New program to extend health coverage to young adults in three Valley’s counties

The new Community Health Care Program will expand health coverage to uninsured, low-income young adults, ages 19 to 25, regardless of their immigration status and who don’t have access to other type of healthcare coverage. Young adults in the program will have access to Kaiser Permanente’s integrated health care system and team of care providers like Dr. Jesús Rodríguez, a physician at the Kaiser Medical Group, Inc. at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno. Coverage includes preventive care, medication and vision services. DANIEL CASAREZ Vida en el Valle