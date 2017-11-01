School gains for Latinos goes beyond court rulings

The courts are just a sliver of how education equity and equality can be attained for Latinos and other people of color.
That was the theme underscored at a symposium that drew California Supreme Court Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar and other legal experts to Fresno State for a discussion on the historical impact of case law and legislation on the education of Chicano/Latino students in the San Joaquín Valley.
“You know and I know that equality of opportunity is not a reality in American schools. That is is just a fact,” said Cuéllar. “You don’t have the same shot everywhere.”
The answer, he added, is difficult because “this is a whole dramatic mix of forces and realities that doesn’t have any one single cause.”
The discussion ranged from the 1896 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson that established the “separate but equal” thinking; to California’s 1946 Méndez v. Westminster School District (Mexican parents sued to allow their children to attend a white-only school); to the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education that affirmed the findings in the Méndez case and established that separate schools for whites and blacks were unconstitutional.
The problem, said legal scholars, is that schools and school districts still suffer from disproportionate funding, skilled teachers and other elements needed for educational success. In other words, de facto segregation which is not covered by law.
“We still have big gaps in education,” said Dr. José Luis Santos, a Washington, D.C. education consultant who is originally from Stockton. “The gaps and differences were already large pre-Proposition 209.”
Those just widened, said Santos, after voters approved the 1996 measure to prohibit affirmative action in college admissions and state government hiring.
“We are being dismissed. We are being marginalized,” said Dr. Luis Fernando Macías, a Fresno State professor. “This is recognizing there has been a historical marginalization of minorities.”
There was legal segregation at one time. We should not forget how far we’ve come. We should not forget how far we have to go.
California Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar
That education gap, the symposium speakers agreed, is huge in the Valley where only 178 of every 1,000 ninth-graders go on to earn a college degree. Joel Murillo, a Fresno attorney and chair of the sponsoring The Dr. Cecilio Orozco Research and Policy Center, blames Proposition 209 for the bad numbers.
The region’s low college degree attainment numbers, said Murillo, lead to the highest rates in the nation for dropout rates, poverty, personal income and unwed teen mothers.
“Anything that can be bad happens here first,” said Murillo. “This is a good example of why we need to solve the problem for all students.”
Cuéllar and other panelists, like Fifth District Court of Appeals associate justice Rosendo Peña, were cautious in wading into legal cases that they might come before them.
However, they pointed out that the courts can’t solve all problems like white flight from urban school districts, or impoverished neighborhoods that can’t attract quality teachers or administrators in their schools.
“There have been a lot of gains and movement in civil rights, but there are still a lot of disparities,” said Peña, who noted that social economic ills have to be dealt with before education gains can be accelerated.
“There are some things that are not going to change, because some neighborhoods are not going to change,” said Peña.
Cuéllar, who was co-chair of the national Department of Education’s Equity and Excellence Commission (2011-13), recalled heavy discussions on what could be done to improve education. There are agreement on the importance of money, data and quality teachers.
“We are so dependent on teachers,” said Cuéllar.
“There was legal segregation at one time. We should not forget how far we’ve come,” he added. “We should not forget how far we have to go.”
Santos said “parent involvement is key” to making improvements in neighborhood schools.
“Activism is not a bad word,” he said.
Comments