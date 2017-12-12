2017 Navidad en el Barrio / Dec. 9, 2017

Dr. José Luis Bautista shoots video of people dancing at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. José Luis Bautista poses for a photo with bicycle winner Annahi Gutiérrez at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jacqueline Espitia walks up to get the bicycle she won at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. José Luis Bautista poses for a photo with bicycle winner Jacqueline Espitia at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. José Luis Bautista poses for a photo with bicycle winner Diego Cortez at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Veteran disc jockey Juan Ángel Salinas served as emcee at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. José Luis Bautista handles a raffle for prizes at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. José Luis Bautista poses for a photo with a raffle winner at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. José Luis Bautista handles a raffle for prizes at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. José Luis Bautista and Radio La Unika Mexikana station manager Reyna González provided Yulianna Torres with a scooter at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mark Anthony won a scooter at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Arianna Nicole Torres won a scooter at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Anissa won a scooter at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Two girls who won scooters watch other winners at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Veteran disc jockey Juan Ángel Salinas served as emcee at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Valeria Mercado has a 4.667 GPA at Washington Academy Middle School in Sanger. She received a laptop from Dr. José Luis Bautista and Radio La Unika Mexikana station manager Reyna González at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Valeria Mercado has a 4.667 GPA at Washington Academy Middle School in Sanger. She received a laptop from Dr. José Luis Bautista and Radio La Unika Mexikana station manager Reyna González at the Dec. 9 Navidad en el Barrio celebration.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A boy takes part in a dance contest at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A boy takes part in a dance contest at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Baustista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Girls take part in a dance contest at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman claps to the music during the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Veteran disc jockey Juan Angel Salinas directs a dance contest at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Boys take part in a dance contest at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Boys take part in a dance contest at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A disc jockey from Radio La Unika leads a group of people during a dance contest at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman laughs during the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Baustista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman dances to cumbia music at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman dances to cumbia music at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. José Luis Bautista shoots video of people dancing at the Navidad en el Barrio celebration at the Bautista Medical Group clinic in Sanger on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com