BRIEFS/BREVES: Eight prototypes for U.S.-México border wall completed

Eight prototypes have been completed, one of which may be selected as the design for the wall along the U.S.-México border, one of the most controversial promises made by President Donald J. Trump during and after his election campaign.
The mockups will be analyzed in the coming months by Customs and Border Protection to determine which one best fulfills the parameters established for the wall along the almost 2,000-mile border.
Acting CPB Deputy Commissioner Ron Vitiello last Wednesday presented the eight completed models in San Diego, emphasizing that the wall along the border, construction of which still has not received the green light from Congress, will fulfill its mission despite its anticipated high cost.
Vitiello said at a press conference that the wall – slated to require $1.6 billion this fiscal year alone – would be costly but the administration believes it is worthwhile.
The interim CPB chief examined each of the prototypes and expressed surprise at the height of 30 feet for each one, especially compared to the current sections of border fence that stand between 10 feet and 15 feet high between San Diego and Tijuana, México.
Two of the models allow movement on the other side of the border to be observed through bars, a design that had been suggested by the Trump administration, and another is equipped with metal spikes to prevent it from being scaled, while several of the structures are comprised of both metal and concrete.
After 30 days, CBP agents will launch a testing phase of up to 60 days to determine which design or designs is/are the most effective at preventing illegal border crossings.
Vitiello said that the design ultimately selected by the administration must fulfill the requirements of being impenetrable and difficult to climb or dig under.
Taller Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor
FRESNO
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ tiene una nueva ubicación y ahora está disponible en el Centro Médico Kaiser Permanente, 7300 N. Fresno St.
Las mujeres que se someten a tratamiento contra el cáncer están invitadas a aprender a combatir los efectos secundarios relacionados con el tratamiento en una sesión gratuita.
Las próximas sesiones en español se llevarán a cabo el 13 de noviembre de 10 a.m a las 12 p.m. Las fechas son en día lunes.
Los participantes deberán inscribirse por lo menos 3 días antes llamando al (800) 227-2345.
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ es una colaboración a nivel nacional de la Sociedad Americana del Cáncer, la Asociación de Belleza Profesional y la Fundación del Consejo de Productos de Cuidado Personal.
Influenza vaccination
PORTERVILLE
The Tulare County Public Health Branch and the Tulare County Medical Reserve Corps are offering a vaccination event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 2) at Sierra View Hospital, 465 W Putnam Ave.
The cost is covered with a Medi-care or Medi-Cal identification card, or a $22 administration fee.
No one will be denied for an inability to pay.
All Saints Day Mass Nov. 1
FRESNO
Bishop Armando Xavier Ochoa of the Diocese of Fresno will celebrate All Saints Day Mass at noon Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the North Gym, Room 118, at Fresno State.
The Fresno State Newman Catholic Student Association will host the service on campus that honors Christian saints. The Mass is open to the public.
Chicano legacy focus of forum
FRESNO
El Concilio de Fresno will present ‘Chicano Legacy of Fresno County: Unjust Practices and Lethal Consequences’ from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 4) in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College.
The free event is open to the public.
Veterans 5K run
Fresno
The third annual Veterans 5k Run will be held Saturday (Nov. 4) starting at 7 a.m. at the Fresno State North Gym.
The Fresno State Army ROTC has partnered with the Fresno State Student Veterans Organization (SVO) to raise money to benefit student veterans. The race is sponsored by the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
Donations are accepted for entry frees. Suggested amounts: $15 for adult and day of registration; or $10 for student/faculty/children/active military/veteran.
Details: Fresno State Army ROTC at (559) 2780-5460.
Ballet Hispanico to perform
FRESNO
Ballet Hispánico, the America’s premier and internationally renowned Latino dance company that celebrates and explores Latino cultures and the shared human experience through dance, will be perform Saturday (Nov. 4) at 7:30 p. m. at the Saroyan Theatre.
The program will feature all Latina choreographers: Annabelle Lopez-Ochoa, Michelle Manzanales and Tania Pérez-Salas.
Details: www.ticketmasters.com
Denham mobile office hours
Staff from Congressman Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, will hold mobile office hours in November to help residents with specific casework or answer questions.
▪ Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Room 216, Nov. 1, 15, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
▪ Manteca Chamber of Commerce, 183 W. North St., No. 6, Nov. 3, 17, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
▪ City of Waterford, 101 E Street, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ Oakdale office of state Sen. Tom Berryhill, 102 Grove Ave., Suite B, Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
▪ Stanislaus Housing Authority, 1701 Robertson Road in Modesto, Nov. 8, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments