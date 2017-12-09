BRIEFS / BREVES: El Grupo F, de Alemania y México, el que más seguidores tiene en redes

El Grupo F, conformado por Alemania, México, Suecia y Corea del Sur es con 24.150.755 seguidores en sus redes sociales el que tiene más hinchas virtuales del Mundial de Rusia 2018, afirmó la compañía estadounidense 2WaySports en un estudio que difundió este lunes en fansranking.com.
Según el índice 2WaySports, que suma en tiempo real los seguidores de las cuentas oficiales de Facebook, Instagram y Twitter de las selecciones nacionales, México cuenta con 14,812,206 hinchas virtuales, Alemania con 8,748,891, Suecia con 304,041 y Corea del Sur con 285,617.
La información agrega que el Grupo E ocupa el segundo lugar con 16,387,288 de aficionados virtuales, de los cuales 15,160,199 siguen a Brasil, 786,467 a Costa Rica, 248,019 a Suiza y 192,603 a Serbia.
El viernes pasado se realizó en el Kremlin el sorteo de los grupos del Mundial de Rusia 2018, que se disputará entre el 14 de junio y el 15 de julio del año entrante.
Waid joins Fresno State communications
FRESNO
Fresno State alumna Patti Waid joined Fresno State on Nov. 27, as the new director of University Communications.
Waid, 48, most recently served as executive director of public affairs at California State University, Chico from April to November 2017. Previously, she served as assistant vice chancellor for university communications at the University of California, Merced for four years.
As director, Waid will oversee a staff of five that is responsible for writing and editing the University’s press releases, handling media relations, coordinating social media, publishing Fresno State Magazine and distributing the internal weekly campus newsletter.
Waid earned a bachelor of science in business administration (international business option) from Fresno State and a teaching credential in bilingual education from National University. She also spent a year at the International Center for French Studies, Lumiére University Lyon 2 in France.
Fluent in Spanish, Waid began her career as a Spanish immersion elementary teacher in Davis.
Waid is a member of the Public Relations Society of America.
“I cannot pass up an opportunity to return to my alma mater in a position that represents a perfect match for me and, I believe, for the University I know so well,” Waid said.
Estafadores intentan suplantación de identidad (phishing) para obtener beneficios
VISALIA
Los miembros de la comunidad que reciben los beneficios de TulareWORKs, CalWORKs o CalFresh, son el blanco de una estafa que usa mensajes de texto fraudulentos para robar la información personal.
Los mensajes de texto enviados por los estafadores se envían para que el destinatario llame al número que figura en el texto. Una vez que la persona marca el número, un sistema automático le solicita que registre su tarjeta ingresando su número de tarjeta de 16 dígitos y su PIN de seguridad.. El sistema automatizado les dice que no podrán tener acceso a sus beneficios a menos que ingresen la información.
TulareWORKs informa que esto es una estafa. Los miembros de la comunidad nunca deben dar su número de tarjeta o información personal.
Si los miembros de la comunidad creen que se vieron afectados por esta estafa, deben llamar al centro de llamadas de TulareWORKs al 1 (800) 540-6880.
Para obtener información sobre CalWORKs, o para ver si usted califica, llame al 1 (800)540-6880.
Holiday toy drive
FRESNO
Fresno City Councilmenber Esmeralda Soria’s annual Holiday Toy Drive will take place now thru Dec. 11.
Soria partnered with several local businesses to collect 750 unwrapped toys for children ages 4-11.
All toys collected will be distributed to children attending Heaton Elementary during a special holiday event on Dec. 13.
Drop off unwrapped toys at the following locations in Fresno:
▪ Big Red Church: 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd.
▪ Gazebo Gardens: 3204 N. Van Ness Blvd.
▪ Pardinis: 2257 W. Shaw Ave.
▪ 7-Eleven: 1596 N. Palm Ave.
▪ Chicken Pot Pie: 861 E. Olive Ave.
▪ FAB: 716 E. Olive Ave.
▪ Bobby Salazar’s: 725 E. Olive Ave.
▪ Irene’s: 747 E. Olive Ave.
▪ Casa De Tamales: 609 E. Olive Ave.
▪ Hi-Top Coffee: 1306 N. Wishon Ave.
Porterville DMV field office closing for renovations
PORTERVILLE
The Porterville field office at 329 East Olive Ave. is closing for renovations on Dec. 1, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
The improvements include a number of building renovation and maintenance items to replace flooring in the lobby, upgrade the parking lot, and add exterior and accessibility signage.
The Porterville field office will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017.
The DMV reminds customers that online services may save them a trip to a field office. By visiting www.dmv.ca.gov, they can renew their vehicle registration and driver license, complete a change of address, request a driver record, and schedule an appointment.
Customers will be redirected to the following field offices until the repairs are complete:
▪ Tulare: 274 East Cross Avenue, 26 miles
▪ Visalia: 1711 East Main Street, 30 miles
▪ Delano: 631 Jefferson Street, 30 miles
▪ Hanford: 701 W. Hanford Armona Road, 49 miles
