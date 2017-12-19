ACA enrollment deadline now Dec. 22 in California

Covered California, reacting to a strong surge in demand last week, has extended its open enrollment deadline to Dec. 22.
The move gives consumers an extra week to sign up for health care coverage that will start on Jan. 1.
According to Covered California officials, over a three-day period (Dec. 10-13), more than 38,000 new consumers signed up for coverage. That number remains ahead of last year’s pace.
The announcement was made the day before the original deadline took place last week.
“One of the things we are really excited to announce is a good news; bad news story. The bad news is we’ve been swamp,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California during a bus tour stop in Fresno on Dec. 14. “We had people waiting on the phone, because we are seeing enrollment higher than ever.”
According to Lee, as of Dec. 13 more than 182,000 new consumers have signed up for coverage since open enrollment began in November.
“But we got two days until what was going to be our deadline (Dec. 15) to start having coverage on January 1,” Lee said. “We are extending the deadline. We are going to get people an extra week to sign up to have coverage start January 1.”
Consumers now have until midnight on Friday (Dec. 22) to sign up for coverage that will begin on Jan. 1.
Covered California officials also wants consumers to know that while the open enrollment deadline for most states was Dec. 15, Californians will have through Jan. 31, 2018, to sign up for coverage.
“Now, it’s important, open enrollment is going to be open all the way through the end of January,” Lee added. “But no one should go a day without insurance and we want to leave no one behind.”
“But people should act now because you don’t want to go a moment without insurance. Go to coveredca.com, find out what is available to you, and get sign up,” Lee said.
While consumers can sign up for coverage after Dec. 22, their coverage will not start until Feb. 1 at the earliest.
“Our responsibility is to make sure we help every single person seeking to enroll get the coverage they need,” Lee said.
According to Covered California, this enrollment marks an increase of 26,000 or 17 percent, compared to the same time last year, when 156,000 had signed up.
A recent Covered California analysis found that the net monthly premiums for enrollees who receive financial help are on average 10 percent lower than what new and renewing consumers paid last year.
Covered California officials said the lower prices are a result of more financial help being available for consumers who qualify for assistance. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is designed to protect consumers by providing more premium tax credits when premiums rise.
“Covered California wants to make sure that consumers use the increased financial assistance that is available to help bring health care coverage within reach,” Lee said. “Covered California is here for you today, and we will be here for you tomorrow. Now is the time to sign up for health insurance that can protect you and your family.”
Consumers interested in learning more about their coverage options should go to www.CoveredCA.com where they can get help to enroll. They can explore their options and find out if they qualify for financial help by using the Shop and Compare Tool.
They can also get free and confidential enrollment assistance by visiting www.coveredca.com/find-help/ and searching among 800 storefronts statewide, or more than 17,000 certified enrollers who can assist consumers in understanding their choices and enrolling, including individuals who can assist in other languages.
Details: (800) 300-1506, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
