Larry Hernández invited several women to the stage of the Paul Paul Theatre during his performance at the Big Fresno Fair on Oct. 8, 2017.
Larry Hernández invited several women to the stage of the Paul Paul Theatre during his performance at the Big Fresno Fair on Oct. 8, 2017. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvaalle.com
Larry Hernández invited several women to the stage of the Paul Paul Theatre during his performance at the Big Fresno Fair on Oct. 8, 2017. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvaalle.com

Fresno

‘Larrymania’ hits The Big Fresno Fair

By DANIEL CÁSAREZ

dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

October 10, 2017 1:43 PM

FRESNO

During some of the Larry Hernández’s performance at the Big Fresno Fair last Sunday (Oct. 8), the singer/reality television star delivered some of his raw personality in an intimate performance.

Hernández, the star of the popular ‘Larrymania’ on NBC Universo, asked his audience at the Paul Paul Theatre at The Big Fresno Fair to remember their loved ones.

“I thought it was nice. We all have someone that we have lost,” said Madera resident Patricia Rojas.

She was with family sitting about 12 rows from Hernández on the stage. Less than 1,200 people took in the performance, much less than the 5,000 capacity of the venue, and easily rated PG (parental guidance) for Hernández’s sexual inuendo during his dialog.

Soon the music became louder along with the excitement that Rojas could no longer be heard talking.

Before the show, Hernández posed with ticketholders who paid an extra fee for a 10-second greeting and a photo.

Hernández lured several women to the stage asking for “any single women” to dance. He invited the ladies to a drink, then they danced to Ramón Ayala’s standard ‘Tragos de Amargo Licor,’ with the audience joining in on the chorus.

Ayala is scheduled to perform on the final day of the fair on Oct. 15 at 7 p..m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year

    The annual Fiestas Patrias was held Sunday to celebrate Mexico and other Latin American countries' independences. Due to construction downtown the event was held at Manchester Center, but plans are to return to downtown next year.

Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year

Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year 1:30

Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year
Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA 3:35

Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA
College Night 2017 in Fresno Area 1:20

College Night 2017 in Fresno Area

View More Video