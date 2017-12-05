New program to extend health coverage to young adults in three Valley’s counties

If you are a young adult living in the counties of Fresno, Madera and Kings, and you are not eligible for Medi-Cal and can’t afford to purchase individual health insurance, a new Kaiser Permanente program is providing an option to obtain health insurance.
The new Community Health Care Program will expand health coverage to uninsured, low-income young adults, ages 19 to 25, regardless of their immigration status and who don’t have access to other type of healthcare coverage.
“Kaiser Permanente has been offering the health care program for a little bit over 18 years,” said Marie Sánchez, Community Benefit Manager for Kaiser Permanente Fresno.
Sánchez said the during that time the program evolved and changed names a few times, and most recently was called the Child Health Program, which previously covered only children, ages 0 to 19.
She said a lot of the children enrolled in the program transitioned out and were not eligible to enroll in Medi-Cal.
“We rename the program, and now it is call the Community Health Care Program and really what it is intended to do is to provide access to health care for those individuals that don’t qualify for Medical and don’t qualify for a subsidy on the exchange,” said Sánchez, adding that “out intend is really to expand coverage for not only for the zero to 19, which is what our previous program did, but to expand that to individuals that are 25 and under.”
To be eligible for the Health Care program U.S. citizenship is not necessary and young adults with household incomes up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level (up to $36,180 for a single person or up to $73,800 for a family of four) can enroll in the program.
Those enrolled in the program won’t have a monthly premium for coverage, and young adults in the program will have access to Kaiser Permanente’s integrated health care system and team of care providers. Coverage includes preventive care, medication and vision services.
“We wanted to have the name really reflect what we were trying to do – really provide coverage for a broader part of the community,” Sánchez said.
Kaiser hopes to enroll 1,000 low-income young adults by Dec. 31, 2019.
“This is the pilot year, meaning that this is the first time we are doing this and what we really trying to do is determine is the need of our patients,” Sanchez said. “The target population that we are reaching out to, is really the age range that really feels that they don’t need health insurance coverage, the once normally called the invincible, so we are looking to enroll up to 500 this year and maybe up to a 1,000 over two years,” Sanchez said.
Kaiser Permanente is working with local community organizations and non-profits to identify residents who may be eligible.
Those organizations include Centro Binacional Para el Desarrollo Indígena Oaxaqueño, Fresno Center for New Americans, Fresno Healthy Communities Access Partners (HCAP) and Reading and Beyond.
Enrollment in the Community Health Care Program runs through Jan. 31, 2018.
For more information about eligibility and enrolling in the Community Health Care program call the Kaiser Permanente Member Service Center at (800) 464-4000 or visit kp.org/communityhealthcareprogram.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Kaiser Permanente’s new Community Health Care Program
Application & Instructions, and Subsidy Eligibility forms:
- English – kp.org/communityhealthcareprogram
- Spanish – kp.org/communityhealthcareprogram/es
Agencies Offering Application Assistance
Centro Binacional Para el Desarrollo Indígena Oaxaqueño
744 N. Abby St. Fresno, CA 93701 (559) 499-1178
Visit site: centrobinacional.org
Fresno Center for New Americans
4879 E. Kings Canyon Rd. Fresno, CA 93727 (559) 255-8395
Visit site: fresnocenter.com
Fresno Healthy Communities Access Partners (HCAP)
3845 N Clark St., #105, Fresno, CA 93726-4812 (559) 320-0338
Visit site: fresnohcap.org
Reading and Beyond
4670 E. Butler Avenue, Fresno, CA 93702 (559) 342-8600
Visit site: readingandbeyond.org
