‘I personally would like to see more women behind the camera’

One thing that award-winning writer/director Gabriela Tagliavini would like to see in the film industry is more women working behind the camera.
Tagliavini’s sixth feature film, the romantic Mexican comedy ‘How To Break Up With Your Douchebag’ (Cómo Cortar a Tu Patán), was released simultaneously last week on Oct. 13 by Televisa/Videocine in México and Tribe-Pantaleon-Lionsgate in the United States.
In the film, Amanda, played by actress Mariana Treviño, is a successful psychologist with expertise in ending destructive relationships, and also great at keeping her distance from any emotional commitments.
Several of Tagliavini’s films includes ‘Border Run’ staring Sharon Stone, ‘Without Men’ starting Eva Longoria, Kate Del Castillo and Christian Slater as well as ‘Ladies Night.’
Being considered one of Hollywood’s upcoming director, Tagliavini has a wide-ranging directing style that has landed her work with Disney, NBC, Starz and Anchor Bay.
Tagliavini has won three MTV Latin Movie Awards, won the best director award at three international film festivals including the New York International Independent Film and Video Festival, Munich Film Festivals and The Imagen Awards.
Tagliavini, who has a bachelor’s degree in film directing and a master’s degree in screenwriting from the American Film Institute (AFI), spoke with Vida en el Valle on Oct. 12 for a Q&A interview.
1. We see very few female directors in the entertainment industry, what are the challenges you have faced as female and Latina?
“I think that as a challenge, the numbers (of female directors) of course are a little scary. There is only seven percent women directors and there is no one Latina who’s directed a major studio film.... This is who I am, I love being a woman, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I choose this job, that basically is harder, but I love the challenge.”
2. You are considered one of Hollywood’s upcoming directors, what do you love about this career?
“It’s so much fun to work with the actors and to create a whole new world. In a way you are like god creating this world and you can choose the colors, you can choose the person, you can choose what people say, what is not to like.”
3. Your film has gained interest not only in the Hispanic market, but also in the general market. Did you expect it to have such interested in the general market?
“You never know how is going to hit but I am very excited this particular film is getting parallel release in Mexico and the U.S. the same day. Its 53 theaters in the US, which for a Spanish movie is a lot. And I am very excited that is a combination of Pantelion, Lionsgate, and Tribe. In Mexico, it was going to be 600 screens and then the studio said it’s going to double to 1,200 screens in Mexico. So that is huge.”
4. This is your sixth feature film, How long did you work on this project?
“This project took seven years, because it took seven years to get the screenplay right. There was one idea, then there was another writer and then at the end, I decided to rewrite it a lot. I changed half of the story, so I have a co-writing credit.”
5. As you mentioned, you were also one of the writers, Where did you get your inspiration to write this film?
“I get it from life and friends. I read a lot of books about women’s relationships and we did a lot of interviews about women. You know the movie is call ‘How to break up with your douchebag’ so we did a lot of research on how to breakup and how to let go of a bad relationship. So we used whatever we read but in a funny way. So you see in the movie different women trying to break up with bad relationships and a very comedic way.”
6. What were some of the obstacles you had to overcome to bring ‘Cómo Cortar a Tu Patán’ to the big screen?
“The screenplay took a long time because we wanted to get it right. I think in comedy like this you have to observe rhythm and timing, and you have to surprise the audience. It was finance by incentives in Mexico and the studio gave us a grant distribution, so I would say the challenge in this particular one was the screenplay and get it right.”
7. The cast in this movie is all Latino, do you feel having this kind of movies in theaters the United State would help break the stereotype of how Latinos are being cast in Hollywood?
“Yes, absolutely. I hope so. I think you know 18 percent of Americans are Latinos, I think it is something like 55-57 million people and also there is an audience. It’s great the industry is recognizing it and its making movies in Spanish or movies in English for Latinos, or having more Latinos in front and behind the camera.”
8. What would you say to Latina girls in the United States who would like to follow your footsteps in this industry?
“I would say, watch movies, make movies. Right now they can make short films with their cell phones; you can edit using your computer. I think pretty much you have to do, fail, do again, and learn from it. Now more than ever a lot of people can become film makers and I personally would like to see more women behind the camera.”
9. How can Latinos break the barriers or stereotypes in Hollywood?
“I think that a lot has to do with the writer. We have a responsibility....so hopefully, that is what I am doing, that is kind of my mission. You know bringing roles for women that are fun and interesting and different.
10. What can people expect about your latest film now in theaters?
“The move is about this therapist that instead of keeping people together, breaks them up. So if you are in a bad relationship helps you to breakup and let go of that douchebag... I think it is important for all women to go see it, even for them, when we are in a bad relation instead of staying there for years hoping people would change, you can break up and leave and move on to maybe hopefully to some better guy.”
Tagliavini is currently working on several project simultaneously including producing her next project by AMBI Group, starring Antonio Banderas and Mike Tyson. She is also writing a new script for Videocine (Televisa) and has recently sold a pitch to FOX studios to write and direct the remake of a comedy classic film about women “How to Marry a Millionaire.”
Tagliavini feels that movies in Spanish with English subtitle are gaining more acceptance in the United States thanks to shows like the Netflix series Narcos as well as because more people are getting used to reading subtitles.
‘How To Break Up With Your Douchebag’ (Cómo Cortar a Tu Patán)
- Cast: Mariana Treviño, Christopher Von Uckermann, Camila Sodi and Sebastián Zurita
- Directed by: Gabriela Tagliavini
- Written by: Gabriela Tagliavini, Anis Rangel, Patricio Saiz, Ricardo Alvarez Canales
- Produced by: Leonardo Zimbrón & Mónica Vargas
Comments