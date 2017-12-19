89 take part in inaugural UC Merced fall commencement

UC Merced undergraduate and graduate students crossed the stage at the Art Kamangar Merced Theater to enter the next chapter of their life as they graduated on Dec. 16 with their bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. degrees during the university’s first 2017 fall commencement ceremony.
Marcus Lee Shaw, who graduated with a doctorate in sociology, was one of the 89 students who participated in the ceremony.
For Shaw, who is an assistant professor of criminology at Fresno State, Saturday’s ceremony is the culmination of almost a decade of schooling pursuing a higher education. In 2012, Shaw graduated from California State University, Stanislaus with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in criminology. Three years later, he received his master’s degree in social sciences from UC Merced.
The 28-year-old is the first one in his family to obtain a doctorate.
But life has not been easy for Shaw, who was born in Merced to missionary parents and spent his early childhood years in England before his parents came back to the Valley.
“I went through a lot of trouble when I was young, A lot of my friends were in gangs or lockup,” said Shaw of hanging out with the wrong crowd as a teenager living in Atwater. Some of his friends got killed while other ended up in prison.
Even though Shaw ended up in continuation high school, he turned his life around by focusing in school but wasn’t sure if going to college was for him.
Once he got the opportunity to go to college, Shaw said being in college save him.
“When I was able to school (in Stanislaus) I was able to get away from a lot of stuff and concentrate in school” he said.
Now he wants to use his education to help others.
“I want to mentor people,” Shaw said, adding that “I mentor a lot of young kids who were like me, get in trouble and stuff.”
He is planning on writing a book on parental incarceration and its effects on families and children.
Shaw wants to let youth who are getting in trouble like he did during those years that “it’s never too late, because I even have friends who came out of prison who started going to community college.”
“Even if they have made mistake, it’s not too late and there is a lot of support us,” Shaw said.
Brenda Ortiz, senior writer and public information officer for the Office of the Chancellor at UC Merced, said this is the first time the university has done a Fall commencement for those students graduating in December.
Dorothy Leland, chancellor told graduates that Saturday’s commencement was also significant to them as educators.
“You are the reason that we do the work that we do. And you inspired us every single day,” Leland said, adding that UC Merced students are among the “most passionate, dedicated, and motivated students.”
“We are proud to recognized your achievements today,” Leland said.
Shavone Charles, head of music and youth culture communications at Instagram and UC Merced, Class of 2012 was the keynote speaker at the Fall Commencement ceremony.
“When I look into this audience, I see visionaries, policy makers, doctors, dentist, business owners, trailblazers. I see young gifted people who believe in a bigger picture,” said Charles to the graduates, adding that UC Merced is an university that creates leaders.
Charles told graduates to be proactive and intentional about their journey after graduation.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
