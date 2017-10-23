Trump’s video welcome gets mixed reviews

When President Donald J. Trump delivered his first welcome to the U.S. on video at the end of a 30-minute ceremony for 1,001 new citizens, the reaction was polite.
After all, many said, despite the president’s rhetoric and policy decisions about immigrants, he is still the president.
“I was here when my sister became a citizen and (President Barack) Obama gave the welcoming address,” said Bakersfield credit union worker Bárbara Yniguez, who plucked down $58 to order a dress imprinted with the American flag just for last Tuesday’s (Oct. 17) ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
“I would have preferred to have had Obama,” said Yniguez, “because he said it from the heart, welcomed us to this country from the heart.”
Trump, on the other hand, sounded “like he was reading it. Like he was forced to read it,” said Yniguez, one of 690 Mexican immigrants who took the oath of naturalization. Originally from México City, she has lived in Bakersfield since 2004.
Eli Hernández, a 45-year-old Modesto resident who commutes to work at the Oakland Coliseum, believes Trump should be given a chance to prove he will also adhere to a message of brotherhood and respect he mentioned in his 1½-minute speech.
“He also has the right to change,” said Hernández, who immigrated from El Salvador 17 years ago. “We are here to support him in his leadership.”
Trump’s message focused on unity.
“No matter where you come from or what faith you practice, this country is now your country,” said Trump. “You enjoy the full rights and the sacred duties that come with American citizenship. Very, very special.”
Trump reminded the new citizens they “share the obligation to teach our values to others, to help newcomers assimilate to our way of life, and uplift America by living according to the highest ideas of self governance and its highest standards.”
That message seemed fine to Irene Rodríguez and Gloria Ramírez de Arellano, both Biola residents who have worked in the fields.
“He gave us a welcome, and I’m thankful for that,” said Ramírez de Arellano, originally from Galeana, Michoacán, México.
She refused to say more.
Rodríguez, originally from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México, said even less.
“No comment,” she said.
Her daughter, Roccio Placencia, however, spoke.
“It was a very different message than what he portrays,” said Placencia, referring to Trump painting Mexican immigrants as “rapists and murderers” and vowing to build a wall on the U.S.-México border that México will pay for.
“I just wanted to go outside and vomit!” said Placencia, one of Rodríguez’s three children.
Gabriela Santillán James, coordinator for the CHP El Protector program, told the new citizens of her dream to be be a highway patrolwoman after catching a glimpse El Protector while her father was asleep watching Spanish-language TV after a long day of working in the fields.
“A dream was born,” said Santillán James, the ceremony’s guest speaker. “I was not even out of elementary school and I wanted to be an El Protector!”
Santillán James said an education and a desire can make dreams come true in the United States. She was born in El Paso, Texas when her mother crossed the border so that her second of seven children could be a U.S. citizen.
“I told my mom, ‘That is the best thing you have ever done,’” said Santillán James.
She reminded the citizens that they have “a civic duty to fulfill,” from voting to getting an education to owning a business to running for office.
Santillán also warned them to follow all traffic laws because “I’ll be right there behind you to make sure you do.”
Where they come from
1. México, 690; 2. India, 85; 3. Philippines, 51; 4. Laos, 21; 5. Thailand, 17; 6. El Salvador, 16; 7. Iran, 10; 8. tie, Cambodia and Iraq, 7; 10. tie, China and Vietnam, 6. Also: Argentina, 1; Chile, 1; Colombia, 3; Guatemala, 3; Honduras, 2; Nicaragua, 2; Venezuela, 1.
