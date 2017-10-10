‘Larrymania’ hits The Big Fresno Fair

During some of the Larry Hernández’s performance at the Big Fresno Fair last Sunday (Oct. 8), the singer/reality television star delivered some of his raw personality in an intimate performance.
Hernández, the star of the popular ‘Larrymania’ on NBC Universo, asked his audience at the Paul Paul Theatre at The Big Fresno Fair to remember their loved ones.
“I thought it was nice. We all have someone that we have lost,” said Madera resident Patricia Rojas.
She was with family sitting about 12 rows from Hernández on the stage. Less than 1,200 people took in the performance, much less than the 5,000 capacity of the venue, and easily rated PG (parental guidance) for Hernández’s sexual inuendo during his dialog.
Soon the music became louder along with the excitement that Rojas could no longer be heard talking.
Before the show, Hernández posed with ticketholders who paid an extra fee for a 10-second greeting and a photo.
Hernández lured several women to the stage asking for “any single women” to dance. He invited the ladies to a drink, then they danced to Ramón Ayala’s standard ‘Tragos de Amargo Licor,’ with the audience joining in on the chorus.
Ayala is scheduled to perform on the final day of the fair on Oct. 15 at 7 p..m.
