Vicente Fox dice que los migrantes cruzarán igual el muro de los Estados Unidos (includes English version)

El expresidente de México (2000-06) Vicente Fox dijo el jueves (12 de octubre) que los migrantes cruzarán igual a pesar del muro que pretende construir el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en la frontera entre ambos países.
“Protegerse con un muro de todos los hambrientos del mundo, el hambriento salta lo que tenga que saltar,” aseguró Fox durante su intervención en el Encuentro Nacional de Empresarios Enade-2017, donde dialogó ante más de un millar de personas.
Fox, quien enfocó su intervención en la experiencia vivida en el sur de su país y cómo esta puede contribuir a otras naciones de la región, apeló a la unidad para trabajar por el bien comúnm así como a un liderazgo y una infraestructura que atienda “necesidades” y que esté “bien planeada.”
“La tarea del Gobierno tiene que ser, en buena medida, repartir el fruto del desarrollo” con aquellos que tienen más necesidades, resumió, mientras contaba como la experiencia en su país ayuda a millones de personas, desde la vanguardia, pero sin olvidar a las comunidades.
El foro de este jueves, que congrega al sector productivo y a funcionarios y miembros de la sociedad civil, está organizado por la Fundación para el Desarrollo (Fundesa) bajo el lema “Infraestructura para el Desarrollo: Vamos a la obra” y en la cita se mostraron testimonios de personas que salen de madrugada de su casa para llegar a trabajar.
Este encuentro, que cuenta con la presencia del presidente de Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, pretende ser un espacio para dialogar sobre cómo la infraestructura puede contribuir al desarrollo del país.
Fox es el orador invitado el próximo miércoles (18 de octubre) de la serie de pláticas del San Joaquín Valley Town Hall en el teatro Saroyan en Fresno. Fox va a hablar sobre ‘Construyendo Puentes: Solucionando el Problema Migratoria y Fortalizando las Relaciones entre Estados Unidos y México.’
Vicente Fox says wall will not keep immigrants out
México’s (2000-06) former president Vicente Fox said on Thursday (Oct. 12) that migrants will cross the same despite the wall that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build on the border between the two countries.
“Protecting yourself with a wall from all the hungry people in the world, the hungry will jump over whatever they have to jump,” said Fox during his speech at the National Entrepreneurs Encounter Enade-2017, where he spoke to more than a thousand people.
Fox, who focused on his experience in the south of his country and how it can contribute to other nations in the region, called for unity to work for the common good as well as leadership and infrastructure that meets “needs “And that it is” well planned. “
“The task of the government has to be, to a large extent, to share the fruit of development” with those who have the most needs, he summed up, while counting how the experience in his country helps millions, from the vanguard, but not forgetting the communities.
The forum, which brings together the productive sector and officials and members of civil society, is organized by the Foundation for Development (Fundesa) under the theme “Infrastructure for Development: Let’s go to the work” and in the event showed testimonies of people who leave early in the morning to get to work.
This meeting, which was attended by Guatemala President Jimmy Morales, aims to be a space to discuss how infrastructure can contribute to the country’s development.
Fox is the guest speaker on Wednesday (Oct. 18) of the San Joaquín Valley Town Hall Lecture Series at the Saroyan Theater in Fresno. Fox is going to talk about ‘Building Bridges: Solving the Immigration Problem and Strengthening Relations between the United States and México.’
