceremony.
Merced’s Ana Santiago (México), Bakersfield’s Manuel López (El Salvador)and Ceres’ Julián Rodríguez (Colombia) take the oath of naturalization at the Dec. 19 ceremony.
Ana Santiago of Merced takes the oath of naturalization at the Dec. 19 ceremony. She is originally from Ameca, Jalisco, México.
Edith Cervantes of Bakersfield takes the oath of naturalization at the Dec. 19 ceremony. She is originally from Monte León, Michoacán, México.
Lucila Faria Figueora of Parlier takes the oath of naturalization at the Dec. 19 ceremony. She is originally from Colima, México.
Of the 851 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony, 578 were from México.
Of the 851 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony, 578 or 68 percent, were from México.
Fresno resident Ally Zavala, who is originally from Michoacán, México, stands up for the pledge of allegiance at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony.
Former federal immigration worker Jenny Rodríguez applauds at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony.
Guest speaker Lupita Lomelí told the 851 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens at Dec. 19 ceremony that they are now role models for others. Lomelí hosts ‘Arriba Valle Central’ on KFTV Channel 21 Univisión.
Guest speaker Lupita Lomelí hugs one of the 851 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens at Dec. 19 ceremony. Lomelí hosts ‘Arriba Valle Central’ on KFTV Channel 21 Univisión.
Guest speaker Lupita Lomelí greets one of the 851 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens at Dec. 19 ceremony. Lomelí hosts ‘Arriba Valle Central’ on KFTV Channel 21 Univisión.
María Luz Rivera de Vega from Bakersfield poses for a photo with Lupita Lomelí, who hosts ‘Arriba Valle Central’ on KFTV Channel 21 Univisión.
A couple from India pose for a photo with guest speaker Lupita Lomelí, who hosts ‘Arriba Valle Central’ on KFTV Channel 21 Univisión.
A volunteer passes out U.S. flags at the Dec. 19 naturalization ceremony.
