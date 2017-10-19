Former Mexican president Vicente Fox speaks at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Former Mexican president Vicente Fox speaks at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Former Mexican president Vicente Fox speaks at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Mireya Linares asks former Mexican president Vicente Fox a question during his speech at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Former Mexican first lady Marta de Fox, the wife of former Mexican president Vicente Fox, meets Fresno Consul David Preciado. Vicente Fox spoke at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Former Mexican president Vicente Fox speaks at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Former Mexican president Vicente Fox speaks at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Former Mexican president Vicente Fox speaks at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Former Mexican president Vicente Fox speaks at the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall lecture series at the William Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 18, 2017. A full house of spectators attended the presentation and about 700 Fresno area students were invited to attend.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com