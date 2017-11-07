Covered California kicks off open enrollment with bus tour and ads throughout the state

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.