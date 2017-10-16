Festival Cervantino abre su edición 45 e invita a una ‘revolución personal’

El Festival Internacional Cervantino dio comienzo el miércoles pasado (11 de octubre) a su edición 45, para invitar a quienes acudan a la mexicana ciudad de Guanajuato a iniciar una “revolución personal” a través de más de 180 actividades.
Del 11 al 29 de octubre, la capital del estado homónimo recibirá a 2,500 artistas de 25 países, entre los cuales destacan los llegados de Francia y el Estado de México, que ejercen esta edición como país y región invitada, respectivamente.
Dichos espectáculos, en los que se combinan el teatro, la música, la danza, el cine y las artes plásticas, “permitirán hacer un viaje a nuestro interior y tener dentro de nosotros mismos una pequeña revolución personal,” afirmó en la inauguración del evento la directora del festival, Marcela Díaz.
Y es que este año el festival cultural tiene como ejes temáticos las revoluciones – con especial atención a la Revolución Rusa de 1917 – y a la Constitución mexicana, de la que también se celebra su centenario.
A través de estos ámbitos, destacó Díaz, se favorecerá el diálogo entre diferentes expresiones artísticas y la comprensión de varios aspectos de la realidad.
“El arte nos permite encontrarnos con el otro, entender nuestro tiempo,” argumentó.
Durante estos 19 días, Francia presentará un programa cultural que incluirá 30 espectáculos, entre los cuales destacan el del grupo de rock Dionysos; el Ballet Nacional de Marsella, que presentará ‘Rocco;’ la noche electrónica a cargo de Chloé y NSDOS, y la compañía teatral de La Colline.
Por su parte, el organista Víctor Urbán, el Ballet Clásico y el grupo musical Moenia serán algunas de las apuestas del central Estado de México.
En la inauguración, los asistentes guardaron un minuto de silencio en recuerdo a las 467 personas que fallecieron como consecuencia de los sismos registrados en el país los pasados 7 y 19 de septiembre, y que dejaron miles de damnificados.
La Presea Cervantina, que se otorga a artistas y agrupaciones que han hecho destacadas aportaciones a la vida cultural de México, fue concedida este año al director de orquesta Enrique Bátiz y al ballet de Amalia Hernández.
El Festival concedió el reconocimiento a Bátiz, de 75 años, por su “reconocida trayectoria musical,” en la que no ha dejado de ser “controvertido y polémico”.
Por otra parte, la presea al ballet de Amalia Hernández (1917-2000) destaca la labor de la que fue fundadora de una de las compañías de danza folclórica más importantes de Latinoamérica, que hoy en día lleva la cultura mexicana a todos los rincones del mundo.
45th edition of Cervantino Festival opens
The 45th annual International Cervantino Festival began last Wednesday (Oct. 11) by inviting those who come to Guanajuato to start a “personal revolution” through more than 180 activities.
Through Oct. 29, Guanajuato’s capital will welcome 2,500 artists from 25 countries, among them arrivals from France.
These shows, combining theater, music, dance, cinema and the plastic arts, “will allow us to make a journey within ourselves and have within ourselves a small personal revolution,” festival director Marcela Díaz said at the opening.
And this year the cultural festival has as its theme the revolutions – with special attention to the 1917 Russian Revolution – and the Mexican Constitution.
These areas, emphasized Díaz, will favor dialogue between different artistic expressions and the understanding of various aspects of reality.
“Art allows us to meet the other, to understand our time,” she said.
During the 19 days, France will present a cultural program that will include 30 shows, among which stand out the rock group Dionysos; the National Ballet of Marseille, which will feature ‘Rocco,’ electronic music night by Chloé and NSDOS, and La Colline theater company.
For his part, the organist Víctor Urbán, the classic nallet and the musical group Moenia will be some of the best from the central state of México.
At the opening, the attendees kept a minute of silence in memory of the 467 people who died as a result of the earthquakes registered in the country last Sept. 7 and 19, leaving thousands of victims.
La Presea Cervantina, awarded to artists and groups that have made outstanding contributions to the cultural life of Mexico, was awarded this year to conductor Enrique Bátiz and the ballet of Amalia Hernández.
The festival granted the recognition to Bátiz, 75, for his “recognized musical trajectory,” in which it has not ceased to be "controversial and controversial."
On the other hand, the prestige to the ballet of Amalia Hernández (1917-2000) emphasizes the work of which was founder of one of the most important folkloric dance companies of Latin América, that today takes the Mexican culture to all the corners of the world.
