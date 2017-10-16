Vicente Fox calls out Trump in Twittter battle

Unlike most of the former Mexican presidents who sail off into the sunset with a hefty pension never to be heard from again, Vicente Fox Quesada, whose ancestors have American roots, has been active on Twitter and other social media to continuously poke at U.S. President Donald J. Trump, who has labeled Méxican immigrants ‘rapists’ and criminals since he began his presidential campaign.
Fox has also appeared on talk shows to state firmly that his country will not pay for the wall that Trump has constantly told his supporters that México will pay for.
And just last week, Fox said during his speech at the National Entrepreneurs Encounter Enade-2017 in Guatemala that Trump’s wall on the border will not keep immigrants out.
Fox is scheduled to speak in Fresno on Wednesday (Oct. 18), marking his fourth visit to the San Joaquín Valley.
“We are excited to have the former President of México, Vicente Fox as our first speaker in our morning series,” said Melody Reddie, board member and co-chair of the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall Lecture Series committee. “He has remained an influential global leader, promotes social justice in the world and also immigration throughout the world is a hot topic.”
Fox will talk about ‘Building Bridges: Fixing the Immigration Issue and Strengthening U.S- México Relations’ at the Saroyan Theatre. He will address why immigration reform is crucial not just for America and México, but for the global community at large.
“We know that he will bring an interesting perspective to our community,” Reddie said of Fox, who promotes social and economic development along with education and public accountability through his foundation, Centro Fox. He also serves as Co-President of the Centrist Democrat International, an international organization of Christian democratic political parties.
Fox worked closely with former President George W. Bush to reform immigration policies between the U.S. and México.
“I believe that the Mexican people feel supported to see that someone who represented us, continues to represent us,” said América Yareli Hernández, a Central Valley Dreamer who has been under the protection of DACA since October 2012, about Fox. “Because a lot of people are listening to all the harassment and everything Trump does. And obviously the president of México, he doesn’t defend (México) very well, but we have Vicente Fox who no longer cares because he is done with his term and now he can say what he wants.”
Hernández said she doesn’t know if Fox’s visit will unify the United States and México, because that is not Fox’s job, but the job of the current Mexican president, who needs to be more vocal and work harder.
Hernández said it would have been nice to go listen to Fox and what he had to say, however because of previous work commitments she won’t be able to attend.
“Vicente Fox is saying the things that many people are thinking,” Hernández said.
Fresno resident Ricardo Castorena will attend Fox’s lecture with a group of friends.
“To me personally, I can appreciate the Twitter battle, because it seems the person that happens to be focus on, only sees or pays attention to those types of messages,” Castorena said of Fox using social media to poke Trump. “I don’t know if people are pro or against Fox, but he is from México, one of the very few politicians who is actually going onto Twitter to speak up. No one else is necessary standing up for Mexicans in the United States, expect for really him (Fox).”
Castorena said he is going to see Fox because “I am curious, not because I politically agree or disagree. But I am curious about the foundation of his conversation and where he wants this conversation to go.”
Castorena agrees with Hernández that Fox, “even though his message is crude and rude and maybe a little aggressive, but I have a feeling a lot of Mexicans feel exactly what he is twittering.”
“I don’t think that a million people are going to click on my Twitter if I say I dislike what Trump is saying, but I know when Vicente Fox says that, one million plus people see that message,” Castorena said, adding that in that sense Fox is an advocate weather people agree or disagreed with his presidency. “He is current an advocate of Mexicans in the United States.”
Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero is not sure if he’ll attend the Fox talk, but does have plenty to say as to what he would want to hear from the former Mexican leader. On the forefront for many is the exchange of words, and a photo of an obscene gesture from Fox (Fox has since apologized), through social media between Trump and Fox mainly about the proposed wall separating the two countries and charging México for the construction.
“I’d like him to share his thoughts on relationships between the U.S. and México. It’s very critical that we maintain a good relationship,” said Quintero.
Quintero believes that Fox should have a different perspective on today’s issues now that he’s out of office.
“If anything, he could be more in a position as a diplomat. We have a war of words going on (between Fox and Trump), but we can become even stronger if we work closer together.”
Quintero, who recalls the apparent good relationship Fox had with the second Bush president, added that a definition of a diplomat is someone who can make things work.
“It’s up to him; if he offers himself to both presidents. ‘How can I help?’ and it will be a clean slate. Set those things aside, and what are the things we can work together,” said Quintero.
.@realDonaldTrump leaving on vacation, huh? What for? If you're not happy with your job, just leave. After all, it was never for you.— Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 4, 2017
Fresno bootmaker Luis Jovel, who was commissioned by former Gov. Gray Davis to make a pair of boots for Fox’s 2002 visit, remembers the boot design.
“It was one pair that represented the friendship between California and México. Two boots: The shield of México and the U.S,” said Jovel, an immigrant from El Salvador.
Jovel said he hasn’t been invited to see Fox in Fresno, but did say he wouldn’t pay for a ticket.
“He comes to the Central Valley, where most Mexican people live that are in a very low income; they need jobs. They come (to U.S.), but the conditions don’t change (from México). You’re not going to solve this problem with building a wall,” said Jovel.
Jovel never met Fox, but the boots were made of cowhide and valued at $1,750, which Jovel says covered half the artwork.
VICENTE FOX IN FRESNO
What: San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series
Who: Former Mexican President Vicente Fox presents “Building Bridges: Fixing the Immigration Issue and Strengthening U.S.-Mexico Relations”
When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18
Where: William Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno
Tickets: $40 and can be purchased online at valleytownhall.com or at the Saroyan theatre box office. Season passes for all San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lectures are $140.
