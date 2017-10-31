“Fresno y también un fresno / weeping a stench of ash / exhausted by fumes & cut grass / you can’t smell from the I-5”
Joseph Ríos – whose early writings were reports for either The Cougar’s Growl at Clovis High School or The Rampage at Fresno City College – didn’t know that a literary alter ego existed within his soul until recently.
Even then, Josefo was a complete stranger introduced to him at a 2012 writing workshop by New York poet Will Perdomo.
Ríos, a 30-year-old Clovis native who dreamed of becoming a journalist, struggled in discovering Josefo the first time he was challenged to use him as a writing device.
“Who is this Josefo character? Why do we care about him? Where is he going?”
Ríos kept doing his homework, until everything clicked into place.
The result is ‘Showboxing: poems & impersonations,’ his debut collection of poetry and writing (Omnidawn Publishing, $17.95).
The reaction?
Perdomo: “Joseph Ríos does for Xican@ poetics what Jean Toomer’s Cane did for the Harlem Renaissance: he radicalizes it into an undeniable modernity.”
Craig Santos Pérez: He “pulls no aesthetic punches in this knockout debut. Within the ring of each page, Ríos throws combinations of lyric, playwriting, and avant-garde techniques.”
Fresno’s former poet laureate Lee Herrick: “This is a new poetics at the next level, part theater, full urgency, fist-waving resistance, memory and homage, with so much vitality and velocity these poems tremor and shake.”
“Writing in the first person was hard at first,” said Ríos on a recent October afternoon while waiting for an Amtrak train to speed him back to his regular job managing a production studio/venue space in downtown Los Ángeles.
“It clicked, but it took me a long time to do. It took three years to have my text reflect what Josefo is.”
That Ríos put aside his aspirations of becoming a print journalist and join a growing list of poets, writers and authors from the San Joaquín Valley is a story in itself.
Josefo has his own life now. He’s out in the world telling his story to people.
Joseph Ríos
Instead of covering mixed martial arts competition in Lemoore, San Diego, Sacramento and everywhere in between for pay that “would only cover my gas,” Ríos now rubs elbows with the likes of Herrick (his teacher at Fresno City College), Tim Z. Hernández and others.
Instead of trying to shoehorn the literary writing style of Gay Taleese into newspaper stories that require succinct reports, Ríos has discovered that Josefo has liberated his writing style.
“It’s outside of me. It’s not mine anymore,” said Ríos about Josefo. “It has its own life. It’s something I’ve been carrying around with me the last seven years.
“Josefo has his own life now. He’s out in the world telling his story to people.”
Ríos’ interest in poetry was sparked when he was assigned a story about Herrick’s literary magazine In the Grove in 2008. Herrick sent him a list of contributors to the magazine.
A trip to the downtown library uncovered “a laundry list of California poets I had never heard of before,” from Herrera to Hernández.
“I told myself, ‘I’m in the wrong writing game,’” he thought. He changed his major to English when he transferred to UC Berkeley.
So, what is ‘Shadowboxing’ about?
“This book? Well, it’s just an attempt to impersonate myself,” Ríos writes. “What I write, I write for my best friends, my cousins, old coworkers, my dead father, and myself.”
This is more than throwing a few words around quite a few f-words. (Ríos does not apologize for the cursing).
There are memory trips to the Tokyo Garden for a reading; sharing beers with the late poet Víctor Martínez (‘Parrot in the Oven’) in a downtown Fresno studio; a fall from a treehouse in Clovis; ‘Star Wars;’ trying to dig a trench that’s straight enough for his father; and ode to the late author Michele Serros; chats with his grandmother; and, more.
Josefo talks about various characters he has met in his three decades on the planet, mostly in the Central Valley but also at UC Berkeley.
“My mind is still racing,” said Ríos about the book, which was a finalist in Omnidawn Publishing’s first book prize selected by poet Claudia Rankine. “It’s cool as hell!”
Ríos introduced his book inside the boxing ring at Heartbeat Boxing about three weeks ago. The following week, he spoke to a couple dozen youngsters inside at a boxing gym in Santa Ana.
“There’s something really good going on,” said Ríos, who could also be speaking for Josefo.
Comments