BRIEFS/BREVES: De León announces U.S. Senate challenge against Feinstein

Kevin de León – the son of Guatemalan immigrants who rose through the state Legislature to become the leader of the state Senate – will officially launch his bid to unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday (Oct. 18).
De León, who is termed out of the state Senate in 2018, waited until Sunday to announce his intention via video.
“We now stand at the front lines of a historic struggle for the very soul of America, against a President without one,” said de León, who was critical of Feinstein when she stated in August that President Donald J. Trump could “be a good president” and that “he can learn and change.”
De León, 50, said Californians need to fight against Trump.
“Every day, his administration wages war on our people and our progress. He disregards our voices. Demonizes our diversity. Attacks our civil rights, our clean air, our health access and our public safety,” said de León. “We can lead the fight against his administration, but only if we jump into the arena together.”
A poll released earlier this year indicated 54 percent of California’s likely voters are pleased with the job Feinstein is doing, but 57 percent believe she should not run.
Feinstein, 84, was elected to office in a 1992 special election and has been re-elected four times.
Arena renuncia con U.S. Soccer
El veterano técnico Bruce Arena renunció como entrenador de la selección de los Estados Unidos después de no haber podido clasificar al equipo al Mundial de Rusia 2018.
Tras la derrota sufrida por 2-1 ante Trinidad y Tobago en el último partido del Hexagonal de la CONCACAF que le costó bajar al quinto puesto de la clasificación, Estados Unidos fue superado por Panamá y Honduras que lograron sendas victorias y se pusieron con 13 puntos por 12 que tuvo el equipo de las Barras y las Estrellas.
La eliminación de Estados Unidos fue la primera desde 1986 después de haber disputado siete mundiales consecutivos, incluidos dos bajo la dirección de Arena en su primera etapa con el equipo.
Feria de empleo en Modesto, Fresno, Visalia, Bakersfield
Panda Express está organizando una feria de trabajo y entrevistará a candidatos el 18 de octubre en más de 170 ubicaciones de Panda Express en Estados Unidos y Canadá ofreciendo oportunidades profesionales en varios niveles, desde equipos de servicio en restaurante hasta puestos directivos y corporativos.
Los candidatos deberán registrarse en www.pandacareerday.com para ver los lugares y horarios más cercanos disponibles. En el sitio también podrán ver todos los puestos disponibles, sueldos y beneficios de la empresa.
En el Valle Central las localicades de Panda Express en que participaran en la feria de trabajo incluyen:
▪ Ashlan & Cedar, 3910 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, (559) 225-6938
▪ Mooney & Caldwell, 4134 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, (559) 739-1003
▪ Briggsmore & Sisk, 2053 Evergreen Ave, Modesto, (209) 577-0776
▪ Mt. Vernon & Hwy 178, 2659 Mt. Vernon Ave., Bakersfield, (661) 873-7923
Mosquito education event
FRESNO
This year has been a rough year for residents because of the amount of mosquitoes in the area.
The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District and the Fresno Mosquito and Vector District are planning an educational event with the California Department of Public Health to educate the public in an effort to cut down on mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.
The event will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18) at the Sal Mosqueda Center, 4670 E. Butler Ave.
The event will be held in English and Spanish.
Flu shot clinics open
Kaiser Permanente has opened seasonal flu vaccination clinics in Modesto, Stockton, Manteca and Tracy where members can get their free flu shots without an appointment.
The vaccination can help prevent the flu and keep the virus from spreading to others. Even healthy people can develop serious complications or die from the flu, said health officials. They recommend everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccination each year.
“Influenza is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death, even in healthy young people,” said Dr. Piero Garzaro, an infectious diseases specialist at Kaiser Permanente in the Central Valley. “Every flu season is different, but millions of people get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized, and thousands or tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that flu-related hospitalizations since 2010 ranged from 140,000 to 710,000, while flu-related deaths are estimated to have ranged from 12,000 to 56,000.
“A flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of getting sick with flu and spreading it to others including your loved ones,” said Garzaro.
The walk-in vaccinations clinics are open Monday through Friday until Dec. 1. Times are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.:
▪ Modesto Medical Center, 4601 Dale Rd., rear west entrance.
▪ Dale Road Medical Office, 3800 Dale Road, second floor Adult and Family Medicine.
▪ Bangs Avenue Medical Offices, 4125 Bangs Ave., conference room area.
▪ Manteca Medical Offices, 1721 W. Yosemite Ave., next to laboratory.
