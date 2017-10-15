Accordion legend delivers; littlest singer wins talent contest

On the final night of the The Big Fresno Fair’s 2017th edition – and before a packed Paul Paul Theatre were treated to hit after hit by accordion legend Ramón Ayala – it was the smallest competitors in two talent shows sponsored by Q97.1 FM that generated the most buzz.
In the end, it was 11-year-old Anahi Santos who won the inaugural Cantando por Cantar (Singing for Singing) talent competition that drew 52 competitors back in March when the elimination stages began.
“I felt very happy,” said the Cooper Middle School sixth-grade student. “I want to take my singing to other places.”
Santos – attired in a china poblana-type dress, red boots and five paper flowers on top of her jet black hair – belted out ranchera favorites like ‘La Cigarra’ (The Cidada) and ‘Volver, Volver’ (Return, Return) to wow judges Greg and Dre, hosts of a Q97.1 FM radio show.
She began singing four years ago. Her grandfather, Roger Arellano, encouraged her to sing in Spanish. Santos also sings English-language songs, but had to stick to Spanish in the talent competition.
Evelyn Rodríguez, who sang ‘La Cigarra’ and ‘El Herradero’ (The Shoemaker), finished second.
Third place went to Irene Gutiérrez, who performed ‘Se Me Olvido Otra Vez’ (I Forgot Once Again) and ‘Tú Solo Tú’ (You Only You).
The 15th annual Next Big Talent Show was won by Delilah Kidane, who sang one of her early-round songs in Italian and also performed some original songs.
Second place went to 12-year-old Kaylah Veleta, who wowed the crowd at the Pavilion Stage with her versions of Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ and Miley Cyrus’ ‘The Climb.’
Nate June, who focused on hip hop and R&B songs, finished third.
Q97.1 FM disc jockey Joey Pérez, who served as emcee, said more than 200 entered the contest. He was pleased with the reaction to the Cantando Por Cantar talent competition.
The 71-year-old Ayala, who is entering his 54th year in the music business, didn’t have to prove his talent.
“We’ll sing all our hits,” the audience was told.
Sure enough, the norteño group started with ‘Mujer Paseada’ (Walking Woman), ‘Tragos de Amargo’ (Bitter Drinks) and ‘Puño de Tierra’ (Fistful of Dirt).
On all their songs, the audience joined in to either sing along or spotlight the
Comments