Fresno welcomes its very 'Funky Fulton Christmas' parade, part 1

A Mexican folkloric group dances along Fulton Street during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
An Edison High School marching band member performs while marching along Fulton Street during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Los Matachines-Sagrado Corazon folkloric dance performs during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A parade participant dances along Fulton Street during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Children and adults walk the parade route during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Scenes from the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A trained dog patiently waits outside a business during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A parade participant dances along Fulton Street during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A parade participant dances along Fulton Street during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Spectators wait along Fulton Street as the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade nears on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
An Oakland Raiders fan marches along Fulton Street during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A Fresno police officer waits for the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade near Tuolumne and Fulton streets on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Cross Point Church members sing and dance during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Children reach out to parade participants during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A Mexican folkloric group dances along Fulton Street during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A San Francisco 49ers fan/parade participant gets a hug from a spectator during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
The Educational Employees Credit Union mascot gets a high-5 from a spectator during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Husky Huddle & Malamute Mingle Nation march along during the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
The Rodríguez and Espinoza families huddled inside the back of their pickup truck to watch the “Funky Fulton Christmas” parade on Dec. 2, 2017. The 1 1/2-hour parade route was along the new Fulton Street, which officially opened in October. Fulton Street was previously was the Fulton Mall. It was the 89th edition of Fresno’s famed parade.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com