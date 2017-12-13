Clock is ticking for Congress to pass the Dream Act

Luis Galván has been living in the United States since he was 5 years old.
For the past 15 years, Galván has called this country and the Central Valley home.
The 20-year-old college student from Michoacán, México, was able to renew his DACA status twice before the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was rescinded on Sept. 5 by President Donald J. Trump.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has protected 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation since the program was implemented in 2012.
And Dreamers across the country have been able to come out of the shadows, have been able to work legally, pay taxes, served their communities as well as in the military without fear of deportation. Of those Dreamers, 200,000 live in California.
DACA has also allowed Dreamers to obtain driver’s licenses, health insurance, open bank accounts, provide for their families, etc.
Galván is one of the approximately 61,000 DACA-eligible individuals living in San Joaquín, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties.
Galván’s current DACA permit will expire next month.
Galván was eligible to apply to renew his DACA status by Oct. 5 – the deadline for DACA recipients whose permit would expire between Sept. 5 and March 5. DACA would be completely phased out over the next two-and-a-half years assuming some people were approved for renewal of a two-year period in March.
Galván said he sent his application, however the United State Citizenship and Immigration Services did not renew his DACA permit a third time.
Unless Congress passes the Dream Act before the end of the year, Galván will start the 2018 year in fear of deportation and his goal of becoming a high school teacher will be in limbo.
Galván shared his story outside of Rep. David Valadao’s office in downtown Hanford on Dec. 6 as part of the National Day of Action for the Dream Act.
Community organizations supporting immigrants’ rights – including Planned Parenthood MarMonte, United Farm Worker’s Foundation, Mi Familia Vota, SEIU 2015, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles (CHIRLA), NextGen America, SEIU-UHW, and the ACLU of Northern California – hosted rallies outside the offices Central Valley congressmembers.
Other similar rallies took place in California as well as across the county were DACA recipients, community organizations, and allies hold not only rallies, but also legislative sit-ins and marches to demand that the House of Representatives bring the Dream Act to the House floor for a vote before the end of the year.
The rally in Hanford included the singing an immigration-themed rewrite of the Posada and speakers.
Eriberto Fernández with the United Farm Workers Foundation said the National Day of Action was for immigrants’ advocates and communities nationwide to stand up “to make their voices heard to ensure that congress delivers America’s promise to protect families.”
FernAndez said they are calling on congress “to take action on the clean Dream Act legislation that’s been introduced since early this year.”
According to Fernández, since DACA was rescinded by Trump in September, more than 22,000 DACA recipients were unable to renew their permits in California alone.
“And each day, 122 DACA recipients continue to loose their status making them vulnerable to deportation,” Fernández said, adding that they were there to demand every congressional member, “including congressman David Valadao, take action to ensure the Dream Act is passed before the end of this year.”
“While we genuinely appreciate this gesture to co-sign the clean Dream Act bill and a letter that was issue early this week, that encourage Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to take action on DACA, we also believe that words not matter, that actions do,” said Fernández.
In a statement Valadao said that DACA recipients “deserve to have confidence in what their future holds.”
“This is not a partisan issue and Congress must come together to provide a legislative solution so these individuals may continue to live in the only home they know: the United States,” Valadao said.
On Dec. 5, a group of 34 House Republicans, including Valadao and Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Modesto, sent a letter urging Speaker Paul Ryan to put a permanent solution for DACA on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives before the end of the year.
“Dreamers did what their government asked them to do. They came out of the shadows, paid a fee, passed a background check, and got a job or enrolled in school. They are making real contributions to the only country they have ever known to be home,” said Denham in a statement. “Congress has an obligation to resolve this issue, and it needs to happen now.”
“When politicians, like Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader McConnell, say there is no urgency to act on Dream Act, they are lying. Delay means deportation,” said Cristina Jiménez, executive director and co-founder of United We Dream.
“It’s time for both parties to work together to hammer out a solution to end the uncertainty currently plaguing hundreds of thousands of Dreamers,” said Kamal Essaheb, Director of Policy & Advocacy, National Immigration Law Center – Immigrant Justice Fund. “Otherwise, this will be the last Christmas for many families. Thousands of young people have already lost DACA, and their lives upended. What does that mean? It means they lose their ability to live without fear of deportation, fear of losing jobs, livelihood, and healthcare. Losing their ability to afford college. Fear of losing the ability to drive, to take their loved ones to school or the hospital.”
Alma Couverthié, deputy director for Immigration, Center for Community Change-FIRM, said, “Millions of people’s lives are on the line.”
“We deserve the opportunity to live our lives with dignity and without fear of being deported. We are encouraged that nearly three dozen Republicans have publicly said they support the Dream Act but we need more courageous members of Congress to stand up now,” said Couverthié.
