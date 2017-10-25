ABC’s of your Health: Covered California open enrollment starts Nov. 1

If you have health insurance coverage through Covered California, the state’s insurance market place, then it’s time for you to renew your health insurance for 2018.
Approximately 1.4 million people will have to renew their insurance health plan by Jan. 31.
Covered California members have already begun receiving letters to remind them that it is time to renew their health coverage.
The open enrollment period begins on Nov. 1.
To get health coverage starting Jan. 1, people must register before Dec. 15.
When renewing, it is important to take a look at your health plan during the renewal period because plan options and rates could change each year, and you may qualify for a different amount of financial help – especially if your income, household size and address have changed since last year.
Renewal is also a great time to update your information with Covered California and shop for new coverage.
To see your health plan options and rates, you can use Covered California Shop and Compare Tool.
People can either sign in to your Covered California online account, contact a Certified Insurance Agent or Certified Enrollment Counselor, or call Covered California at (800) 300-1506 (TTY: (888) 889-4500) to make any change.
If you decide to shop for a new plan, you need to sign in to your account before using the Shop and Compare Tool so that your selection can be saved. If you add a plan to your shopping cart before you are signed in, your selection may not be saved.
This year, Covered California official said they are offering a provider search tool to help consumers find health insurance plans with the doctors they want.
To Learn more about searching for providers available in plans you are considering for 2018 visit www.coveredca.com.
Reminder: If you have health insurance through Medi-Cal, renewal happens throughout the year, occurring on the anniversary of the member’s enrollment in Medi-Cal. This means that Medi-Cal renewal may or may not coincide with the Covered California renewal period.
If members of your household have Medi-Cal, they will receive a Medi-Cal renewal form from their local county human services agency. Complete this form and mail or fax it, along with any information the county requests, to your local county human services agency.
You can also renew by visiting your county human services agency in person or by calling the phone number on the renewal notice.
If you lose Medi-Cal coverage, you may enroll in health insurance coverage through Covered California in the special-enrollment period due to a loss of coverage.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
