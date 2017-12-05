United Health Centers to build a new administrative building in Fresno

United Health Centers is building a new administrative building in north Fresno.
UHC broke ground on its 53,000-square-foot facility on Nov. 29.
The building, at 3875 W. Beechwood Ave. near Sierra Sky Park Airport, just north of West Herndon Avenue, will accommodate about 150 employees when it is finished next year.
“At United Health Centers our main goal is to provide the best possible service to our patients and communities,” said Colleen Curtis, UHC President and CEO. “The work of our administrative department is essential to our operation and this new facility will allow us to accommodate our growth”
United Health Centers, a private non-profit organization that provides medical services to three counties, opened in Orange Cove in 1971. Today, UHC has 15 UHC locations and 14 United Health Center WIC offices in the region.
Curtis said UHC serves approximately 70,000 patients across Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.
She said the current administrative building in Parlier has been outgrown, however do to lack of financing the construction a new administrative building has put on hold for quite a while.
Curtis said since 2008 UHC went from 300 and some employees to more than 750 full-time employees.
“More than double and now we need more space,” Curtis said of the need of the new building.
Curtis said UHC will rebuild the medical facilities in Parlier – a huge expansion to its medical and dental facilities and other services.
“However we can’t do that until all of us move out,” Curtis said. “We were able to find this property and we are excited now that we are going to be right here in Fresno.”
Being closed to the Highway 99 corridor will make it very convenient for staff and physicians to get to all of their other health centers, she said.
Community members and health advocates attended the groundbreaking ceremony which also included representatives from local, state and federal legislators including U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris; Rep. David Valadao; state Sen. Tom Berryhill; Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula; Assemblymember Jim Patterson; Larry Westerlund, director of Economic Development for the City of Fresno; and, Fresno City Councilmember Steven Brandau.
According to UHC officials, the administration building will house senior executives and administrative departments including finance, human resources, information technology, patient referral services as well as a call center with live telephone operators and several other departments.
The construction of the building is expected to be completed in late 2018.
“We are excited about making this investment into the economic growth in Fresno, bringing many new jobs through the construction, as well as, the new staff that will be here once it is complete,” said Curtis.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments