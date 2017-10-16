Trump’s immigration principles proposal ‘immoral’

Illinois Congressman Luis V. Gutiérrez and other Latino leaders are angered and puzzled by President Donald J. Trump’s list of items he wants on any immigration reform package that includes more stringent requirements than what he has expressed earlier to Democratic leaders.
The morning after Trump administration released a list of hard-line immigration principles, Gutiérrez and others called Trump’s proposal “immoral” during a morning teleconference on Oct. 9.
“It is immoral, all of it,” said Congressional Hispanic Caucus chairwoman Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Among the items on the long list of demands in exchange for a DACA fix, which was release late on Oct. 8, includes:
▪ Ensure funding for the U.S-México border wall and associated infrastructure;
▪ closed the loopholes in current law that prevent unaccompanied children who arrived in the U.S. illegally from being removed;
▪ Expand the grounds of inadmissibility to include those who have been convicted of an aggravated felony; identity theft; fraud related to Social Security benefits; domestic violence; child abuse; drunk driving offenses; failure to register as a sex offender; or certain firearm offenses, including the unlawful purchase, sale, possession, or carrying of a firearm.
▪ The Administration seeks to expand the grounds of removability and the categories of aliens subject to expedited removal;
▪ the Administration proposes blocking sanctuary cities from receiving certain grants or cooperative agreements administered or awarded by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security including any state or local jurisdiction that fails to cooperate with any United States government entity regarding enforcement of federal immigration laws; any entity that provides services or benefits to aliens not entitled to receive them under existing Federal law; and any state or local jurisdiction that provides more favorable plea agreements or sentencing for alien criminal defendants for the purpose of immigration consequences of convictions.
▪ Discourage visa overstays by classifying such conduct as a misdemeanor and bar all visa overstays from immigration benefits for a certain period of time with no waiver.
▪ Expand grounds of deportability to explicitly include gang members, those convicted of multiple drunk driving offenses or a single offense involving death or serious injury as well as those who fail to register as a sex offender.
▪ establishing a merit-based immigration system which will end extended-family chain migration by limiting family-based green cards to spouses and minor children and replace it with a merit-based system that prioritizes skills and economic contributions over family connections.
“This proposal is an anti-immigrant policy,” said Congressional Hispanic Caucus first-vice chair Joaquin Castro.
“We are not going to trade the future of 800,000,” Castro said.
There are about 800,000 Dreamers in the United States, and about 61,000 are in the region between San Joaquín County and Tulare County.
Last month, Trump Administration ended DACA, which will be phased out over the next 2½ years, unless Congress acts on a DACA renewal or replacement.
Dreamers whose DACA status would expires between Sept. 5 and March 5, had until Oct. 5 to apply to renew their DACA status.
On social media, América Yareli Hernández, a Central Valley dreamer who has been under the protection of DACA since October 2012 wrote “so much for wanting to do right by dreamers, all he wants is to use us as a bargaining chip to attack our communities...” in response to the White House’s release of Trump’s immigration principles and policies.
Just a few days before the list was released, Hernández rubbed shoulders with some of the nation’s most powerful lawmakers – Sen. Kamala Harris, House Minority Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gutiérrez and others – in an effort to convince them to pass the Dream Act so that dreamers can stop living in fear of deportation.
The Fresno resident was one of about 150 Dreamers from 25 states who descended on Washington, D.C. Oct. 3-5 to meet with Congressional members, share their stories and highlight the need for the Dream Act after President Donald J. Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
Castro said the president should look at the proposal himself, adding that a Hill poll done a few weeks ago showed that 86 percent of Americans supported DACA.
“It seems to me very clear that this president is not consistent, that you can’t relay on him,” said Gutiérrez, adding that Trump has only been consistent in criminalizing Latinos and immigrants.
However, Gutiérrez said, dreamers have been consistent as they apply for DACA status to pay the $495 application fee, undergoing background check, etc.
Gutiérrez, who is also the Immigration and Border Issues Task Force Chair for the CHC, meet with Hernández early this month as he listed to many other dreamers’ stories.
Congresswoman Norman Torres, said Trump’s immigration principles “has nothing to do with legalizing the 800,000 dreamers.”
“We believe still opportunity to come to an agreement but the White House and president have to be reasonable,” Castro said. “Our members can’t support the wall.”
