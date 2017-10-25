Dia de los Muertos celebrations to take place across the Valley

The Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead will be celebrated in many communities across the Central Valley starting this weekend.
“Dia de los Muertos celebrates the lives of those who passed away sharing their stories to family and friends, honoring them with earthly items,” said Juan Medina, director of the Kings Cultural Center in Armona.
The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, in particular the Central and South regions, and by people of Mexican ancestry living in other places, especially the United States including California and the Central Valley.
The holiday is associated with Oct. 31-Nov. 2 to coincide with the Western Christian triduum of Allhallowtide: All Saints’ Eve (Oct. 31), All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1), and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2).
Many families celebrate a traditional All Saints’ Day associated with the Catholic Church.
Some of the traditions connected with the holiday include building private altars called ofrendas, honoring the deceased using calaveras, aztec marigolds, and the favorite foods and beverages of the departed, and visiting graves with these as gifts.[6] Visitors also leave possessions of the deceased at the graves.
“Having 5th annual Dia de los Muertos at Kings Cultural Center puts Armona community on the map showing that even a small community can set the state of a Mexican tradition and spread it throughout Kings County, an event well received by all,” Medina said.
Here is a list of some of the Day of the Dead celebrations in the Valley:
▪ Fresno Barrios Unidos’ 11th annual Noche en el Barrio will take place a Dante Club, 6176 N. Grantland Ave on Friday (Oct. 27) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 individual, $75 couple and $350 table. Tickets at Fresno Barrios Unidos, 4403 E Tulare St, Fresno, or at http://neeb17.brownpapertickets.com/ Details: Including sponsorship/donations, visit www.fresnobarriosunidos.org or call(559)453-9662.
▪ Arte Américas 30th annual Día de los Muertos Celebration – CalaGala 2017 will be on Saturday, (Oct. 28) from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heart of Downtown Fresno behind the historic Water Tower (Eaton Plaza). Thousands will gather to celebrate this special day with the entire community with a procession from Fulton Mall to Eaton Plaza at 6:30 p.m. The event is alcohol free, fenced in and secured and family friendly and will include folklorico dancers, life music, food trucks, art and craft vendors, danzantes, community altars. Admission is $4 and kids under 3 are free. Tickets will be sold at the door!
▪ Merced Multicultural Arts Center will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos 2017 Art Exhibit reception/celebration on Saturday, (Oct. 28) from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 645 W. Main Street. Event is $1 per person. Details: www.artsmerced.org. or (209) 388-1090. Exhibit will run until Nov. 11.
▪ Kings Cultural Center’s 5th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration on Sunday, (Oct. 29) at 14054 Front St in Armona. Everyone is invited to dress up and participate at the free event. It will include Aztec dancers, fiddlers music, mariachi music, folkloric dancers, kids workshops, altar (you can bring a picture of your loved one), pan mexicano, tallest Catrina, food vendors, and a contest of torta challenge, best outfit and face painting. Details: (559) 589-6255 or Kingsculturalcenter.org
▪ Día de los Muertos Festival hosted by the Mexican Heritage Center on Sunday, (Oct. 29) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum. The free community street festival will include Catrina pageant, face painting, mariachi music, games, food, and more. Details: (209) 944-4522 or graciemadrid@sbcglobal.net
▪ La Raza Employees Association of Delta College presents the Ballet Folklórico de Frank Zapata: Dia De Los Muertos on Sunday (Oct. 29) at the Warren Atherton Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 2-hour show will include many cultural dances through many regions of Mexico. Tickets: Adults $15; seniors $10; students/childred (4-12) $8; 4 & under $1. Tickets are available at Delta Center for the Arts Locke Center directly across from Atherton Auditorium Online: www.dca.deltacollege.edu or by calling (209) 954-5110
▪ A sugar skull workshop for Día de Los Muertos will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30, and Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Baker Recreation Room at Fresno State. The workshop is presented by the Cross Culture and Gender Center’s Latino/a Programs and Services and gives the public the chance to make their skulls advance of the Nov. 1 observance. Details: Ofelia Gámez at (559) 278-4435.
▪ Día de los Muertos ArtHop in Fresno at Common Space, 2915 Tulare Street in Fresno, on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring a photo for the community altar. There will be pan dulce/pan muerto, champurrado, and hot coffee. Homemade tamales will be for sale to benefit COMMON SPACE, a space where community gathers daily. If you are interested in creating an altar, email omar@commonspacefresno.org or call (559) 721-5119
▪ Día de los Muertos celebration on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St. Details: www.Hanforddayofthedead.com
▪ MEChA de UC Merced is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at the UC Merced Amphitheater, This is an open educational event to celebrate and commemorate deceased loved ones. There will be free pan dulce (sweet bread) and hot chocolate, altars, face painting, sugar-skull making, music and much more. The event is free.
▪ The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold its first inaugural Día de los Muertos event on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Garden Street Place in downtown Visalia. The free event will have informational booths, food and merchandising vendors, face painting, mariachi, ballet folkloric as well live music. The public is also asked to participate in honoring their love one by doing an altar in memory of them. People can reserve an altar space at no cost. Details: (559) 734-6020 or email at elda@mytkhcc.org
▪ Murphys Community Honor the Dead in the Land of the Skulls on Día de los Muertos on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with participating businesses offering authentic cultural art, food, sugar skulls, face painting and live music as well as displaying altars celebrating the lives of those who have passed on but are with us in heart and spirit on the Day of the Dead.