▪ Stockton Medical Offices, 7373 W. Lane, second floor by cafeteria.
▪ Tracy Medical Offices, 2185 W. Grant Line Road, first floor flu vaccination clinic.
Conferencia sobre la falta de vivienda
VISALIA
Tulare County Task Force on Homelessness (TCTFH), (Grupo de Tareas del Condado de Tulare sobre la Falta de Vivienda) organizó una conferencia que se llevara a cabo el 25 de octubre, de 7:30 a.m. a 12: 30 p.m. en el Wyndham Hotel para los líderes de la comunidad con la esperanza de continuar la discusión de la creación de sistemas más eficientes y económicos que siguen las mejores prácticas para servir a las personas sin hogar.
La conferencia está diseñada como un día de invitación para que los profesionales locales y regionales discutan temas de personas sin hogar que afectan a nuestras comunidades y buscar formas de coordinar los servicios y programas locales existentes para las poblaciones sin hogar, produciendo una reducción general de la falta de vivienda en el Condado de Tulare.
Immunization shots at Tulare Outlets
TULARE
The Tulare County Medical Reserve Corps are offering flu vaccinations Saturday (Oct. 21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tulare Outlet Center, 1407 Retherford St.
The cost is covered with a Medi-care or Medi-Cal identification card, or a $22 dministration fee. No one is denied for an inability to pay.
La oficina del DMV en Clovis cerrará temporalmente
CLOVIS
El Departamento de Vehículos Motorizados de California (DMV) informa a sus clientes que la oficina en Clovis, ubicada en el 2103 Shaw Ave., cerrará temporalmente para realizar un proyecto de renovación a sus instalaciones.
La oficina reabrirá el 6 de noviembre a las 8 a.m.
Los clientes que requieran servicios en persona serán dirigidos y atendidos en las siguientes oficinas cercanas durante el cierre temporal:
▪ Fresno: 6420 N. Blackstone Ave.
▪ Fresno: 655 W. Olive Ave.
▪ Reedley: 558 E. Dinuba Ave.
▪ Hanford: 701 W. Hanford Armona Road.
‘Cravings’ maternity fair
FRESNO
Saint Agnes Medical Center invites expectant mothers and new families to a free ‘Cravings’ maternity fair from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the center’s Shehadey Pavilion.
Participants will be able to enjoy treats to satisfy pregnancy cravings, and have a chance to meet with obstetricians and pediatricians, tour the new private birthing rooms and learn about childbirth and breastfeeding classes.
All guests will receive goodie bags and participate in raffles to win prizes.
This free event has limited availability and attendees must register online.
Details: www.samc.com/cravings or call (559) 450-5376.
Women’s Club fashion show
FRESNO
The annual Saint Agnes Women’s Club Fashion & Entertainment Event will take place on Saturday (Oct. 21) at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center.
Doors open at 10 a.m. with a no-host social hour and silent auction.
Ticket prices start at $50 with proceeds benefiting Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women in downtown Fresno.
Details: (559) 450-2040.
Hurricane relief fundraiser
SACRAMENTO
A group of concerned individuals in Sacramento, including native Puerto Ricans, have joined together to host a fundraiser event titled #SAC4PR, on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on K Street in front of Mangos.
This event will feature live music representative of Puerto Rico, dancers, food, art, silent auction items, and raffles!
The entrance fee to the event will be by donation and all proceeds will be going directly to ConPRmetidos – a fund for sanctioned organizations doing on-the-ground and long-term work across the island.
Ricardo Peláez el nuevo fichaje de ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes anunció que el ex futbolista y ejecutivo, Ricardo Peláez, se une a sus programas de estudio como analista de fútbol. Peláez hizo su debut la noche del 18 de septiembre en Fútbol Picante.
“Es un orgullo para mí, estar ahora del otro lado de las cámaras y poder compartir mi opinión sobre el acontecer del fútbol mexicano, estoy seguro de que mi experiencia como futbolista profesional y directivo, complementará los análisis de los distintos programas en los que estaré participando,” dijo Peláez.
Ricardo Peláez es recordado por su remate de cabeza y reconocido por su trayectoria de casi dos décadas como futbolista y por ocupar el 11º lugar como goleador de la Primera División de México, con 187 goles. Peláez formó parte de grandes equipos como el Club América, equipo con el que metió 33 goles, su segundo equipo de la Primera División fue el Club Necaxa con quién marco 138 goles, convirtiéndose en goleador histórico del club y terminó su carrera siendo parte del Club Deportivo Guadalajara, con quién anotó 16 goles.
