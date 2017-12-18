Fresno City College Police Academy Graduation / Dec. 11, 2017

Dustin Espinoza of Ceres gets a hug after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kayla Clark of Exeter gets ready for the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony to start. She has been hired by the Madera Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Asención Conchas III and Cameron Dias take part in the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The top cadet who graduated from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11 were recognized.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dustin Espinoza of Ceres was among the cadets with perfect attendance who were recognized at the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kayla Clark of Exeter gets congratulated by State Center Community College chancellor Paul Parnell at the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony. She has been hired by the Madera Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Asención Conchas III gets congratulated by State Center Community College chancellor Paul Parnell at the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony. He has been hired by the Fresno Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Talona Cortez of Madera gets congratulated by State Center Community College chancellor Paul Parnell at the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony. She has been hired by the Madera Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Asención Conchas III watches the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nathaniel Esparza gets congratulated by Fresno City College president Carole Goldsmith at the Dec. 11 FCC Police Academy graduation ceremony. He got a job with the Fresno Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Eduardo Gaytán gets congratulated by Fresno City College president Carole Goldsmith at the Dec. 11 FCC Police Academy graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Forty-two cadet graduated from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Christian Gómez of Merced gets congratulated by a Fresno City College official at the Dec. 11 FCC Police Academy graduation ceremony. He has been hired by the Madera Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer watches the Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony on Dec. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman takes photos at the Dec. 11 FCC Police Academy graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno police officer Yllen Viridiana watches as her husband Sebastián Rodríguez participates in the Dec. 11 FCC Police Academy graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sebastián Rodríguez gets congratulated by Fresno City College president Carole Goldsmith at the Dec. 11 FCC Police Academy graduation ceremony. He has been hired by the Fresno Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Omar Solorio gets congratulated by State Center Community College chancellor Paul Parnell at the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony. He has been hired by the Fresno Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Gabriel Vásquez gets congratulated by Fresno City College president Carole Goldsmith at the Dec. 11 FCC Police Academy graduation ceremony. He has been hired by the Fresno Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nathaniel Esparza got a third-place law enforcement skills award at the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony. He has been hired by the Fresno Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nathaniel Esparza got a fourth-place academic award at the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony. He has been hired by the Fresno Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Asención Conchas III watches the Dec. 11 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sanger Police Chief Silver Rodríguez takes part in the Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony Dec. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer applauds during the Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony on Dec. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sanger Police Chief Silver Rodríguez watches as Daniel Eldred is named the top graduating cade from the Fresno City College Police Academy.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Two cadets take the oath as Fresno County Sheriff's officers after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Asención Conchas III poses for a photo with Rosalinda Reynosa and Asención Conchas Jr. after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer hands a police badge to Asención Conchas III while Rosalinda Reynosa and Asención Conchas Jr. look on.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Rosalinda Reynosa pins a Fresno police badge on Asención Conchas III while his father, Asención Conchas Jr., watches during the Fresno City College Police Academy graduation on Dec. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A police cadet holds his son after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kayla Clark smiles after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11. She gets congratulated by Madera Police Chief Steve Frazier. Clark got a job with the Madera Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cameron Dias smiles after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11. She got a job with the Madera Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Robert Jones smiles after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11. He got a job with the Madera Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Robert Jones gets a hug after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11. He got a job with the Madera Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dustin Espinoza of Ceres graduated from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11. He started working with the Modesto Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dustin Espinoza of Ceres poses with his girlfriend Zayna Meza, brother Isaac Espinoza and mother Ramona Espinoza after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dustin Espinoza of Ceres poses with his girlfriend Zayna Meza, brother Isaac Espinoza, molther Ramona Espinoza, godson Tony Garibay, and Marisol Garibay.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dustin Espinoza of Ceres and Justin Beverson of Stockton take the oath as members of the Modesto Police Department after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The Fresno Police Academy Class #148 recites the law enforcement code of ethics following a 3-hour graduation ceremony Dec. 11 at the Old Administration Building auditorium. Dustin Espinoza of Modesto poses for a photo with his girlfriend and family members after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11. He has a job with the Modesto Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dustin Espinoza of Ceres poses for a photo with his girlfriend and family members after graduating from the Fresno City College Police Academy on Dec. 11. He has a job with the Modesto Police Department.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com