Beatriz Niño, of Betti The Clown Face Painting, was kept busy at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.

MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES
A spectator takes a photo with La Catrina (Sophia Medina) at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
The altar at the at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Juan Hernández takes a photo with his daughter Elena at the at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
A spectator takes a photo with infront of the altar at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Spectator take a photo at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
The altar at the at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Kings Cultural Center folklórico group performed dances at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
A Catrina that is about 25 feet tall at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
A spectator gets into the Día de los Muertos spirit at the at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Kings Cultural Center folklórico group performed dances at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Dolores Rangel, of Huron gets into the Día de los Muertos spirit at the at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
A spectator gets into the Día de los Muertos spirit at the at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Kings Cultural Center folklórico group performed dances at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
A member of the Kings Cultural Center folklórico group performed at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Dolores Rangel, of Huron and her son Orlando Damian, get into the Día de los Muertos spirit at the at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Leticia Valencia of Visalia made an appearance as La Catrina during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
The hat of one of La Catrinas (Sofia Medina) during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Melissa Arellanes, 9, of the Kings Cultural Center mariachi group performed at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Isabel Medina, 20, as La Catrina during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Members of the Kings Cultural Center mariachi group performed at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Members of the Kings Cultural Center Mariachi Los Reyes performed at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
The hat of one of La Catrinas from Book of Life during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Paulina Medina, 16, members of Mariachi Los Reyes performed at the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Sophia Medina, 22, as La Catrina from the Book of Life during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Sophia Medina, 22, as La Catrina from the Book of Life during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Sophia Medina, 22, and Isabel Medina, 20, as Las Catrinas during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Isabel Medina, 20, Consuelo Medina, and Sophia Medina, 22, as Las Catrinas during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
Leticia Valencia of Visalia made an appearance as La Catrina during the 5th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Kings Cultural Center in Armona on Oct. 29.
