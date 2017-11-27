BRIEFS/BREVES: Gov. Brown taps Jim Plunkett, Mario J. Molina to hall of fame

Gov. Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown, in partnership with the California Museum, announced the 11th class of the California Hall of Fame that includes quarterback Jim Plunkett and chemist Mario J. Molina.
The new inductees – which includes entertainer Lucille Ball, bioscientist Susan Desmond-Hellmann, artist/activist Mable McKay; poet Gary Snyder; filmmaker Steven Speilberg; musician Michael Tilson Thomas; and, vitner Warren Winiarski – join 104 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state’s spirit of innovation.
“These Californians represent the dynamic spirit and imagination that is the hallmark of the Golden State,” said Brown. “Their exceptional skill and craft enrich our culture and inspire us all.”
The inductees, who will be presented with Spirit of California medals at a Dec. 5 ceremony, are selected by the governor and first lady for achievements and contributions in areas such as science, philanthropy, sports, business, entertainment, the arts, literature, technology, activism and politics.
‘Christmas in Mexico’ show
FRESNO
Fresno State’s 30th annual ‘Christmas in México’ folkloric dance show, one of the oldest folkloric winter programs in the Central Valley, will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday (Dec. 2) at the Satellite Student Union.
Presented by the University’s Los Danzantes de Aztlán based in the Department of Chicano and Latin American Studies, the show features the student troupe as the main attraction and includes performances by four other local groups: Los Danzantes Juvenil, Grupo Folklórico de Fresno City College, Danzantes de Tláloc de Central High and El Alma de Clovis High.
Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door and $5 for students. Parking on campus is free on weekends.
The show is sponsored by the Department of Chicano and Latin American Studies and the College of Social Sciences with support from the Instructionally Related Activities Grant by the Associated Students Inc.
Details: (559) 278-4115.
Scammers target TulareWorks recipients
VISALIA
Community members who receive TulareWORKs benefits, CalWORKs or CalFresh, are being targeted by a scam using fraudulent text messages to phish for personal information.
Text messages that are being sent by the scammers instruct recipients to call the number listed in the text. After dialing the number, recipients are prompted by an automated system to register their card by inputting their 16-digit card number and security PIN. The automated system instructs that they’ll be unable to get access to their benefits unless they input the information.
TulareWORKs advises that this is a scam. Community members should never give out their card number or personal information.
If community members believe they were impacted by this scam, they should call the TulareWORKs call center at 1 (800) 540-6880.
For information on CalWORKS, or to see if you qualify, call 1 (800) 540-6880.
Maddy Scholar interns sought
FRESNO
The Maddy Scholar Intern Program, is accepting applications for its internship opportunities in local, state and federal government offices in Washington, D.C., Sacramento and throughout the region.
Each year approximately 40 University students from regional universities (CSU Fresno, CSU Stanislaus, CSU Bakersfield, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and UC Merced) are selected as Legislative Scholar-Interns. Legislative Scholar-Interns are placed on assignment in government offices throughout the Valley, as well as in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.
The Legislative Internship Program provides students with opportunities to develop public leadership skills while gaining practical knowledge of the day-to-day operations of government and the political process. Legislative Scholar-Interns receive academic credit as well as a stipend.
Examples of placements include: U.S. Senate and Congressional offices (Capitol and district offices), California Assembly and Senate offices (Capitol and district offices) and the Governor’s Office.
Students are selected based on their academic standing to elevate citizen participation and government performance at all levels through leadership training for public service.
Deadlines for the Valley Legislative Intern Scholar Program Spring 2018 (San Joaquin Valley – Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Modesto, etc.) is Friday, Dec. 8. Application must be postmarked, delivered, emailed, or faxed by 5 p.m. that day.
The deadline for the Summer 2018 Jim Costa Washington. D.C. and Bob Beverly Sacramento Legislative Intern Scholar Programs is Friday, Dec. 8. Application must be postmarked, delivered, emailed, or faxed by 5 p.m.
All applications are available at www.maddyinstitute.com and must be received by the specified date.
Details: (559) 278-1133.
UC Davis Children’s Hospital donations
SACRAMENTO
To make the donation of toys and other gifts easier for generous businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals who would like to make the season brighter for hospitalized children, UC Davis Children’s Hospital is offering donors the opportunity to drive up and drop off donations for the holidays.
The holiday toy drive will be held at the circular driveway of the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th St., Sacramento. It will be held from Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Saturday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donors dropping off donations will be greeted in the driveway.
The gifts will be given to hospitalized children during the holidays and throughout the year, helping kids mark the end of treatment or the completion of tests and other procedures.
Toys and gifts also will be used in hospital playrooms and waiting areas throughout the year.
Please note that preowned toys, gently used toys, or toys that are not in their original packaging cannot be accepted due to infection-control precautions.
Dickens Christmas event
SANGER
The Sanger Woman’s Club will hold its second annual fundraiser, ‘A Dickens of a Christmas,’ at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave.
The Christmas Carol-theme holiday event will take attendees back in time to the 19th century streets of London with participants dressed in costumes, impromptu entertainment, and period decorations. More than 100 silent and live auction items will be open to bid, as well as an impressive dessert silent auction, featuring some of the most scrumptious desserts Sanger bakers have to offer. The evening begins with drinks and appetizers at 6 p.m., followed by dinner catered by Pardini’s.
Tickets for the event are $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight.
Details: (559) 260-4657, (559) 288-7555, or (559) 779-1569.
Hondureños votan con normalidad
LOS ÁNGELES
Centenares de hondureños acudieron hoy al Parque McArthur, en Los Ángeles, para participar en las elecciones presidenciales de su país de origen, las décimas que esta nación centroamericana celebra desde la vuelta a la democracia en 1980.
El centro comunitario de este parque, lugar de encuentro de la comunidad centroamericana residente en Los Ángeles, esa uno de los siete locales de votación dispuestos en EE.UU. para la jornada de hoy, en la que más de 50,000 hondureños que residen en este país están llamados a cumplir con su derecho al sufragio.
“Es muy importante que aprovechemos este privilegio, no todos los inmigrantes pueden participar de las votaciones de su país en el extranjero y nosotros somos parte vital de nuestras comunidades de origen,” dijo Leoncio Velásquez, que con la de hoy suma cinco procesos en los que participa desde esta ciudad californiana.
Este hondureño de 57 años de edad emigró en 1981 y aunque ha pasado más de la mitad de su vida en suelo estadounidense dice que no se olvida de su país. “Luchamos mucho por que se nos diera el voto en el exterior, debemos cuidar ese derecho que ganamos,” recalcó.
Houston (Texas), Nueva Orleans (Luisiana), Atlanta (Georgia), Miami (Florida), Nueva York (Nueva York) y Washington albergan los otros centros de votación que han abierto hoy desde las siete de la mañana para estas elecciones, a las que se han presentado nueve candidatos que aspiran a la Presidencia.
Los comicios en Honduras son observados por más de 500 enviados especiales de la Unión Europea, la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), las Naciones Unidas, expresidentes latinoamericanos y misiones de países amigos, entre otros, que han destacado que se desarrollan en un ambiente de normalidad.
Comments