BRIEFS/BREVES:‘Selena’ film 20th anniversary features producer Moctesuma Esparza

Fresno State will honor award-winning producer Moctesuma Esparza on the 20th anniversary of his film ‘Selena’ during a fundraiser celebration at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 25) at Maya Cinemas in Campus Pointe.
Reservations for the private reception are $60 and include admission to a viewing of the film at 7 p.m. and movie treats. Proceeds will support students of the Dream Success Center at Fresno State known as Dreamers, young people brought to the United States as children and raised as Americans but living under threat of deportation. They are enrolled in college under The California Dream Act.
Selena event attendees can meet Esparza, who will speak briefly at the reception, which is cosponsored by Univisión Fresno. Graduate music major Alejandra Tejeda will also present a special performance.
Esparza is an entertainment executive, entrepreneur and community activist who is also the CEO of Maya Cinemas, a chain of megaplex movie theaters that opened in Fresno in 2015. In addition to ‘Selena,’ he is best known for his films ‘The Milagro Beanfield War’ and ‘Gettysburg.’
‘Selena’ depicts the story of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, who was murdered in 1995 by her fan club president a couple of weeks before her 24th birthday. Her funeral in her hometown Corpus Christi was attended by 60,000 mourners.
Volunteers sought
Tulare County Parks & Recreation, in partnership with Community Services and Employment Training (CSET), is seeking volunteers to participate in Make A Difference Day projects at Mooney Grove Park on Saturday (Oct. 28) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to join Tulare County Parks staff in various outdoor cleaning, repair, tree planting and arbor painting projects around Mooney Grove Park.
Details: (559) 624-7227.
Los Baños DMV office opens
LOS BAÑOS
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has re-opened its field office at 814 West L Street following a month of renovations.
The improvements included a number of building renovation and maintenance items to repair and replace flooring, paint the interior, and make accessibility upgrades.
Avocado Lake Park temporary closure
SANGER
Avocado Lake Park in Sanger will be closed to the public through Nov. 17 as the Fresno County Department of Public Works trims and removes more than 800 hazardous trees.
The dates of closure are subject to change.
Conferencia de Mujeres trabajadoras agrícolas
VISALIA
La 16º Conferencia de las Trabajadoras Agrícolas se llavará a cabo en el Centro de Convenciones el 3 de noviembre de las 7:30 a.m. a las 3:30 p.m.
Lali Moheno, coordinora de la conferencia, dijo que el objetivo es “mejorar la salud, el bienestar y la salud mental de la mujer campesina.
La conferencia también abordará la educación de los hijos de familias campesinas.
Varias organizaciones ofrecerán talleres sobre la prevención de pandillas, asistencia a la escuela, programas de lectura, conocimiento de la salud mental, prevención del suicidio, prevención y educación acerca de enfermedades crónicas, la nutrición y la crianza de los hijos.
La conferencia se llevará a cabo exclusivamente en español, con intérpretes disponibles para monolingües angloparlantes. El cuidado de niños será proporcionado por el Programa de Cuidado Infantil de Proteus Inc. y un proveedor de cuidado de niños con licencia.
El transporte estará disponible en las escuelas participantes.
La inscripción es gratuita para las trabajadoras agrícolas; a los participantes se les proporcionara un desayuno continental y almuerzo, arte local y música, y tendrán la oportunidad de ganar premios, certificados de regalo, y canastas de alimentos.
Detalles: Moheno al (559) 733-4121.
Farm Bureau announces FAACT class
FRESNO
The Fresno County Farm Bureau’s award-winning Future Advocates for Agriculture Concerned about Tomorrow (FAACT) has announced the 17 members of its 15th class.
Among the members are Leticia Cano of Fresno State; Ana Meléndez of Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula’s office; and, Priscilla Rodríguez of Western Agricultural Processors Association.
The 8-month program provides participants with knowledge on a broad spectrum of issues affecting the region’s agricultural sector. The seminars discuss Fresno County and California agriculture, labor and immigration, natural resources, legislative and regulatory compliance issues, and more.
Flu shots recommended
FRESNO
Health officials are recommending that the flu shot is the best defense against getting and spreading the flu.
Here are some reasons why everyone should get vaccinated:
▪ If you don’t get the flu, you can’t spread it to others.
▪ The flu shot doesn’t contain a live virus, so getting the shot won’t give you the flu.
▪ The flu shot can take up to two weeks before your body is protected.
▪ Flu viruses change every year, and so does the vaccine. Get your flu shot every year to reduce your risk.
▪ The flu is much more serious than the common cold.
Free flu vaccinations will be available to Kaiser Permanente Fresno members.
All Kaiser Permanente Fresno facilities will offer free vaccinations to members through Nov. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Free Museum Day
Museums and educational sites in Fresno, Madera, and Tulare counties will celebrate the first free Museum Day on Oct. 28. Participating sites will offer free admission to visitors.
Free Museum Day gives everyone an opportunity to experience the wealth of art, culture, history, science, and natural beauty in the greater Fresno region and its surrounding areas. The event encourages visitors of all ages to explore and engage in each site*s educational offerings.
Participating Museums & Educational Sites for First Annual Free Museum Day
▪ African American Historical & Cultural Museum of the San Joaquín Valley, Fresno, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Central Sierra Historical Society & Museum, Shaver Lake, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ Fossil Discovery Center of Madera County, Chowchilla, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Fresno Art Museum, Fresno, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Fresno County Historical Museum & Big Fresno Fair Museum, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Henry Madden Library at Fresno State, Fresno, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ San Joaquín River Parkway and Conservation Trust River Center, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ Shinzen Japanese Friendship Garden & Clark Bonsai Collection, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ The Fresno Discovery Center, Fresno, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Tulare County Museum at Mooney Grove Park, Visalia, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vacunación contra la influenza
PORTERVILLE
En un esfuerzo por garantizar que los miembros de la comunidad tengan acceso a la vacunación contra la gripe, la División de Salud Pública del Condado de Tulare y el Cuerpo de Reserva Médica del Condado de Tulare ofrecen un evento de vacunación en el estacionamiento del Hospital Sierra View el jueves (2 de noviembre) de las 2 p.m. a las 6 p.m. ubicado en el 465 W Putnam Ave.
La vacunación es el medio más eficaz para prevenir la influenza, y vacunarse ayuda a evitar la propagación de la gripe a los miembros de su familia, amigos y compañeros de trabajo. Para personas con alto riesgo de contraer una gripe complicada, la vacunación podría salvar vidas.
El costo está cubierto con una tarjeta de identificación de Medi-care o Medi-Cal, o una tarifa de administración de $22.00. Nadie será negado por no poder cubrir la tarifa.
‘Homeboy Goes to Harvard’
MODESTO
The Modesto Junior College Office of Counseling presents ‘Homeboy Goes to Harvard’ with guest speaker Richard Santana at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 26) in Sierra Hall, room 132, at the West Campus, 2001 Blue Gum Ave.
The free event is open to the public. Parking is available for $2 in campus lots.
Details: Ariana González at (209) 575-6607.
