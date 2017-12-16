Celebrate with Ballet Folklórico Oro de México & Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano in Porterville / Dec. 15

Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Dancers from Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students perform a finale at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Illiana Jaramillo, 16, a member of the Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, poses during a performance at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
John Gonzales, the director of Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, poses with program emcee Laura Pérez after a performance at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
At center, John Gonzales, the director of Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, poses with former student Marisa Montejano, 14 and who started dancing in the program at age 5. Ballet Folklórico Oro de México performed before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
At center, John Gonzales, the director of Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
At center, John Gonzales, the director of Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
At center, John Gonzales, the director of Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Illiana Jaramillo, 16, a member of the Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, poses during a performance at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, moments before their performance at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklorico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, made up of Tulare County students, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, made up of Tulare County high school students from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills, performs before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, a mixture of Tulare County high schools from Monache, Porterville and Granitte Hills, perform a piece representing Baja California Sur before a full house of fans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Porterville on Dec. 15. Over 450 high schoolers and over 70 elementary-age kids make up Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano, respectively, under the direction of John Gonzales.
