Sticker Shock campaign warns adults about buying alcohol for minors

One of the goal of the students in the Youth Leadership Institute’s (YLI) Fresno County Friday Night Live program is the prevention of underage drinking in the county and reducing accessibility of alcohol to minors.
And in celebration of National Red Ribbon Week, students from several high schools launched the Sticker Shock 2017 campaign Saturday morning during a press conference at Foods Co on Kings Canyon Road.
The campaign aims to prevent under age drinking attempts by raising awareness about statistics on underage drinking and the impact of alcohol on youth in the community.
According to institute program manager Cynthia Rocha, youth leaders hope to educate the community about youth access to alcohol by placing stickers on alcohol products in local community markets and convenience stores throughout the county informing them about the Social Host Ordinance.
In 2007, the City of Fresno passed the ordinance, which fines adults who supply alcohol to minors up to $1,000 for each underage person drinking alcohol or jail time for up to six months.
Rocha said black-and-yellow stickers don’t block the products logo or prevent people from purchasing alcoholic beverages, but rather inform parents and adults about the ordinance and remind them not to supply alcohol to minors.
“For me is important to have this campaign running because I don’t want to see minors who are receiving alcohol from adults getting in trouble in any kind of way,” said Eber García, a sophomore at Kerman High School who took part in the campaign. “It’s really not their fault. It is the adult’s (fault) who is providing alcohol so we are trying to tell the adults it is illegal.”
“We know there are a lot of problems with alcohol and drinking,” García said. “We are trying to prevent the problem and solve the problem by telling adults not to provide alcohol to minors.”
According to a survey conducted earlier this year by the institute and the California Health Collaborative, 70 percent of young people report they are getting alcohol from adults they know.
The survey showed that 37 percent of youth access alcohol through adult family members, 34 percent get it from adult strangers, 26 percent have received alcohol from parents, and 23 percent have had access from other adults they know.
“It is important to know that it is illegal to serve minors alcohol,” said Fresno Unified School District trustee Valerie Davis of the campaign efforts, adding that “it speaks volumes that they (students) are out here today trying to empower the public and notify the public, en educate the public about underage drinking.”
More than 6,000 youth in Fresno County were surveyed between January and June 2017 about alcohol drinking behaviors and norms.
“We are recognizing young people who had stood up and said we want to make sure that young people have access to healthy living,” said Yammilette Rodríguez, senior director for the institute.
Rodríguez said one of the ways for young people to have access to healthy living is “to reduce access to underage drinking. And to do that in partnership with stores like Foods Co, to do that in partnership with adults to say we want to limit the access of alcohol to young people so they can live healthy lives.”
Rodríguez said partnerships with stores like Foods Co are crucial because it allows students to work with those retailers to place the sticker on the alcohol products in the stores with permission and work with adults to limit access the access of alcohol to minors.
“The young people hope to make this imprint in Fresno County in retailers so that adults know that they need to support young people and not having access to alcohol,” Rodríguez said.
Chapters across the county will be partnering in the next few weeks with local retailers to raise awareness in markets that sell alcohol products in the communities of Fresno, Kerman, Selma, Clovis, Orange Cove and Reedley.
