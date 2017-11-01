ABC’s of your Health: Is universal healthcare coverage in the future of California?

Is universal healthcare coverage in the future of California?
The answer could be yes, according to the Select Committee on Health Care Delivery Systems and Universal Coverage which last week kicked off its first hearing in a series.
On Oct. 23, Assembly members Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, and Joaquin Arámbula, D-Fresno, co-chaired the first in a series of hearings of the Select Committee on Health Care Delivery Systems and Universal Coverage at the State Capitol.
The select committee was created by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón, with Wood and Arámbula as co-chairs. Other committee members appointed include Assembly members Autumn Burke, D-Inglewood, David Chiu, D-San Francisco, Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Marie Waldron, R-Escondido.
During his opening statement, Arámbula, who is the only assembly member representing the Central Valley an underserved area when it comes to healthcare services and doctors said “I have always believed that health care is a human right.”
“It is because of this belief that I became a doctor - so I could care for the residents, all of the residents, of my community in the Central San Joaquin Valley,” he said. “As a doctor, I saw the challenges many Californians face trying to get good medical care. I also saw many of the limitations of our current health care system, particularly those most vulnerable in our communities.”
Last week’s hearing is the firs in a number of hearings that will explore ways to improve California’s health care system and provide universal health care to all residents in the state.
“We are going to work hard to get it right. We will take the time to figure out the details of thorny issues like implementation, sustainability and affordability,” Arámbula said. “With all of the controversy surrounding health care and what the Trump administration and Congress are proposing and threatening to do, Californians are rightfully concerned about whether they can get and keep affordable health insurance, and whether there will be doctors and other professionals to care for them.”
The committee is in charge to find workable solutions that will expand health care coverage and increase access to care while gathering all of the facts about health care insurance in California, and will provide a forum to discuss all the options that are available.
“SEIU members see access to quality, affordable health care as a pressing human rights issue. We are proud that our efforts to implement the Affordable Care Act and expand Medi-Cal to millions have resulted in 93% coverage in California, and we won’t rest until health care is available to all,” said President Laphonza Butler on hearings of the Assembly’s Select Committee on Health Care Delivery Systems and Universal Coverage. “To that end, we are encouraged to see legislators exploring pathways to move California toward universal healthcare coverage. Because of our work to make steady progress, this goal is within our reach.”
“When Dr. Arámbula and I asked for this select committee in February,” said Wood, “we made a commitment to bring the issue of universal coverage to our colleagues – current members of the Assembly have never before had the opportunity to dive into this issue in great depth. We both agree that hearing from experts throughout the field on all of the issues and challenges we face in health care is essential to understanding the best way forward.”
Future hearings are planned for later this year and early next year and will look at topics including:
▪ Health care systems within U.S. cities and states, both proposed and in operation, and the challenges they have faced in achieving health care for all
▪ Information from stakeholders on proposed universal coverage systems, including but not limited to ACA expansion, single payer and hybrid systems
▪ Identified challenges to achieving health care for all in California and what must be done to address them.
“We heard testimony that affirmed that while California has made great strides in expanding healthcare coverage for all of its residents including women, children, residents, and the elderly, much work yet remains to ensure that we provide affordable, quality, timely, and accessible health care for all. Many of us here today share the belief that health care is a human right,” said Arámbula. “We remain committed to figuring out which system or systems we can implement to achieve universal health care. I look forward to working with everyone who is fighting for universal health care coverage to achieve our mutual goal.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
