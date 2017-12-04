Fresno welcomes its very 'Funky Fulton Christmas' parade, part 2

Santa Claus waves to spectators from atop a fire engine during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Children wave to Santa Claus during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Spectators gathered on-and-around the clock tower during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
The ‘Ride with Pride’ Car and Bike Club were participants of the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A young Mexican charro performs rope tricks during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Members from the Hmong community march in the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade in Fresno on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Oakland Raiders boosters march in the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade in Fresno on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Members of the Porterville Twirlerettes perform in the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade in Fresno on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Scenes from the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High School marching band performs during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Santa Claus waves to spectators from atop a fire engine during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Children wave to Santa Claus during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Santa Claus waves to spectators from atop a fire engine during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Kids promote Santa’s Workshop, a store on Fulton Street, during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Classic cars near Tulare St. along Fulton Street during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A Mexican folkloric dance group performs during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A child waves to parade participants during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Spectators lined the newly-renovated Fulton Street to watch the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade in Fresno on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A child in a wagon watches the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade in Fresno on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com