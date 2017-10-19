ABC’s of your Health: CDPH confirms first flu death of the season, urges people to get the vaccine

The first report of an influenza-associated fatality in a person under the age of 65 for the 2017-2018 flu season was received recently by the California Department of Public Health.
According to CDPH, the person had chronic conditions and the death occurred in Yolo County.
“As this unfortunate case illustrates, the flu can be deadly. People with chronic health conditions are among those at greatest risk for severe flu illness and complications such as heart attacks and pneumonia,” CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith said.
CDPH urges Californians to get the influenza (flu) vaccine as soon as possible ahead of the arrival of influenza season.
In California, flu usually begins to increase in late November or December. It takes a couple of weeks after vaccination for the body to respond fully, so now is the time to get vaccinated to have the best protection before the flu season begins.
“Getting vaccinated is the best protection against flu illness,” said Smith. “You can prevent missing work or school, visits to the doctor or hospitalizations, and protecting others from coming down with the flu.”
A person with flu may be contagious and infect others before they even feel sick.
For the second year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only recommend injectable flu vaccines. The nasal spray flu vaccine (live attenuated influenza vaccine or LAIV) is not recommended for use this season due to concerns about the effectiveness.
Each year in California, influenza is estimated to cause millions of illnesses, tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.
To reduce this risk, CDPH recommends the annual flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older. In addition to the groups mentioned above, other people at high risk of developing flu-related complications include pregnant women, children under 2 years of age, adults aged 65 and older and nursing home residents.
Common symptoms of the flu include fever or feeling feverish, a cough and/or sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, chills, fatigue and body aches. Children may also have nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Here is a list of some of the places where you can get the flu vaccine in the Valley.
Kaiser Permanente has opened seasonal flu vaccination clinics in Modesto, Stockton, Manteca and Tracy where members can get their free flu shots without an appointment. The walk-in vaccinations clinics are open Monday through Friday until Dec. 1. Times are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.:
▪ Modesto Medical Center, 4601 Dale Rd., rear west entrance.
▪ Dale Road Medical Office, 3800 Dale Road, second floor Adult and Family Medicine.
▪ Bangs Avenue Medical Offices, 4125 Bangs Ave., conference room area.
▪ Manteca Medical Offices, 1721 W. Yosemite Ave., next to laboratory.
▪ Stockton Medical Offices, 7373 W. Lane, second floor by cafeteria.
▪ Tracy Medical Offices, 2185 W. Grant Line Road, first floor flu vaccination clinic.
▪ All Kaiser Permanente Fresno facilities will offer free vaccinations to members through Nov. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
▪ Saint Agnes Urgent Care located on the campus of Saint Agnes Medical Center, at 1245 E. Herndon Ave. in Fresno is offering free Dutch Bros drinks with every flu shot given at their Flu Shot Clinic from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday ( October 22). Flu shots will be administered at no cost* for accepted health plans, or at the low cost of $15 for a regular dose and $40 for a high dose. The clinic is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The schedule is available online at www.countyofkings.com/health. Details: (559) 584-1401 or 1 (800) 649-5399.
▪ The Kings County Health Department will begin offering influenza vaccines at the Health Department in Building 3 at 330 Campus Drive in Hanford. Flu vaccines will also be offered during regular immunization clinic times in Avenal and Corcoran, and at special flu vaccine clinics in Stratford and Kettleman City. There is an $8.00 administration fee for the uninsured or underinsured.
▪ The Tulare County Medical Reserve Corps are offering flu vaccinations Saturday (Oct. 21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tulare Outlet Center, 1407 Retherford St. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 2) at Sierra View Hospital, 465 W Putnam Ave, in the parking lot
“Vaccination is the best protection against flu, and is a critical part of caring for people with medical conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and asthma,” Smith said.
To stop the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses, people should also: Stay home when sick; Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or a sleeve and properly dispose of used tissue; Wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; and Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
According to CDHP, seasonal flu outbreaks can happen as early as October, however flu activity is usually highest between December and February.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that flu-related hospitalizations since 2010 ranged from 140,000 to 710,000, while flu-related deaths are estimated to have ranged from 12,000 to 56,000.
CDPH encourages people to contact their health care providers, clinics or pharmacies about obtaining the flu vaccine. Some local health departments may also offer low- or no-cost flu immunizations.
For more information about the flu, visit the CDPH influenza web page. To find a flu vaccine location near you, visit the FluVaccine Finder.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
