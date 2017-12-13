BRIEFS/BREVES:Fixed wireless internet arriving in rural communities

Fixed wireless internet is coming to rural residents and businesses, thanks to an effort by AT&T to connect to hundreds of rural, cell towers. Officials unveiled the new service that will soon be available in Mendota last Wednesday.
“I welcome this great news. We’ve been waiting for years to be connected,” said Mendota City Councilmember Robert Silva at a Dec. 6 press conference.
Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula said the effort will put a dent on statistics that show that less than 6 percent of rural residents do not have access to high speed internet services.
Such connection, said Arámbula, is helpful to small businesses, students and parents.
Residents will be receiving a postcard with information about how they can sign up. Basic service starts at $50 monthly.
An AT&T representative said the Five Points area will soon be connected as well.
Volaris adds flight to Morelia
FRESNO
Mexican airline Volaris has launched twice-a-week, year-round service from Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Morelia, México. This will be in addition to daily flights between Fresno and Guadalajara, Jalisco.
Airline officials said the demand was there.
“At Volaris, our goal is to bring families and friends together. Our business model aims to accomplish this through a combination of better connectivity, clean base fares and an extensive route network,” said Miguel Aguiñiga.
The Fresno airport ranks fourth in the nation serving the Guadalajara region. Locally the market to Guadalajara and surrounding region accounts for 13 percent of the airport’s annual passenger traffic.
“This new flight represents 73 direct and indirect added jobs and $3.7 million in annual economic activity to our community,” said Kevin Meikle, FYI director of aviation.
Folklórico winter concert
PORTERVILLE
Ballet Folklórico Oro de México and Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano will hold its winter concert starting at 7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15) at the Buck Shafer Auditorium, 465 W. Olive Ave.
About 500 students, under the direction of John Gonzales, will perform dances from different regions of México.
Tickets are $10. Children under age 3 get in free.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Westerlund appointed
SACRAMENTO
Dora Westerlund, 46, of Fresno, has been appointed to the state Secure Choice Retirement Savings Investment Board. She has been chief executive officer and founder at the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation since 2004.
Westerlund was previously an executive assistant to the consul at the Consulate of México in Fresno (1997-2001). She is a member of The Big Fresno Fair board of directors, the Fresno State Foundation Board of Governors, and the Saint Agnes Medical Center Board.
The position does not require state Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Westerlund is a Republican.
Fresno Pacific graduation
FRESNO
More than 480 people will celebrate a degree from Fresno Pacific University at its graduation ceremony Saturday (Dec. 16) at Selland Arena. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.
In all, 344 bachelor’s degree completion students, 73 graduate students – including those from Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary – and 70 traditional undergraduate students could participate.
There will be a hooding ceremony for master’s degree graduates at 7 p.m. Friday (Dec.15) in the Special Events Center on the main campus.
Corte permite a Trump mantener en secreto documentos sobre DACA
WASHINGTON, D.C.
El Tribunal Supremo de EE.UU. permitió el 8 de diciembre al Gobierno de Donald Trump mantener en secreto documentos relacionados con su decisión de poner fin al programa migratorio DACA, que ha protegido de la deportación a 800,000 indocumentados a los que se conoce como “dreamers” (soñadores).
Con el voto favorable de los cinco magistrados conservadores y contrario de los cuatro progresistas, el Supremo accedió a la petición del Gobierno de bloquear los fallos de tribunales inferiores que habían ordenado la divulgación de estos documentos.
La decisión de hoy es temporal a la espera de que los jueces revisen con mayor detalle el caso.
A principios de septiembre, Trump anunció el fin del programa DACA, promovido por el expresidente Barack Obama, aunque dio un margen de seis meses (hasta el 5 de marzo de 2018) para hacer efectiva su orden para forzar así una alternativa en el Congreso.
A día de hoy, consumido más de la mitad del plazo de Trump, el Legislativo no ha adoptado una medida que clarifique el futuro de los 800.000 “dreamers”.
Cuatro estados (California, Maine, Maryland y Minesota) y Janet Napolitano, presidenta de la Universidad de California, habían pedido a la Justicia que obligase al Gobierno a difundir los documentos sobre su decisión, que consideran ilegal.
El Gobierno solo ha hecho públicas 256 páginas referentes a su decisión de poner fin al programa.
Un juez federal de distrito y un tribunal federal de apelaciones habían dado la razón a los demandantes, pero el Supremo bloqueó hoy esas ordenes.
En un comunicado, el Departamento de Justicia de EE.UU. manifestó su “satisfacción” por la decisión del Supremo y defendió que el Gobierno “actuó dentro de su autoridad” al poner fin a DACA “de forma ordenada.”
México opens power-line sector to private firms
MÉXICO CITY
For the first time, México will seek bids from private companies to construct and operate a high-voltage line linking the Baja California electric grid with the rest of the country, Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquín Coldwell said last Thursday.
The line, expected to cost $1 billion, will run from Mexicali in Baja California Norte to Hermosillo, capital of Sonora state.
“The new contracting model allows us to connect Mexican territory without committing public resources, as well as to use new and advanced technologies that will give the system greater security, Coldwell said during a presentation in Mexico City.
The line unifying the national grid is supposed to become operational in 2021.
Presentation of bids from interested companies is scheduled for next month and the contract is to be awarded in September 2018.
Firms can submit bids individually or as part of consortiums.
